Related
more1049.com
Sanborn Woman Injured in Early Morning Crash
Worthington, MN (KICD)– A Sanborn woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Southwest Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the call on Interstate 90 east of Luverne around 1:30 where a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Kelly Lange was found to have hit a guard rail. Authorities say the road was covered with snow and ice at the time.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave. An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle,...
brookingsradio.com
Man killed in Minnehaha snowmobile/SUV crash
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal snowmobile accident that happened just after 6:30 Saturday evening. Authorities were dispatched to SD Highway 38 near Hartford for the crash involving a snowmobile and and SUV. Officials say life saving measures were performed on driver of the snowmobile but...
nwestiowa.com
Man drives into snowbank, jailed for OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 77-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, near Orange City on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of David Raymond Ruden stemmed from him driving a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado pickup into a snowbank on Ironwood Avenue, south of 420th Street about two miles northwest of Orange City, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids driver charged for marijuana
SHELDON—A 32-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Sheldon on charges of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Matthew Gene Hodapp stemmed from the stop of a...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon driver arrested on charge of OWI
SHELDON—A 47-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gabriel Justin Moser stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup for an equipment violation at the intersection of Highway 18 and Washington Avenue in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Driver hits mailboxes, arrested for OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 57-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Scott Roger Myers stemmed from a report of a 2006 Ford Freestyle backing up...
dakotanewsnow.com
One person killed in a vehicle and snowmobile accident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was killed in an SUV and snowmobile accident near Hartford Saturday evening. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the area of South Dakota Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue around 6:30 pm. Life-saving measures were performed by first responders for the driver of the snowmobile. However, the driver of the snowmobile, a 42-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The occupants of the SUV were uninjured. Avera Careflight helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man charged for OWI, no insurance
SIBLEY—A 31-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Jose Luis Vasquez stemmed from the...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Man Behind Bars In Rock Rapids After Arrest On September Eluding Charge
Larchwood, Iowa — A Sioux Falls man has been arrested on felony eluding charges after a pursuit in and near Larchwood back in September. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Bobby Olseth of Sioux Falls is accused of eluding a deputy while under the influence and possessing illegal drugs. He was arrested on Sunday, December 18th.
Clerk assaulted during robbery, Sioux City PD seeking information
The Sioux City Police Department is asking for help from the public with information regarding a robbery of a business on Monday Morning.
nwestiowa.com
George man arrested on warrant and more
ALTON—A 56-year-old George man arrested about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, on a Lyon County warrant in Alton faces additional charges. Douglas David Roth was charged with second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after being served the warrant at 1004 Third Ave. in Alton, according to the Orange City Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver crashed into a building in northern Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of 54th and N. Cliff Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens said the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with the building.
siouxcountyradio.com
Accident Leads to Arrest of Hawarden Woman
A Hawarden woman was arrested after authorities investigated an unoccupied car in a ditch six miles southwest of Ireton Thursday morning. While investigating the accident, authorities discovered a container of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a bag containing marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue. Sioux County...
WOWT
Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is dead after losing control on slick roads Thursday morning. 26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck on U.S. Highway 71 at 150th Street, north of Carroll, just before 6 a.m. The semi, driven by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of...
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha authorities locate rape suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha rape suspect has been located, authorities say. Authorities were searching for Kylan Bailey. Court documents say he pressured a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that Bailey had been located with the help of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man drives into Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man drove into a business Thursday night, and no one was injured. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said that at approximately 9 p.m. in northeast Sioux Falls, a man thought he was pressing the brake pedal on a 2015 Chevy Truck but accidentally pressed the gas pedal. The truck went 20 feet into the local business. The building has since been boarded up.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings man identified as person killed in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update from Sioux Falls police on a deadly crash earlier this month. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Cody Hoss from Brookings. His body was found near his crashed pickup in northern Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. on December 5th. “No other vehicles...
nwestiowa.com
Van's Powersports comes to Hull
HULL—Hull is the new home to a large powersports dealership, Van’s Power Center, and it is drawing customers from across the region. “It definitely isn’t the biggest town, but it’s kind of right in the middle of a good market, and I think that’s really helped us,” said part-owner Justin Van Schepen.
dakotanewsnow.com
DOC: Inmate dies at 63 while serving life sentences
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Corrections, a South Dakota state inmate passed away while serving two life and one 25-year sentence. The inmate, Jimmy Weatherford, was 63 years old and passed away in the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on Dec. 18. The DOC did not disclose the cause of death.
