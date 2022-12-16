ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

First Coast News

Two Jacksonville women each claim $1 million prize from scratch-off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, the Florida Lottery says two Jacksonville women claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Bernadette Albert, 52, and Katherine Vestal, 39, of Jacksonville chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.  .  Albert purchased her winning ticket from Publix,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Person found dead in St. Johns County on N. Crossroad

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death of a person found near County Road 214. According to the sheriff's office, investigators were called to N. Crossroad early Monday responding to a call for a deceased person. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, according to the sheriff's office. There is no cause of concern to the community, the sheriff's office said Monday afternoon.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
39 years of Christmas cheer: Making chocolate at Peterbrooke Chocolatier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s that time of year where chocolate popcorn, truffles, and molds of Santa are selling out at Peterbrooke Chocolatier. Peterbrooke Chocolatier shops are across the state of Florida but they were started right here in Jacksonville 39 years ago named after the creator’s children, Peter and Brooke! We are keeping it local on Christmas and taking you behind the scenes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ask Anthony: Several complaints from parents against All Florida Safety Institute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several parents have emailed First Coast News about a statewide driving school called All Florida Safety Institute. It opened in Northeast Florida in 2016. There are locations in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra, Fleming Island and St. Augustine. Parents say they paid hundreds of dollars, some more than a $1,000, in order for their children to get driving lessons. They say the driving school took the money and they got nothing in return.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Property insurance regulations could change in Florida, bringing relief to policy holders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are discussing proposed property insurance legislation during the special session this week in an effort to stabilize costs and steady the insurance market in a state where homeowners pay the highest insurance premiums in the country, nearly three times the national average -- and those rates are increasing about 33 percent a year.
FLORIDA STATE
Deputies: Person found dead in St. Johns County

Investigators were called to the area early Monday for a deceased individual. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, according to the St. Johns County sheriff.
Judge denies motion to move Aiden Fucci out of Duval after attorneys claim "ongoing torture"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A St. Johns County judge has denied a motion to move accused teen killer Aiden Fucci out of solitary confinement. Fucci's legal team filed a motion in November requesting that he be moved to a different facility or be housed in a less restrictive setting. The motion claimed he is enduring "ongoing torture" at the Duval County Jail, where he is being held.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Community Policy