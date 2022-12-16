Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Related
Control Engineering
Top 5 Control Engineering content: December 12-18, 2022
Control Engineering’s top 5 content over the past week covered sustainable SCADA, sustaining SI support, HMI and SCADA systems, SI Giants and SIY winners. Links to each article below. A global agribusiness developed a sustainable supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system for their company. As water/wastewater municipalities are...
Chinese Students Invent Coat That Makes People Invisible to AI Security Cameras
To the naked eye, it looks like any other camouflage pattern coat. But to artificial intelligence security cameras, it’s an invisibility cloak that effectively conceals the person wearing it. By day, the coat’s customized camouflage prints, designed through an algorithm, escape detection from visible light cameras. By night, when...
Control Engineering
Paper-thin solar cell can turn surfaces into power source
Flexible solar cells glued to a strong, lightweight fabric can provide energy on the go as a wearable power fabric or be transported and rapidly deployed in remote locations for assistance in emergencies. Some possible applications include integrating them onto the sails of a boat to provide power while at...
nationaltoday.com
The Best Indoor Security Camera for 2022
When you’re not at home, it’s natural to wonder what’s going on, especially if you have children or pets. Installing an indoor security camera is often the solution. Modern cameras can be controlled from just about anywhere as long as you have an internet connection. Even better, they allow you to communicate with whoever is home. There is no shortage of security cameras, but not all of them are built equally. We’ve gone through several options, and here are our top picks.
Digital Trends
Turn up the volume with the SVS Prime Wireless Pro speakers
This content was produced in partnership with SVS. There are many factors to consider when building a good home sound system, whether it’s for a simple stereo setup for listening to music or part of a larger home theater for enjoying multiple types of media. The quality of your system’s audio begins with the input source and ends with the speakers (with several steps in between), so whatever you’re listening to will only sound as good as your speakers. Home theater technology has come a long way over the last decade, and the SVS Prime Wireless Pro are a great pair of speakers that let you ditch the cables for a clean, streamlined audio setup — without compromising on sound quality.
studyfinds.org
Best Android Phones For 2023: Top 5 Devices Most Recommended By Experts
When it comes to smartphones, people usually fall into one of two loyalty teams: Apple iOS or Android. Those on team Android love the freedom and customization that comes with the ability of choosing your own hardware and software features. There’s a lot of choice in the world of smartphones and purchasing the best Android phones can help you have all the latest tech features right at your fingertips.
Control Engineering
Automation Series: How next-generation automation will help in 2023
1 CERTIFIED PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT HOUR (PDH) AVAILABLE UPON SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF AN EXAM. Using research about technologies, interviews and other materials from automation industry leaders, control system integrators will discuss how they anticipate next-generation technologies will help in 2023. This moderated discussion also will present Control Engineering research about what technologies are expected to help most, then expand on and provide insights on those trends from control system integrators. What transformative information here will help advance competitiveness in 2023 with integration and use of next-generation automation?
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Dark Spot on Samsung TV
If a dark spot hides a significant part of your TV screen, it can severely affect your viewing experience. While there are many reasons why the dark spots appear, they are generally developed over time due to dust and debris collected in the internal components of the TV. Mainly, the display components like a diffusion layer and reflector sheet are affected.
marktechpost.com
UCLA Researchers Report a Deep Learning-Enabled Diffractive Display Design That is Based on a Jointly-Trained Pair of an Electronic Encoder and a Diffractive Optical Decoder to Synthesize Super-Resolved Images
Virtual and augmented reality (AR/VR) systems have gained a lot of attention in the last ten years. The main aim being making user experiences better in fields like human-computer Interactions, visual media art, etc. Holographic displays are a promising alternative that allows precise control and manipulation of the optical wavefront, simplifying the optical setup between the SLM and the human eye. Holographic displays use spatial light modulators (SLMs) and coherent illumination with, for example, lasers. Due to the limitations of the present wavefront modulator technology, holographic displays, in general, have relatively low space-bandwidth products (SBP) directly determined by the SLM’s total number of individually addressable pixels.
roofingelementsmagazine.com
Choosing Communication Devices for Your Crew
Working in the field requires a lot of communication between roofers, supervisors, and the office. For roofers to do their jobs they have to have a quality communication system in place. This system needs to allow workers to call for help when needed as well as communicate with their supervisors and co-workers.
Apple Insider
IKEA and Sonos launch new SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — IKEA and Sonos have partnered to launch SYMFONISK, a combination of floor lamp and speaker that blends into a living space. The two companies first launched a SYMFONISK lamp speaker in 2019, and the...
Android Headlines
New Samsung fingerprint tech is "2.5 billion times more secure"
Samsung is working on a revolutionary fingerprint-based biometric authentication technology for mobile devices. This technology will allow the simultaneous scanning of multiple fingerprints through a smartphone or tablet display. The entire screen can read your fingerprint data. The company claims it to be 2.5 billion times more secure than the existing solutions.
hunker.com
IKEA Will Soon Release a New High-Tech Floor Lamp
IKEA and Sonos are at it again. Three years after launching their first speaker that doubles as a table lamp, along with the more recent speaker that is also a picture frame, the two brands have now created a floor lamp speaker as part of the Symfonisk series. "We have...
Happi
YouCam Apps Launch Largest Holiday Collection with Over 500 AR Interactive Virtual Looks and Effects
Perfect Corp., a leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, and developer of the award-winning YouCam suite of apps, with over a billion global downloads, released its largest collection of holiday-inspired looks and effects across YouCam Makeup, YouCam Perfect, YouCam Video and YouCam Nails.
ledinside.com
【Exclusive Interview】Emphasizing Customers’ Needs for Outdoor Display, Cree LED Announces New CV94A LED
According to the report “TrendForce 2023 Global LED Video Wall Market Outlook and Price Cost Analysis,” the LED outdoor display market is likely to be valued at USD 1.783 billion in 2022. Application scenarios can be divided into four areas, namely advertising/billboard, transportation/VMS, sports/education and live events. Highly valuing customers’ requirements of advanced outdoor displays, Cree LED recently announced the new CV94A LED. TrendForce is honored to have an interview with Paul Scheidt, senior product marketing manager and Sam Lai, product marketing manager during which they detailed how Cree LED, as a leading LED manufacturer, adopts innovative technologies to expand its business to the outdoor display market.
Dyson Zone price announced – how does £749 for a pair of air purifying headphones grab you?
Dyson lays out full spec, March 2023 release date and price
The Future of Mobile Hydraulics Is Digital
When building mobile machines, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face conflicting pressures and demands that impact hydraulic system design. Often, they must make difficult choices between streamlined architecture or more functionality, types of controls, or whether to provide maximum performance over smooth operation. With traditional hydraulics, the only way out of...
techaiapp.com
Exploring text-to-audio models to make music from scratch
Type a few words into a text-to-image model, and you’ll end up with a weirdly accurate, completely unique picture. While this tool is fun to play with, it also opens up avenues of creative application and exploration and provides workflow-enhancing tools for visual artists and animators. For musicians, sound designers, and other audio professionals, a text-to-audio model would do the same.
yankodesign.com
Wireless iPad Pro accessory for visual artists gives you total control over all your Procreate tools
By putting the most common tools and functions right under your fingertips, the PenPad hopes to make using the iPad’s most famous sketching/painting app much easier by eliminating the hassle of navigating the Procreate interface. Instead, almost like the way a Numpad makes accessing numbers easy, the PenPad gives you access to 22 different functions that you’re most likely to use while sketching on Procreate, from increasing and decreasing brush size, accessing the color wheel, switching between brush and eraser, or just bringing up the color wheel or eyedropper tool. The fact that it’s a compact hardware accessory means you can paint with one hand while intuitively pressing buttons with the other to make your workflow tonnes faster.
nftplazas.com
Ledger Causes a Stir with New NFT Friendly ‘Stax’ Wallet
Undisputed champion of the hardware wallet, Ledger, has unveiled ‘Stax,’ its brand-new, NFT friendly device. Allowing collectors to securely store their beloved assets on the latest must-have piece of crypto-kit. For its next generation high-security hardware wallet, Ledger has gone all out in terms of usability and style....
Comments / 0