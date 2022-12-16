Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenFrederick, MD
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
Related
Small Dog Knocks Over Smoldering Sage, Sparks Montgomery County Apartment Fire: Officials
Authorities say that a small dog may have been the culprit that led to a partial evacuation of an apartment complex in Montgomery County. First responders from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene of a fire at the Waterford Towers apartment complex in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard in Burtonsville on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a department spokesperson.
mocoshow.com
(Located) Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 17-Year Old
Update: Ronan Auffret has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Potomac. Ronan Auffret was last seen on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., at his residence on Hunt Club Dr. in Potomac.
Two separate accidents shutdown roads in Baltimore County
The Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company were operating on two separate car crashes in Baltimore County. Engine 291 operated on an accident on Cromwell Bridge Road at Satyr Hill Road.
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Shots fired at elderly couple's home in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Multiple shots were fired at an elderly couple's home in Prince George's County on Monday night, and it was captured on their neighbor's Ring doorbell camera. The daughter of the elderly couple, two 83-year-old residents living in the 800 block of Heron...
FOUND: Herndon Police locate missing 10-year-old girl
HERNDON, Va. — UPDATE: A missing 10-year-old girl has been found after a search. Police in Herndon, Virginia, say Lillian Roberson has been found after an extensive search of the area with a helicopter and K-9 units. Police did not offer any additional information about the circumstances of her disappearance.
Driver Pulled From Burning Pickup In Anne Arundel (VIDEO)
Video shows the moment a driver was pulled from a burning pickup Monday, Dec. 19 in Anne Arundel County. Cpl. Ranck was the first on scene of the crash at Route 50 and I-97 around 12:30 p.m. Bodycam footage shows officer smashing the windows of a black pickup truck. With...
dcnewsnow.com
Body Camera Footage Frederick County Sheriff's Deputies Shoot and Kill Stabbing Suspect
The Maryland Office of the Attorney General released footage recorded Nov. 29, 2022 when sheriff's deputies encountered a man accused of stabbing his parents in Frederick, Md. Deputies said he was armed. They opened fire. He died. Body Camera Footage Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputies …. The Maryland Office of...
mocoshow.com
(Located) Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old
Update: Damary Hernandez has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Aspen Hill. Damary Hernandez was last seen on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., in the 11100 block of Newport Mill Road in Kensington. Damary Hernandez is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has long, dark brown hair that is curly and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a plain black zip-up hoodie and gray sweatpants. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
Driver says woman pulled gun on him, daughter in road rage incident in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A driver told police that a woman in an SUV waved a gun at him and his daughter in a road rage incident that took place Saturday in Hanover. The driver contacted members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department around 4 p.m. He said that he […]
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Two Hundred Twenty-Seven Impaired Drivers Arrested During Holiday Task Force Initiative
Per MCPD: Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Holiday Alcohol Task Force have been devoting their full time and attention to detecting alcohol-related offenses this holiday season to save lives and reduce impaired driving violations in our roadways. This task force typically starts the week before...
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 14-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. Allison Espinales was last seen on Monday, December 12, 2022, at approximately 1 p.m., at her residence on Canterbury Lane in Rockville.
fox5dc.com
Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home
LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
16-year-old boy charged after incident at Tysons Corner Center
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old boy, who already had a felony conviction on his record, faces charges related to an incident that took place at the popular Tysons Corner Center on Sunday. The Fairfax County Police Department said that shortly before 8 p.m., an off-duty police officer with the […]
Accused drunk driver arrested after crash kills passenger in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officers said a man was under the influence of alcohol when the car he was driving hit a utility pole Sunday. His passenger died as a result of the wreck. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Solomons Island Road […]
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Boost Mobile Burglary in Gaithersburg
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who committed a commercial burglary on Monday, December 5, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect. At approximately 2:19 a.m.,...
Man Killed By Car In VA After Intentionally Jumping Into Traffic, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
One person was killed in an apparent suicide after intentionally throwing himself in front of a moving vehicle in Virginia, police say.Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a stretch of Fairfax County Parkway near the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road, where there was a …
School bus with four students on board involved in crash in Carroll County
BALTIMORE - A school bus with four students on board was involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Carroll County.According to district officials, Bus 324 was involved in a minor wreck near Wawa at Route 140 in Westminster.The bus was leaving Winters Mill High School.Four students were examined by emergency responders and released.A spare bus was called to finish the route.
Police ID Woman Who Jumped Onto Mercedes SUV, Got Run Down During Argument In DC
Police have identified the 25-year-old woman who was run over by the driver of a Mercedes-Benz SUV during an altercation in Northeast Washington, DC. Sheda’sa Thompson got the worst of a verbal altercation that turned tragic over the weekend when she confronted the driver of the SUV in the 3200 blo…
Wbaltv.com
Laurel man dies, 7 others injured after minivan crashes into tree in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Md. — A Laurel man died and seven others were injured after a minivan crashed into a tree Saturday night. Howard County police said the minivan crashed around 10:08 p.m. on southbound Snowden River Parkway near Carved Stone. A passenger, Ram Luitel, 61, died at the scene. Seven...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Will Have Holiday Schedule Changes for County-Operated COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Clinics
Per MCPD: The COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics operated by Montgomery County will have several schedule changes during the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays. All County testing and vaccination sites will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24, Sunday, Dec. 25, Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1. The Montgomery College campus sites in Rockville and Germantown also will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24 through Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Comments / 1