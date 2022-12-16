ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesville, MI

Quick start, strong defense lift Northwest over Columbia Central

BROOKLYN -- Through the first quarter and into the second of Tuesday’s nonconference game at Columbia Central, the Northwest girls basketball team was clicking on offense. That helped the Mounties build a 19-point lead, and strong defense helped that lead hold up even when the offense found itself slowed later in the game as Northwest held out for a 50-35 win.
BROOKLYN, MI
Ann Arbor basketball: Defending champ Arbor Prep girls roll again

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep’s girls basketball team hasn’t missed a beat since losing some key starters from last year’s state championship team. The Gators beat the defending D1 state champ West Bloomfield on Saturday and extended their win streak to three with a 72-29 win over Ann Arbor Huron on Monday.
YPSILANTI, MI
Early signing period 2022: See where top high school football recruits in Michigan are headed

The annual early signing period for football recruits heading to NCAA Division I schools begins at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and lasts through the end of the day Friday. Easily the most popular signing period since it was introduced in 2017, any remaining football players who don’t sign to Division I schools this week can still sign during the national signing period slated to begin on Feb. 1.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Where Michigan State football stands heading into the early signing period

At this time last year, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker was preparing his team for a Peach Bowl matchup against Pittsburgh while also building a roster for the future. The focus for Tucker and his staff right now is narrowed. A disappointing season ended last month with a 5-7 record and there’s no bowl game. That puts the spotlight squarely on personnel with the recruiting early signing period Wednesday through Friday.
EAST LANSING, MI
Former Michigan State DE Michael Fletcher transferring to Appalachian State

Michael Fletcher picked a new school. The former Michigan State defensive end who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, announced his commitment to Appalachian State via Twitter on Monday. Fletcher, 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, is a former three-star prospect from Flint Carman-Ainsworth High School who spent four seasons with...
EAST LANSING, MI
Live updates for Michigan State football on early signing day

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker used last year’s resurgent 11-2 season to spark a strong recruiting cycle. The Spartans were unable to replicate their success on the field while finishing 5-7 this year but are looking to put together another solid class. College football’s recruiting early signing period is...
EAST LANSING, MI

