Memphis, TN

Man charged after fatal shooting in South Memphis, threatening girlfriend with gun

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces charges in two separate incidents involving a murder in South Memphis and threatening his girlfriend with a gun.

On June 29, Memphis Police responded to the 1200 block of Race Street about a man who had been shot.

They found the victim unresponsive.

He was taken to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead, according to an affidavit.

A witness said a man in a lime green mask was shooting, along with five other men in a white Infiniti SUV, records show.

Anonymous tips indicated a man called Polu was involved in the homicide, police said.

Further investigation revealed Polu was possibly Demarcus Taylor, 27.

A witness identified him in a photo lineup as someone at the scene wearing a green mask and having a gun.

According to the affidavit, another witness identified Taylor as the shooter.

He’s charged with first-degree murder.

Records show he’s also charged with beating his girlfriend.

On Dec. 15, a woman said Taylor hit her with closed fists after they argued over money when he returned home from work.

According to an affidavit, Taylor dragged his girlfriend from the bed and continued hitting her.

At one point he pulled a rifle from a backpack and pointed it at her, police said.

He then turned it around and acted like he was going to hit her with the butt of the gun.

Taylor then yelled at her eight children to ‘get control of their mother,’ according to the affidavit.

The woman armed herself with a kitchen knife.

As he was leaving, Taylor fired one round over her head into the ceiling.

He’s charged with eight counts of reckless endangerment and aggravated assault, records show.

