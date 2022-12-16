ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LewisGale Alleghany Makes Donation To Highlands Christmas Mother

By Virginian Review Staff
 5 days ago

EAG of LewisGale Alleghany collected many towel sets for which the Highlands Christmas Mother Organization was very appreciative. LewisGale also made a generous financial donation. From L-R: Lee Higginbotham, Kristen Bennett, Melinda Booth, Katie Carter, Christmas Mother Mary Asma, Stephanie Adams, Amy Clarke and Tom Elmore.

The post LewisGale Alleghany Makes Donation To Highlands Christmas Mother appeared first on The Virginian Review .

