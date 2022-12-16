At this time last year, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker was preparing his team for a Peach Bowl matchup against Pittsburgh while also building a roster for the future. The focus for Tucker and his staff right now is narrowed. A disappointing season ended last month with a 5-7 record and there’s no bowl game. That puts the spotlight squarely on personnel with the recruiting early signing period Wednesday through Friday.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO