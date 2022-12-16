Read full article on original website
Control Engineering
Top 5 Control Engineering content: December 12-18, 2022
Control Engineering’s top 5 content over the past week covered sustainable SCADA, sustaining SI support, HMI and SCADA systems, SI Giants and SIY winners. Links to each article below. A global agribusiness developed a sustainable supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system for their company. As water/wastewater municipalities are...
Control Engineering
Automation Series: How next-generation automation will help in 2023
1 CERTIFIED PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT HOUR (PDH) AVAILABLE UPON SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF AN EXAM. Using research about technologies, interviews and other materials from automation industry leaders, control system integrators will discuss how they anticipate next-generation technologies will help in 2023. This moderated discussion also will present Control Engineering research about what technologies are expected to help most, then expand on and provide insights on those trends from control system integrators. What transformative information here will help advance competitiveness in 2023 with integration and use of next-generation automation?
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
csengineermag.com
Can Plumbers Trust Push-to-Connect Fittings?
The plumbing profession is all about trust — using tried and true methods that have stood the test of time to ensure that pipe connections will not leak. Plumbers are understandably skeptical about adopting major changes until new techniques earn their trust. For a century, water and HVAC systems...
New BladeRobots serve wind turbines ‘4 times faster’ than conventional methods
Danish energy solutions provider Vestas has unveiled BladeRobots as a stand-alone business with an automated robotic technology solution for the maintenance of wind turbines. The robot performs automated blade-leading edge maintenance up to “four times faster” than traditional manual methods, according to a press release by the company published on Wednesday.
healthcareguys.com
Dental Technology That Is Changing the Game
Technology has been reshaping the world across the entire spectrum. It has been growing, evolving, and changing with time. Similarly, dental technology has been changing rapidly over the past few years, and it can be hard to keep up with all of the new gadgets and tools that are coming out. Technology is also helping improve communication between the patient and the dentist and streamline the treatment process. It is helping to improve patient health and take care of beautiful smiles with Invisalign treatment. Here are a few tools and pieces of technology that are changing the landscape of dentistry.
Control Engineering
Paper-thin solar cell can turn surfaces into power source
Flexible solar cells glued to a strong, lightweight fabric can provide energy on the go as a wearable power fabric or be transported and rapidly deployed in remote locations for assistance in emergencies. Some possible applications include integrating them onto the sails of a boat to provide power while at...
Solar power world record broken in ‘really big leap’ for renewable energy
Scientists have achieved a new world record for solar cell efficiency, marking a “really big leap” forward for renewable energy.A team from Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) was able to convert 32.5 per cent of solar radiation into electrical energy using a novel tandem cell technology.The design involved a bottom cell made of silicon – a material typically used in conventional solar panels – together with a thin top cell made of the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.“This is a really big leap forward that we didn’t foresee a few months ago,” said Professor Steve Albrecht from HZB.“We are very excited about...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for cold climates
Johnson Controls is developing residential heat pumps for cold climates, under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge. The heating tech manufacturer currently offers two residential heat pumps that meet the U.S. Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships (NEEP) Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pump specification – the York YZV and York HMH7. The cold climate heat pumps operate at temperatures up to 5 F and have a heating season performance factor (HSPF) of up to 10.5 and a coefficient of performance (COP) at 5 F above “2.”
The Windows Club
How to create a printable QR code for your Wi-Fi password
We often find ourselves in a situation where we have to share the credentials of our Wi-Fi network with other people. Generally, the owner of the Wi-Fi router has to give out the password, which others then type into their computer. Typing a password is always a tedious ordeal. A much more efficient way to give out your Wi-Fi password is to turn it into a printable QR code that anyone can just scan on their devices and use to connect with your Wi-Fi. In this article, we will see how you can create a Printable Wi-Fi Login & Password QR Code.
heckhome.com
Simple Improvements That Will Increase Your Property Value
If you’re looking to sell or rent your property, there are simple improvements you can make that will help. These improvements are quick to make and don’t require a large investment on your part. Employment trends in the Midwest – notably in the Chicago metro area – suggest...
makeuseof.com
6 Exciting Ways to Use LiDAR on iPhone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. LiDAR is an excellent feature on iPhones that you might not have even known about. You can use LiDAR to blend the real and virtual worlds if you have a compatible iPhone.
jguru.com
The Best Tech Degrees for Students Interested in a High-Paying Career
Data science is one of the highest-paying jobs in the technology field. Since 2013, the job has been growing by 29% year-to-year. This is not the only lucrative job in the tech sector. You can work as a product manager or cloud architect. In the same category is software engineer, apps developer, and IT/system manager. To win a job in these fields, you require to enroll in the relevant major. You may choose to pursue an IT major, computer science, or web development. Computer networking is another crucial major, including system administration. Many best technology majors will help you get a high-paying career.
The Windows Club
Complete list of Command Prompt commands
Command Prompt on Windows is a powerful tool with nearly 300 commands to perform various functions. Some are now depreciated. You can perform various system tasks using the commands on Command Prompt. In this post, we have compiled the complete list of Command Prompt commands that are currently in use, from various documents on Microsoft.com and its subdomains. This list is long to follow but will certainly be a guide for you with all the working commands in a single location.
Consumer Reports.org
Cheapest Printers for Ink Costs
A “low ink” warning from your printer can be as stressful as seeing your car’s fuel gauge in the red. Printer ink is one of the most expensive liquids on the planet, and Consumer Reports’ surveys show that many people are frustrated by how frequently their printer-ink cartridges run out and how much they cost to replace.
