Control Engineering
Automation Series: How next-generation automation will help in 2023
1 CERTIFIED PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT HOUR (PDH) AVAILABLE UPON SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF AN EXAM. Using research about technologies, interviews and other materials from automation industry leaders, control system integrators will discuss how they anticipate next-generation technologies will help in 2023. This moderated discussion also will present Control Engineering research about what technologies are expected to help most, then expand on and provide insights on those trends from control system integrators. What transformative information here will help advance competitiveness in 2023 with integration and use of next-generation automation?
Control Engineering
Top 5 Control Engineering content: December 12-18, 2022
Control Engineering’s top 5 content over the past week covered sustainable SCADA, sustaining SI support, HMI and SCADA systems, SI Giants and SIY winners. Links to each article below. A global agribusiness developed a sustainable supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system for their company. As water/wastewater municipalities are...
Control Engineering
Paper-thin solar cell can turn surfaces into power source
Flexible solar cells glued to a strong, lightweight fabric can provide energy on the go as a wearable power fabric or be transported and rapidly deployed in remote locations for assistance in emergencies. Some possible applications include integrating them onto the sails of a boat to provide power while at...
