Germantown, MD

Small Dog Knocks Over Smoldering Sage, Sparks Montgomery County Apartment Fire: Officials

Authorities say that a small dog may have been the culprit that led to a partial evacuation of an apartment complex in Montgomery County. First responders from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene of a fire at the Waterford Towers apartment complex in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard in Burtonsville on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a department spokesperson.
(Located) Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 17-Year Old

Update: Ronan Auffret has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Potomac. Ronan Auffret was last seen on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., at his residence on Hunt Club Dr. in Potomac.
FOUND: Herndon Police locate missing 10-year-old girl

HERNDON, Va. — UPDATE: A missing 10-year-old girl has been found after a search. Police in Herndon, Virginia, say Lillian Roberson has been found after an extensive search of the area with a helicopter and K-9 units. Police did not offer any additional information about the circumstances of her disappearance.
(Located) Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old

Update: Damary Hernandez has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Aspen Hill. Damary Hernandez was last seen on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., in the 11100 block of Newport Mill Road in Kensington. Damary Hernandez is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has long, dark brown hair that is curly and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a plain black zip-up hoodie and gray sweatpants. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 14-Year Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. Allison Espinales was last seen on Monday, December 12, 2022, at approximately 1 p.m., at her residence on Canterbury Lane in Rockville.
Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home

LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
Police Investigating Boost Mobile Burglary in Gaithersburg

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who committed a commercial burglary on Monday, December 5, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect. At approximately 2:19 a.m.,...
Montgomery County Will Have Holiday Schedule Changes for County-Operated COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Clinics

Per MCPD: The COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics operated by Montgomery County will have several schedule changes during the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays. All County testing and vaccination sites will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24, Sunday, Dec. 25, Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1. The Montgomery College campus sites in Rockville and Germantown also will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24 through Tuesday, Jan. 2.
