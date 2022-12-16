I absolutely love making poke cakes. What is a poke cake you may ask? Just like the name implies, you literally bake a cake, let it cool and poke some holes in it. Then you pour a filling into the holes, spread with frosting and toppings. Poke cakes are inexpensive, easy to make and always come out so moist and delicious. That's why I love them. Plus, there are so many different kinds of poke cakes that you can make, it just depends on the occasion or what you are in the mood for.

