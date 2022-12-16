Read full article on original website
Tayla Dillard’s career night leads Kalamazoo Central to girls hoops win over rival Loy Norrix
KALAMAZOO, MI – Tayla Dillard drained a 3-pointer from the left wing, then sank another from the right side on Kalamazoo Central’s next possession to spark a third-quarter run that proved to be the difference in Tuesday’s 64-50 road win over rival Kalamazoo Loy Norrix. Dillard finished...
Jackson roundup: Springport girls win Leslie tournament
The Springport girls basketball team took first place in the Leslie Holiday Tournament with 50-32 win over the host Blackhawks. In the process, Springport extended its winning streak to five games.
Quick start, strong defense lift Northwest over Columbia Central
BROOKLYN -- Through the first quarter and into the second of Tuesday’s nonconference game at Columbia Central, the Northwest girls basketball team was clicking on offense. That helped the Mounties build a 19-point lead, and strong defense helped that lead hold up even when the offense found itself slowed later in the game as Northwest held out for a 50-35 win.
Ann Arbor basketball highlights: Lincoln’s Brianna Clark dazzles with 39 points in lopsided win
-- Father Gabriel Richard 58, Bloomfield Hills Marian 20. Four FGR players scored in double figures in Tuesday’s win. Mikaela Waroway led the way with 14 points, followed by 13 from Danielle Hehmann and 10 apiece from Veronica Fredericks and Charlotte Miller. The Fighting Irish moved to 7-1 overall...
Jackson roundup: Zoie Bamm sets school record for points in a game in Columbia Central win
Zoie Bamm set a program record for the Columbia Central girls basketball team on Monday in a 55-30 win over Michigan Center. She had 34 points, the most points in a game for any Golden Eagles player. The previous record was 33. She also nabbed 14 rebounds.
Ann Arbor basketball: Defending champ Arbor Prep girls roll again
Ypsilanti Arbor Prep’s girls basketball team hasn’t missed a beat since losing some key starters from last year’s state championship team. The Gators beat the defending D1 state champ West Bloomfield on Saturday and extended their win streak to three with a 72-29 win over Ann Arbor Huron on Monday.
Milan’s Tristen Hines sparks EMU football’s bowl comeback with timely special teams play
Tristen Hines has always been accustomed to making big plays. And the former Milan football star made the biggest play of his collegiate career in the biggest game for Eastern Michigan on Tuesday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. With EMU down 13-0 to San Jose State midway through the...
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 20
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores from Tuesday's slate of Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games.
Eastern Michigan football caps historic season with Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win
Everything came full circle for Eastern Michigan’s football team on Tuesday. The Eagles were 0-4 in bowl games under Chris Creighton and hadn’t won a postseason game in 30 years, but that all changed when they took the field for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Despite falling behind...
Former Arbor Prep basketball star Mya Petticord has career performance for Texas A&M
Mya Petticord made her presence known on Sunday in Texas A&M’s women’s basketball team’s win on Sunday. The former Ypsilanti Arbor Prep standout and Michigan Miss Basketball finalist and freshman guard scored in double figures for the first time in her collegiate career in a 57-49 win over SMU.
Northwood University names Albion’s Dustin Beurer head football coach
MIDLAND, MI – Dustin Beurer proved to be a Division III winner. Now he gets a shot at the Division II ranks.
Michigan football commit kicks 52-yard field goal at high school All-American game
Cordell Jones-McNally doesn’t get a ton of opportunities to show off his long field goal abilities for his Marcellus High School team. In fact, he had just six field goal attempts this fall during his senior season.
WMU football locks in RB recruit, loses WR to EMU ahead of early signing day
KALAMAZOO, MI – A coaching change can wreak havoc on a college football recruiting class, but Western Michigan appears to have salvaged what is shaping up to be one of the Mid-American Conference’s best groups heading into Wednesday’s early signing day. The Broncos’ boasted the MAC’s second-best...
Early signing period 2022: See where top high school football recruits in Michigan are headed
The annual early signing period for football recruits heading to NCAA Division I schools begins at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and lasts through the end of the day Friday. Easily the most popular signing period since it was introduced in 2017, any remaining football players who don’t sign to Division I schools this week can still sign during the national signing period slated to begin on Feb. 1.
Where Michigan State football stands heading into the early signing period
At this time last year, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker was preparing his team for a Peach Bowl matchup against Pittsburgh while also building a roster for the future. The focus for Tucker and his staff right now is narrowed. A disappointing season ended last month with a 5-7 record and there’s no bowl game. That puts the spotlight squarely on personnel with the recruiting early signing period Wednesday through Friday.
Ogemaw’s Jere Getzinger takes the field for EMU at Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tune in to see the blue turf. But keep watching to catch Jere Getzinger in action. The 2020 Ogemaw Heights graduate takes the field with the Eastern Michigan University football team for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, scheduled for live broadcast at 3:30 p.m. today on ESPN. The Eagles (8-4)...
Former Michigan State DE Michael Fletcher transferring to Appalachian State
Michael Fletcher picked a new school. The former Michigan State defensive end who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, announced his commitment to Appalachian State via Twitter on Monday. Fletcher, 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, is a former three-star prospect from Flint Carman-Ainsworth High School who spent four seasons with...
Michigan’s Leigha Brown torches UNC: ‘The bigger the stage, the better she is’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Leigha Brown noticed North Carolina’s defense sagging off her near the 3-point line right from the start of Tuesday’s game. She laughed recalling her thought at the time: Let’s see what happens here. Brown entered the game just 3-of-19 from deep on the season....
Rocket Watts’ return highlights Michigan State-Oakland matchup
EAST LANSING – The last time Rocket Watts stepped foot on the Breslin Center court, he scored 21 points to lead Michigan State to an upset win over No. 2 Michigan and help the Spartans earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in March, 2021. On Wednesday he’ll be...
Live updates for Michigan State football on early signing day
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker used last year’s resurgent 11-2 season to spark a strong recruiting cycle. The Spartans were unable to replicate their success on the field while finishing 5-7 this year but are looking to put together another solid class. College football’s recruiting early signing period is...
