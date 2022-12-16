Read full article on original website
VDOT preps next step for Hunter Mill Road project
Virginia Department of Transportation officials soon are expected to shift traffic onto a portion of the new bridge over Colvin Run between Crowell Road (Route 675) and Cobble Mill Road as part of the Hunter Mill Road over Colvin Run bridge project. The change had been slated to take place...
Notification requirement holds up action creating new park
Arlington County officials on Dec. 17 delayed plans establishing a new park in Crystal City for a month, giving them time to notify federal and airport officials as required under state law. Plans had been in place to enact zoning amendments needed to approve what is expected to be known...
County takes another step forward on new historic-preservation program
It’s full steam ahead for the Arlington County government’s efforts to establish a new funding pot for community-based historic-preservation projects. County Board members on Dec. 17 formalized guidelines and other paperwork related to the new Historic Preservation Fund, which was created last spring with a $150,000 infusion of taxpayer cash.
Senator: Governor needs to keep hands off local land-use powers
She may not be entirely enraptured with the Arlington County Board’s Missing Middle proposal as currently conceived – more on that down below – but a prominent member of the Arlington legislative delegation believes the Youngkin administration needs to allow localities to find their own way in addressing housing needs.
Public asked to weigh in on county budget priorities
The Arlington County government has launched a community survey to determine the public’s views on the fiscal 2024 budget, which will be adopted next spring and go into effect July 1, 2023. Based on current projections, the county government has a $35 million shortfall (out of a budget of...
Editorial: An election ‘improvement’ that isn’t
We’ve always had admiration for Kate Hanley, dating back to her days on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and continuing through current service on the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s board of directors and as secretary of the Fairfax County Electoral Board. But we sometimes have bones to...
Election officials: Some mail-in ballots didn’t make it in time
It’s a good thing there were no nail-biters, because about 50 voters in the Nov. 8 election in Arlington missed having their ballots counted owing to Postal Service delivery delays. That was the total that arrived at the county’s election HQ after the Nov. 14 deadline for accepting mail-in...
Editor’s Notebook: Judge Dillon wins again (as he always does)
Those who have been around Arlington for some time will remember when the County Board would assemble on Jan. 1 each year for its annual organizational meeting, a tradition that lasted for decades until killed off by some of the current board members because they apparently didn’t want to get out of the house on the holiday morning, boo-hoo-hoo.
Arlington Chamber preps leadership team for 2023
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce looked back on the year (almost) gone by while also looking ahead to 2023 at its 98th annual meeting, held Dec. 9 at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel. At the event, the leadership team for 2023 was announced, with Tina Leone of the Ballston Business...
Officers lauded in battle against drunk driving
Washington-area drivers who overindulge in booze this holiday season have two choices: Take advantage of free rides home through the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s (WRAP) or risk accidents, injuries and harsh legal consequences for driving drunk. WRAP on Dec. 16 honored 15 area police officers and a sheriff’s deputy...
Exhibition takes updated look a fiber materials
Whether repurposed coffee filters, handmade paper or crocheted yarn, creatively used fiber holds center stage in the McLean Project for the Arts’ latest shows. “In the Round: Dimensional Fiber Works,” now on display at MPA’s Emerson Gallery, showcases works by YunKyoung Cho, Linda Colsh, Michael Gessner, Sookkyung Park and Kristina Penhoet.
Survey says: Arlington residents among happiest in USA
Arlington residents appear to be taking a forget-your-troubles-c’mon-get-happy approach to life, at least according to a new data analysis that places the county #2 among the nation’s largest urban areas in terms of overall happiness of the population. “To uncover the happiest places in America, we analyzed the...
Arlington homes market takes big tumble in new data
A combination of significantly fewer sales and modestly lower prices sent the sales volume of the Arlington real-estate market tumbling nearly 50 percent in November from a year before. And the bloodletting is unlikely to stop in the near future, according to forward-looking data. For the month, a total of...
Reagan National puts COVID in rear-view mirror; Dulles still plays catch-up
Northern Virginia’s two commercial airports continue to show different comebacks to the residual impacts of COVID. For October, the passenger count at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (2,271,546) was up 6.3 percent from October 2019, the last pre-COVID comparable month, while the passenger total at Washington Dulles International Airport (1,953,593) remained down 10 percent from the same month, according to data reported at the Dec. 14 meeting of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board of directors.
‘SoberRide’ initiative opens for holiday period
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s SoberRide initiative is now in operation for the holiday season, and will remain available through Jan. 1. The effort teams with Lyft to provide free rides home to those who may have had too much to drink during the holiday season. It will be operational nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Great Falls pre-school ushers in the Christmas spirit
The Creche Preschool in Great Falls has been spreading the Christmas spirit to the community in December. Beginning with a “Breakfast with Santa,” St. Francis Episcopal Church and the Creche invited the community’s families to enjoy breakfast, make crafts together, meet other families and have their pictures taken with Santa by professional photographer Katie Browne.
Mason celebrates successes of 5,000 winter graduates
Students from 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 63 different countries comprised the more than 5,000 graduates who completed another phase of life’s journey during George Mason University’s winter commencement exercises. “You will have failures. Learn from them so that tomorrow will be better than...
Library system notes most-checked-out books of 2022
The Fairfax County library system is on track to record just over 10 million materials loans for the 2022 calendar year, library officials said on Dec. 19. That total includes more than 2 million digital checkouts, making the county library system one of just a handful of library organizations to have reached that level.
Langley wrestlers third at own tourney
The Langley Saxons hosted and finished third in the multi-team Pat Dulany Invitational wrestling competition Dec. 17. Langley had 143 points. Champion Stone Bridge had 242.5 and runner-up Paul VI Catholic 193. Individual winners for Langley were Ryan Ronsckvitz at 165 pounds and Jacob Steele at 285. Finishing third for...
Flint Hill standout has number retired a second time
One of the most well-known athletes in the history of the Flint Hill School was at the Oakton campus Dec. 16. For two reasons. A 1987 graduate of the private high school, now-Atlanta resident Dennis Scott returned for a ceremony to retire his basketball jersey No. 24 for a second time. He also was there for the four-team boys high-school hoop tournament named in his honor and held at Flint Hill on Dec. 16 and 17.
