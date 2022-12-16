Read full article on original website
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer announced on her Instagram that the “General Hospital” actress died Monday. She didn’t provide any details regarding the cause of Eddy’s death. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer, 52, captioned a professional headshot of Eddy. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” ABC also confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement via email. “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but...
Baby Names Expected To Be Popular In 2023
For many, a new year means a new member of the family. And if you’re expecting a baby in the new year, chances are, you are constantly thinking about what to name him or her. Luckily, we are making one of the most important decisions of your life, easier.
Demi Moore Has the Best Response to Daughter Rumer's Pregnancy News
Demi Moore is finally entering her 'Grandma Era,' and the mother-of-three could not be more excited. The Ghost actress shares three adult daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis—Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28—so it's been some time since there's been a baby in the picture. Her eldest, Rumer,...
'Sister Wives' Fans Call Out Kody Over 'Dog' Comment in Dramatic Tell All
"Just when you think Kody Brown couldn't be more despicable," wrote one furious "Sister Wives" fan after the first of three tell-all episodes.
Golden Retriever Announcing Baby's Gender Hailed as 'Best Reveal Ever'
"Legitimately the best gender reveal idea ever ever ever," commented one user.
Andrew Shue's Tribute to Wife Amy Robach Resurfaces Amid Alleged Affair
The "Melrose Place" alum seemingly deleted all photos of his spouse on social media except for one.
Perez Hilton Thinks Ongoing Scrutiny of Britney Spears Is a 'Good Thing'
The celebrity blogger, who has posted several videos about the singer's current status, also admitted to Newsweek his past attitude towards her was wrong.
'Jeopardy' Host Alex Trebek's Second Ever Episode Goes Viral in Old Video
The bizarre moment has only happened seven times in the show's history and left former host Alex Trebek in shock.
'The Circle' Season 5 Release Date, Trailer, Cast and More
"The Circle" is returning to Netflix for its fifth edition, but this time there is a major twist, plus a very familiar face is back on the cast.
How Many Episodes Are in 'Welcome to Chippendales'? Full Schedule
Kumail Nanjiani, Annaleigh Ashford and Murray Bartlett star in Hulu's true-crime drama series, "Welcome to Chippendales," which is set to end on January 3.
Throwback Clip of Prince Harry Running Mystifies Fans: 'Hasn't Changed'
Royal watchers have pointed out that the prince's running style is still the same as it was when he was 5 years old, in two side-by-side news clips.
Netflix Canceling 'Blockbuster' Sparks Debate: 'Second Time in History'
People are discussing the fact that Netflix has now put an end to Blockbuster the store and "Blockbuster" the sitcom.
Bride Banning Her Parents' Lover From Wedding Backed: 'Call the Cops'
"This doesn't sound like it's about a prejudice about polyamory so much as it's about not wanting some random stranger at your wedding," one Reddit user wrote.
