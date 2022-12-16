Read full article on original website
Two Jacksonville women each claim $1 million prize from scratch-off
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, the Florida Lottery says two Jacksonville women claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Bernadette Albert, 52, and Katherine Vestal, 39, of Jacksonville chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. . Albert purchased her winning ticket from Publix,...
Deputies looking for suspect after organized theft at St. Augustine Premium Outlets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says it's actively investigating an organized retail theft at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets. Deputies say four subjects stole items worth over $1,000 from the Nike store and left in a vehicle driving recklessly through the parking lot. SJSO...
Person found dead in St. Johns County on N. Crossroad
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death of a person found near County Road 214. According to the sheriff's office, investigators were called to N. Crossroad early Monday responding to a call for a deceased person. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, according to the sheriff's office. There is no cause of concern to the community, the sheriff's office said Monday afternoon.
39 years of Christmas cheer: Making chocolate at Peterbrooke Chocolatier
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s that time of year where chocolate popcorn, truffles, and molds of Santa are selling out at Peterbrooke Chocolatier. Peterbrooke Chocolatier shops are across the state of Florida but they were started right here in Jacksonville 39 years ago named after the creator’s children, Peter and Brooke! We are keeping it local on Christmas and taking you behind the scenes.
Putnam County deputy arrested for driving under the influence during car crash, police say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. Putnam County Sheriff's Deputy Sebastian Gryka was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in St. Johns County Sunday, police said. He was arrested after he crashed his personal car, according to...
Ask Anthony: Several complaints from parents against All Florida Safety Institute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several parents have emailed First Coast News about a statewide driving school called All Florida Safety Institute. It opened in Northeast Florida in 2016. There are locations in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra, Fleming Island and St. Augustine. Parents say they paid hundreds of dollars, some more than a $1,000, in order for their children to get driving lessons. They say the driving school took the money and they got nothing in return.
'Am I dreaming? Pinch me!' St Augustine woman exclaims when she receives $500
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Mary Frazier is a single woman in St. Augustine described as “wonderful and adorable.”. She has health issues and trouble making ends meet, with sometimes groceries are tough to afford. So Frazier’s friend Phyllis and I approached her door one day this month.
Property insurance regulations could change in Florida, bringing relief to policy holders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are discussing proposed property insurance legislation during the special session this week in an effort to stabilize costs and steady the insurance market in a state where homeowners pay the highest insurance premiums in the country, nearly three times the national average -- and those rates are increasing about 33 percent a year.
Deputies: Person found dead in St. Johns County
Investigators were called to the area early Monday for a deceased individual. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, according to the St. Johns County sheriff.
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center now serving survivors of Hurricane Nicole in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center in St. Johns County is now serving survivors of Hurricane Nicole, in addition to Hurricane Ian. The DRC is in the Wind Mitigation Building, located at 3111 Agricultural Center Drive, St. Augustine. The DRC is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St. Johns County investigating death N Crossroad area
Deputies were called to the area of N Crossroad Monday morning for a call of a deceased person. Cause of death is pending an autopsy.
Judge denies motion to move Aiden Fucci out of Duval after attorneys claim "ongoing torture"
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A St. Johns County judge has denied a motion to move accused teen killer Aiden Fucci out of solitary confinement. Fucci's legal team filed a motion in November requesting that he be moved to a different facility or be housed in a less restrictive setting. The motion claimed he is enduring "ongoing torture" at the Duval County Jail, where he is being held.
Accused teen killer Aiden Fucci to appear in court, request to move out of Duval
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The teenager charged with the murder of his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey will be in court Tuesday. Aiden Fucci’s attorneys have filed two motions ahead of his February trial. Fucci’s attorneys want two things done: for their client to be moved to a...
Details on the 13th Annual Saint Augustine Film Festival
The film festival will run will run January 12 - 15. The president and CEO of the festival, Gregory Von Hausch shares what we can expect this year.
