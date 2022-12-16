ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

WGAL

Fire breaks out at residence in Ephrata, Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a residential fire in Lancaster County on Tuesday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 300 block of W. Main Street in Ephrata. Main Street was shut down from S. Academy Drive to S. State...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
MARIETTA, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police seize $50,000 worth of drugs in Berks County

MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Berks County have arrested a man after $50,000 worth of drugs were seized. State Police say on November 30 Troopers contacted Darryl Metz Jr. regarding an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs. State Police say searches of Metz’s...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Toy giveaway held at Salvation Army in York

YORK, Pa. — People got in line Tuesday for a special giveaway at the Salvation Army in York. More than 800 families are able to give their children presents for Christmas this year, thanks to a toy distribution. The distribution was made possible by donations, support from the community...
YORK, PA
glensidelocal.com

PA Property Tax Rebate Program deadline approaching

MontCo homeowners and renters may be eligible for tax assistance to defer or reduce their county tax, property tax, or rent payments. The Montgomery County Finance Department is holding open office hours from 8:30am to 4:30pm this week to answer questions regarding the County’s Real Estate Tax Deferral Program and the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Coffee Shops in Chester County, PA

- If you are looking for a place to grab a drink, you should know that there are several excellent coffee shops in Chester County, PA. There are several excellent options, whether you are looking for a casual place to sit with your coffee or enjoy a delicious light meal with your family.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County restaurant burglarized, cash stolen

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating the burglary of a restaurant. According to police, a man forced his way into The Wharf Bar & Grille around 3 a.m. on December 17. The suspect stole money from a cash register before fleeing from the building located...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

Driver crashes into Atlantic City store

A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Three Local Pantries Benefit from Food Distribution

NORRISTOWN PA – Food pantry programs in Pottstown, Collegeville, and Worcester are among nine beneficiaries of the just-concluded 2022 Lt. Patty Simons Law Enforcement Food Drive, which on Thursday (Dec. 15, 2022) distributed more than 30 tons of food and other items. The drive honors Norristown Police Lt. Patty Simons, who was active in the event until her death in 2007.
NORRISTOWN, PA
pahomepage.com

Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

