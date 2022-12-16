ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Kroger Fuel Center opens in Riverside

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new fuel center is coming to Riverside.

Kroger will be opening a new store on Woodman Drive next year, but the accompanying fuel center is opening immediately.

“We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Kroger Fuel Center in Riverside and invite shoppers to take advantage of extra savings as they fill up their tank to celebrate the holidays with family and friends,” Jenifer Moore, corporate affairs manager said.

According to a release, the new fuel center opens on Friday, December 16 at 4930 Burkhardt Road. It features 10 pumping stations as well as propane sales and an air compressor. The station will also include small merchandise such as snacks, drinks and lottery tickets.

The massive 100,349-square-foot store itself is scheduled to open in 2023.

