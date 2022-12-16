LewisGale Alleghany Makes Donation To Highlands Christmas Mother
EAG of LewisGale Alleghany collected many towel sets for which the Highlands Christmas Mother Organization was very appreciative. LewisGale also made a generous financial donation. From L-R: Lee Higginbotham, Kristen Bennett, Melinda Booth, Katie Carter, Christmas Mother Mary Asma, Stephanie Adams, Amy Clarke and Tom Elmore.
