Read full article on original website
Related
whcuradio.com
Portion of Oak Avenue set to close for a month in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Sewer work will close a road in Ithaca for a month. The work to install a new sewer will happen on Oak Avenue near Collegetown. It will be closed between College Avenue and Summit Street, with residential access. Crews begin tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. and the project is expected to wrap up at 3:30 p.m. on January 20th.
whcuradio.com
Festive bike ride to happen in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tomorrow is the shortest day of the year, and a short bike ride is happening in Ithaca. Bike Walk Tompkins and the Finger Lakes Cycling Club are hosting the Winter Solstice Lighted Slow Roll. Hot cider and treats will be served. Riders are encouraged to wear reflective clothing.
whcuradio.com
IFD searching for new recruits
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Fire Department is looking for new recruits. Lieutenant Jim Wheal tells WHCU one requirement has been lifted in the annual test. The deadline to sign up for the test is January 4th. Wheal says the test is scheduled for February 11th. FULL INTERVIEW:...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County Mental Health Department to close Wednesday afternoon
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Mental Health Department will close in the afternoon on Wednesday, December 21st. The building located at 201 East Green Street in Ithaca will shutter its doors from noon to 4:30 p.m. for staff development. If there is an emergency, appropriate staff will be notified.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County Jail population among lowest in America, DA says
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The population at the Tompkins County Jail is among the lowest in the nation. District Attorney Matt Van Houten says it’s “probably in the top 0.1 percent nationally” in terms of low jail populations. He says the county never puts people in...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca Police arrest man in Dollar Tree burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges. The Ithaca Police Department was notified of a theft just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. A private security contractor for the Dollar Tree was watching it happen in real-time. IPD responded and took the man into custody without incident. 26-year-old Edrick Acosta Ramos is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
whcuradio.com
Cornell sued by former fraternity over housing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell is named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by a former fraternity. The Ithaca Voice reports the New York Alpha chapter of Phi Kappa Psi filed a lawsuit last week against the university in New York State Supreme Court. The lawsuit alleges Cornell has blocked efforts to turn their former chapter house on Stewart Avenue into housing for veterans.
whcuradio.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Ithaca stabbing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police have a suspect in a deadly stabbing. Authorities are not identifying the suspect, who was taken to Tompkins County Jail on unrelated charges, but they have identified the victim as 37-year-old Zacharias Moore. Police say Moore was found around 11:30 Monday morning in...
Comments / 0