Fire breaks out at residence in Ephrata, Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a residential fire in Lancaster County on Tuesday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 300 block of W. Main Street in Ephrata. Main Street was shut down from S. Academy Drive to S. State...
Dauphin County drive-thru donation event continues to make a difference for local families
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A holiday event in Harrisburg is marking 14 years of giving back to the Dauphin County community. The annual drive-thru donation parade at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex is continuing to benefit underprivileged local families each year. Hundreds of families, including more than 1,500 children...
Older, low-income MontCo homeowners falling victim to MV Realty’s scam
Google “MV Realty” and you’ll find a long list of bad news for homeowners. Montgomery County’s Recorder of Deeds Jeanne Sorg recently highlighted the Florida-based real estate brokerage’s questionable practices in a newsletter. The newsletter notes that roughly 100 Montgomery County homeowners have been duped...
Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million
MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
Pennsylvania State Police seize $50,000 worth of drugs in Berks County
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Berks County have arrested a man after $50,000 worth of drugs were seized. State Police say on November 30 Troopers contacted Darryl Metz Jr. regarding an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs. State Police say searches of Metz’s...
Toy giveaway held at Salvation Army in York
YORK, Pa. — People got in line Tuesday for a special giveaway at the Salvation Army in York. More than 800 families are able to give their children presents for Christmas this year, thanks to a toy distribution. The distribution was made possible by donations, support from the community...
PA Property Tax Rebate Program deadline approaching
MontCo homeowners and renters may be eligible for tax assistance to defer or reduce their county tax, property tax, or rent payments. The Montgomery County Finance Department is holding open office hours from 8:30am to 4:30pm this week to answer questions regarding the County’s Real Estate Tax Deferral Program and the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program.
Central Pa. woman was receiving medical care before she went missing: state police
A 33-year-old woman disappeared from her mother’s York County home this month while receiving ongoing treatment for an infection, Pennsylvania State Police said. Amanda S. Aten was last seen Dec. 6 leaving her mother’s home, on the 5200 block of Sinsheim Road in Codorus Township, state police said.
Welcomely, Funcks take Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel under their wing
Ownership requires an investment, not only of money, but also of time, talents and emotions. So, when it comes time for entrepreneurs to part ways with their life’s work, there is an overwhelming desire for that investment to be turned over to the right hands. On the surface, the...
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
The Best Coffee Shops in Chester County, PA
- If you are looking for a place to grab a drink, you should know that there are several excellent coffee shops in Chester County, PA. There are several excellent options, whether you are looking for a casual place to sit with your coffee or enjoy a delicious light meal with your family.
Person hit by train near SEPTA station in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - An investigation is underway after officials say a person was struck by a SEPTA train Saturday night. The incident occurred on the tracks of the Lansdale/Doylestown Line near the North Wales station around 6:30 p.m. Officials say the person is alive at a local hospital, but their...
Teen Reported Missing At Pine Grove Furnace State Park After Dog Came Home Without Him Found
Update:Luke Rissler has been located safely on Tuesda, Dec. 20 and no additional information was released. Cumberland County missing male update: RISSLER has been located safely. Thank you for everyone who shared or helped. No further information will be provided.— Trooper Megan Frazer (@PSPTroop…
Police Need Help: 10 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
Dauphin County restaurant burglarized, cash stolen
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating the burglary of a restaurant. According to police, a man forced his way into The Wharf Bar & Grille around 3 a.m. on December 17. The suspect stole money from a cash register before fleeing from the building located...
Accused Chesco Drug Dealer Charged With Overdose Death: Police
A suspected drug dealer in Chester County faces felony charges related to an overdose death, officials say. Nathan T. Hurd, 31, of Downingtown, was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17 in Montgomery County, police said in a statement. Authorities believe Hurd sold drugs to a 33-year-old Westtown resident who overdosed and died...
Driver crashes into Atlantic City store
A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
Three Local Pantries Benefit from Food Distribution
NORRISTOWN PA – Food pantry programs in Pottstown, Collegeville, and Worcester are among nine beneficiaries of the just-concluded 2022 Lt. Patty Simons Law Enforcement Food Drive, which on Thursday (Dec. 15, 2022) distributed more than 30 tons of food and other items. The drive honors Norristown Police Lt. Patty Simons, who was active in the event until her death in 2007.
He led this small Northampton County town out of the Dark Ages. Or did he?
Factional disputes in West Easton exemplify what happens in small towns where old-time values butt against modern world challenges. The story results from a monthslong investigation that included public records reviews, interviews with local politicians and interviews with broader experts on local government.
Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores
Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores. Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster …. Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores.
