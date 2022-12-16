ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Sewer work will close a road in Ithaca for a month. The work to install a new sewer will happen on Oak Avenue near Collegetown. It will be closed between College Avenue and Summit Street, with residential access. Crews begin tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. and the project is expected to wrap up at 3:30 p.m. on January 20th.

ITHACA, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO