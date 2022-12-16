Read full article on original website
Related
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas man arrested in Capitol riot case
HINDSVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas man was arrested Monday in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was attempting to count electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. Brennen Cline Machacek, of Hindsville, Arkansas, faces federal charges that include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol...
KHBS
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen detective
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has ordered the U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff to honor Detective Paul Newell, who served with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Detective Newell died while working as an escort for Wreaths Across America on Dec. 17. According to a crash...
KHBS
Fort Smith Police alert of a barricaded subject
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are asking people to avoid the area of the 2800 block of South O Street. They say officers are dealing with a barricaded subject at the location. Police responded to a stabbing call at the residence. The victim is being treated at...
KHBS
Fort Smith missing child found safe
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department says a 12-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday has been located safe. He was reported missing Wednesday by a family member after he left home the previous evening. Police now say he is safe.
KHBS
River Valley red kettles need some help for the Fort Smith Salvation Army
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Salvation Army helped more than 30,000 people this year, but currently, the red kettle campaign is down nearly $10,000 compared to previous years, according to Salvation Army Capt. Bradley Hargis. "A lot of it we think is because of inflation. All of...
KHBS
River Valley crews pretreat streets and highways ahead of possible winter weather
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Crews with the Fort Smith Street Department are pretreating potential trouble spots in the city ahead of a winter weather threat that could impact the city. "Everybody's prepared to do what they're required to do. If it really gets bad, we'll go into three shifts....
KHBS
Warming centers in Fayetteville, Bentonville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — People can take shelter from the cold at warming centers in Fayetteville and Bentonville. The Salvation Army's warming centers in Bentonville and Fayetteville will open when temperatures are 34 degrees or below. The 7hills day center in Fayetteville is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
KHBS
Arkansans celebrate Hanukkah
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Hanukkah began Sunday at sundown. For eight nights, the Jewish community celebrates by lighting candles on a menorah. The candles symbolize the oil that lasted longer than expected in biblical times. Rabbi Mendel Greisman with Chabad of Northwest Arkansas said everyone can relate to the message...
KHBS
Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
KHBS
Advice to keep your vehicle going in extreme cold weather
ROGERS, Ark. — Winter has officially arrived, and extremely cold temperatures are expected to set in. As the mercury drops, so can the performance of your vehicle. According to Brookston Johnson, Regional Manager of Big O Tires, the drop in temperatures can also cause your tires to become underinflated.
Comments / 0