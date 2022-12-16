Read full article on original website
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
The Bangor Savings Bank ‘Christmas Kittens’ Ad Is 42 Years Old!
Happy Anniversary, to an iconic holiday tradition!. The Bangor Savings Bank "Christmas Kitten Commercial" is turning 42!! The ad featuring two playful kittens is a memory that everyone who grew up in Eastern Maine remembers fondly. The two kittens scurry under the Christmas tree, swat their paws at ornaments, tear open gift wrapping paper, and lap up the milk they spilt, while the music you couldn't help hum along to plays in the background.
Looking for a Christmas Angel from December 1996
Deb Neuman is the President of the Bangor Chamber of Commerce. Back in December 1996 she was involved in a bad accident on Route 1 in Dedham. She posted the following story in the Facebook group Downeast Maine Road Traffic and Conditions. She's hoping that you can help her identify...
Bangor Families Get To “Shop With A Cop” Thursday
The "Shop with a Cop" program has been going on in the Bangor area for many years. In a nutshell, folks who are in need, from the community, usually kids, get paired up with a local law enforcement representative (a cop) to build a positive memory and create some holiday cheer in a situation where there may not have otherwise been any.
Doo Wop Project Christmas Concert at Collins Center
If a night out at the Collins Center of the Arts on The University of Maine campus in Orono hearing Christmas music would really put you in the mood, here you go. The Doo Wop Project presents a Holiday Pops concert on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. You may have...
Bangor Parks & Rec Program That You Might Need More Than The Kids
Parents Drop and Shop. Kids stay and play. You have me with the name of the program. Looking for an evening without the kids? Have some last minute Christmas shopping to do?. Or Want to just go out to dinner with friends, but no kiddos? Tell the kids you are going Christmas shopping to buy gifts for them, and go find a restaurant to enjoy yourself for a few hours.
Enjoy Live Music With The ‘Hathaway Holiday Lights’ On Friday Night
You can really get into the Christmas spirit with some music, Friday night at the Veazie Community School!. This Friday night, they are welcoming Grammy Nominated singer songwriter Judy Pancoast to sing live with the lights. The festivities will be from 5:30-7:30 with the concert starting at 6. Along with having Judy performing live, they will have Santa and his Reindeer, hot chocolate and cookies for all to enjoy.
‘Feeding Season’ at Brownville Deer Pantry Begins Friday
The cameras are live, and the troughs will be filled for the first time this season, Friday. It's a live stream we can watch for hours, and do. The live stream from The Brownville Deer Pantry features numerous camera angles of deer feeding on oats, feed blocks and acorns. Going into another feeding season, the food pantry is prepping to feed between 150-200 deer every day.
These Bangor Restaurants Are Open Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
Even though things usually shut down on holidays, you do have options for food & beverage here in the Bangor area!. If the mood strikes you to head out and have a drink, or a meal with friends and family, it can be a little confusing to figure out who is open and who isn't. Most places will either be closed, or have abbreviated hours, but if you need to get out of the house to spread a little Christmas cheer, we have some answers for you.
Half Acre Night Club In Bangor To Close indefinitely
It is the end of an era in Downtown Bangor. This morning, Half Acre Night Club, located on Harlow Street in Downtown Bangor, took to its Facebook page to announce that the doors to the local night spot will be closing indefinitely, after an 11-year run as the dancing destination in town.
Bangor PD Searches For Suspect After Broadway Bangor Savings Bank Robbed Tuesday
Bangor Police are asking the public for help locating a person of interest related to a bank robbery that took place this week. The robbery allegedly took place at the Bangor Savings Bank located at 652 Broadway in Bangor. Sergeant Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer with the Bangor Police Department,...
Once Again Kid’s Dad Plays Scrooge In A Christmas TV Commercial
Well, the holiday season is in full swing, and once again, my dad is playing Ebenezer Scrooge of "A Christmas Carol" fame, in a new television ad, with a little help from a certain morning show host...me!. For years my father has worked at Downeast Toyota in Brewer, and at...
Do You Want Ames To Come Back To Bangor?
A blast from the past could be returning to the area in 2023...do you want it back?. In a post that was shared many times on social media, The Molyneux Group announced that the iconic Ames Department store chain will return after 21 years, with new stores coming to the United States in the spring of next year.
Jazz Trio To Perform ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ In Bangor On Friday
This Friday night, enjoy an evening of holiday cheer with one of the most iconic music scores of all time!. As we head into the home stretch of the Christmas season, there are plenty of things to do, and celebrate, right here in the Bangor area. No matter how many...
Downtown Bangor Nightclub Closes Indefinitely
A nightclub in Downtown Bangor has announced their closure. Half Acre Nightclub has closed. In an announcement on Facebook, owner Patrick Brann said the club has closed indefinitely. The closure was not due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success, according to the announcement. The club at 190 Harlow...
Thomas Hill Standpipe Winter Open House Today
Here is your chance to see the views from this iconic landmark. Take a look at where the snow usually is. Where it will be, but the question is when. Bangor Water District only opens the Thomas Hill Standpipe to the public four times a year. Maybe that is why it is so special.
Bangor’s ‘Bed Bath & Beyond’ Safe From Getting The Ax, For The Time Being
This past September, the company that owns the popular home goods store, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it would be laying off 20% of its workforce and closing 150 stores nationwide. Word of the closures came just after Bed Bath & Beyond's CFO, Gustavo Arnal, allegedly committed suicide. It...
In Her Own Words – Graham Lacher’s Mom On the Search for Her Son
After Bangor Police asked for the public's help, continuing to watch for any signs of Graham Lacher, I asked his mother to share her thoughts. I had the opportunity to chat with Graham's mother, Tammy Lacher Scully. Her voice was very quiet, in the beginning, but grew very strong as she talked about her son. It's hard to imagine what it must be like to have a loved one go missing and fall asleep every night not knowing if they're safe. Graham went missing in June, so it's been 6 months since he walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
Medication For A Peanut Allergy? Newburgh Girl Finishes First Phase Of New Protocol
If you or a loved one have a peanut allergy, you already know what a nerve-racking experience it can be. For some, the reaction to peanut exposure is mild. For others, it can be very severe and dangerous. Over the last decade, these allergies have become more common and have...
