Warren Co. deputies searching for five suspects involved in early morning drug store burglary
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County sheriff’s deputies are searching for five masked suspects they say broke into a pharmacy Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 4:20 a.m. at the Helping Hand Pharmacy. Deputies were on the scene within minutes, but the suspects had already fled the...
Break-in at Helping Hand pharmacy, Sheriff Pace seeks public’s assistance
Helping Hand pharmacy on 61 North was broken into overnight. At 4:32 a.m., 911 dispatchers alerted Warren County Sheriff’s deputies of two calls at Helping Hand pharmacy. One was for a suspicious subject the other was an alarm, broken glass, at the location. Both calls came at almost the exact same time.
Three arrested for shooting at Jackson Kroger
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Kroger in Jackson. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones identified the suspects as 20-year-old Lesean Robins, 18-year-old Ariel Royal and 20-year-old Jamarri Holley. Robins was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. […]
MDOT: Thieves using their cars to snatch copper out of interstate lights
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is calling on local law enforcement to catch those who are stealing copper wire out of interstate and city lights. Brad White, the executive director at MDOT, says the thieves are driving up to these sites, hooking their cars to poles...
Man shot, killed outside Hazlehurst pool hall
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is dead, and another is behind bars following a deadly shooting outside a Hazlehurst pool hall on Saturday, December 17. Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened just before 12:00 a.m. outside of Tootsie’s Spot Pool Hall at 513 Monticello Street. He said Joaquin Miller, 43, had been […]
16-year-old killed in shooting at Brookhaven park
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – One teen has died and another was injured during a shooting in Brookhaven this weekend. The shooting happened at the City Park on Hartman Street on Saturday, December 17 just before 8:00 p.m. The Daily Leader reported officers found the two victims at the scene. One of them had died from […]
Brandon daycare at center of viral Facebook post cleared of all wrongdoing
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - After an investigation, the daycare at the center of a viral Facebook post regarding a child becoming intoxicated while in the facility’s care has been cleared of all wrongdoing, police say. The post, which garnered thousands of likes and shares online, was made by a...
One teen dead, another injured. Mississippi police arrest one, looking for 3 juveniles connected to weekend shooting
Two teenagers were the victims of gun violence this weekend in Brookhaven, leaving one dead. At approximately 7:40 p.m. Saturday, police received a call of gunshots at the City Park on Hartman Street behind Lipsey Middle School. Upon arrival, officers found two subjects, including one who appeared to have already succumbed to his wounds.
Pearl Police Searching For Man Wanted For Escape And Grand Larceny
Darron Nathaniel Pointer is wanted by the Pearl Police Department. He is a white male who is 21-years-old and is 5’10” tall. He weighs about 185 pounds. Pointer is wanted for escape and Grand Larceny. If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Pearl...
Ridgeland man faces jail time for threatening federal health officials
A Ridgeland man who left threatening voicemails and said he wanted to kill federal health officials pleaded guilty to making those threats, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Mississippi. In July 2021, Robert Wiser Bates, 39, called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
A community forum focuses on claims of mistreatment by Capitol Police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Serious claims and concerns about Capitol Police officers and their treatment of Jackson residents were made at a community forum Monday night at a Jackson church. Family members of 25-year-old Jaylen Lewis, who was shot by Capitol Police in September and died a few days later,...
VPD announce additional charges for Jackson burglary suspect
A suspect recently arrested and charged with two commercial burglaries now faces a third charge relating to another business burglary, announced the Vicksburg Police Department. Tony Terrell, 52, of Jackson, Mississippi, was arrested Friday, Dec. 9, by Vicksburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives for two commercial burglaries, along with...
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during Jackson ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
MDOT working with Capitol police to prevent copper thefts
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has been dealing with the theft of copper wiring in their interchanges yet again. On the Pearl Street exit on I-55, thousands of feet of copper wiring was stolen that will cost tens of thousands of dollars to replace. According to MDOT Executive Director Brad […]
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
VPD’s Bobby Jones promoted to lieutenant
The Vicksburg Police Department has promoted Bobby Jones from sergeant to lieutenant. Jones, a 22-year veteran with the VPD, has served the Vicksburg community proudly ever since joining the VPD in the year 2000. In 2009, he received the Buckle-Up For Life Award, when he was among the top officers...
Those who keep us safe: Lieutenant Jessie Tilly
Lieutenant Jessie Tilly has served with law enforcement for 13 years. Starting out at a small precinct in New York, Tilly eventually found his way to Warren County and was inspired by the community to continue serving. Lieutenant Jessie Tilly. Tilly began at the Warren County Jail in 2009. Eventually,...
Owner has 150 days to bring North Jackson hotel up to code, or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of the Hotel O in North Jackson has 150 days to bring his facility into compliance with city code or face jail time. Friday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds found Noah Muthanal guilty for multiple violations of the International Property Maintenance Code as adopted by the city of Jackson, and sentenced him to 90 days behind bars.
Two Vicksburg residents appear in court for drug possession
Two Vicksburg residents appeared in court on unrelated drug charges, announced the Vicksburg Police Department. Jonathan Phelps, 34, of Vicksburg was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14, after a search warrant was served at an address on China Street. He was found to be in possession of several dosage units of Ecstasy...
Yazoo County firefighters name Firefighter of the Year
On Sunday, Yazoo firefighters gathered in celebration and named their Firefighter of the Year. At their annual celebration Sunday night, Yazoo County firefighters named Lt. Tommy Backstrom as Firefighter of the Year. Backstrom has been a firefighter since 2015. “It is nice to be recognized. Thank you,” said a humble...
