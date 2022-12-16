One of the most well-known athletes in the history of the Flint Hill School was at the Oakton campus Dec. 16. For two reasons. A 1987 graduate of the private high school, now-Atlanta resident Dennis Scott returned for a ceremony to retire his basketball jersey No. 24 for a second time. He also was there for the four-team boys high-school hoop tournament named in his honor and held at Flint Hill on Dec. 16 and 17.

