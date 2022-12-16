Read full article on original website
Here are 10 Holiday Vinyl Records Worth Big Money
The holiday season is here once again and so is the holiday music that plays over and over again. Some of those Christmas songs, if you have them on original vinyl, might actually be worth a lot of money. Mighty John the Record Guy is the foremost expert on vinyl...
Neighbor Compliments Family’s Christmas Lights in Heartwarming Viral Ring Camera Footage
Holiday decorations don't only spark joy for the families who deck their halls. Neighbors also benefit from the season of twinkling lights. On TikTok, a video of a neighbor's earnest compliments for a family's outdoor Christmas lights display is warming our hearts this holiday season. In the viral video shared...
It’ll Soon Cost You More to Shop at Popular New York Wholesale Store
With the worst inflation in decades, Americans are looking to save whenever and wherever they can. It'll soon cost you a little more to buy in bulk at one Wholesale store in Central New York. Costco is raising its membership fees. The company's chief financial officer, Richard Galanti confirmed the...
Why The Pickle on a Tree, It’s a Big Dill in New York
In my house growing up, we always celebrated Christmas. We were the family who trekked out for a live tree every year. We even managed to get an evergreen tree the year we lived in Hawaii. Believe it or not, it was easier to get a real tree at Christmas than a real pumpkin for Halloween in Hawaii in the 80s.
Buying Dogs and Cats From New York Stores Will Soon Be Banned
Are you considering purchasing a dog or a cat and giving the furry friend as a gift for the holidays? That sounds like a great idea but pretty soon you won't be able to buy a dog, cat or even a rabbit from a New York retail store. Today Governor...
