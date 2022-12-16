Alleghany Highlands Chamber Of Commerce And Tourism Holds Ribbon Cutting Celebration For Covington Car Company
Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce and Tourism held a ribbon cutting celebration Thursday, December 15th for Covington Car Company. Jeff Wetherell, Penni Wetherell and Brad Harlow joined forces and opened up the Covington Car Company. It officially opened February, 2020 on Durant Road in Covington before moving to its permanent spot on Valley Ridge Road. Covington Car Company sells quality used cars, including luxury Mercedes, BMW and Audi, for a lot less than their competitors. With their bigger location, they are able to add vintage cars.
