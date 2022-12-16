LewisGale Alleghany Makes Donation To Highlands Christmas Mother

Although the holidays can be a hectic time of year the Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center at 439 E Ridgeway St., Clifton Forge, has a perfect way to relax and be reminded of “the reason for the season.” There are now 18 nativity sets from at least 7 countries currently on display, loaned by several local collectors. Some are whimsical, reflecting the individual owners, others are more traditional, suggesting their part in long-cherished family traditions. All came with stories that reflected years of memories. A few of the nativity sets are quirky and whimsical, reflecting the wide range of...

