Shop with a Cop on 12/22Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shapedRoger MarshNew Lenox, IL
Mobile food pantry on 12/13Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Looking for a museum to keep a 100 year old fruitcakeAdrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Boney James in concert at the Rialto on 12/7Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
fox32chicago.com
Rollover crash on I-57 leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt in downstate Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. - A man and a woman died and three others were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday morning in downstate Illinois. The pair were riding northbound in an SUV with three other people around 1:18 a.m. when they collided a semi trailer as lanes merged near milepost 102.5 in a construction area, according to Illinois State Police.
walls102.com
Metra train strikes car that drove onto crossing, 2 killed
INGLESIDE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died after the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate and was struck by a Metra train in suburban Chicago. The boy and woman were pronounced dead at the scene following Sunday afternoon’s crash near Ingleside in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the car’s driver, a 70-year-old man, was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Police say preliminary findings show that the car failed to heed the rail crossing’s warning lights and drove through a gate directly into the train’s path. The county coroner’s office identified those killed as 75-year-old Patricia Shemberger of Antioch and 13-year-old Noah Kucinski of Lockport.
thecentersquare.com
Government Reports Surge in Firearms Linked to Crimes in Illinois
An estimated 1 in 3 American adults own at least one firearm. The most common reasons Americans cite for exercising their Second Amendment rights include personal protection, target shooting, and hunting. But with nearly 400 million civilian-owned firearms in circulation, some have inevitably fallen into the wrong hands, fueling a nationwide surge in gun violence. (Here is a look at the states where people buy the most guns.)
Is Illinois Full Of Bad Drivers? New Study Has The Answer
Confession time. I'll go first. More times than I can count at this point in my life, while driving, I've shouted something to the effect of "(curse word)! (another curse word)! (a polysyllabic curse word)! Illinois drivers suck!. We all kind of turn into George Carlin when we talk about...
Two postal workers robbed in an hour; union wants safety plan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In recent months, we have seen an uptick in armed robberies against postal workers not only citywide, but across the country.Just this past Friday, two letter carriers were robbed at gunpoint in a span of an hour while they worked in the same zone. It's a problem the letter carriers' union wants addressed sooner than later.Surveillance video shows an SUV pull up to the side of a parked U.S. Postal Service truck making deliveries on Friday, and four people jump out of the SUV.What the video doesn't show is the group holding up the postal worker at...
Is it Illegal to Drive Below the Posted Speed Limit on Illinois Roads?
Driving too slowly can be just as dangerous as driving too fast. It can cause accidents and confusion on the road, and it can also be a traffic violation. But is it actually illegal to drive below the posted speed limit in Illinois?. I was wondering about this while driving...
edglentoday.com
Illinois Route 159 Road Closure, North of Illinois 143 Road Closure Announced
EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois Route 159 will be closed to all traffic from Illinois Route 143/Old Alton Road, over the Mooney Creek and Cahokia Creek structures, to 3,000’ south of Roman Hills Road beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
walls102.com
Bond set at $50K for father of July 4 shooting suspect
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge set bond at $50,000 for the father of an Illinois man charged with killing seven people in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade near Chicago who faces charges himself for allegedly helping his son get a gun license. The judge set bond during an initial appearance Saturday by Robert Crimo Jr., who surrendered to police the day before. His lawyer indicated that Crimo would be able to pay the required bond amount. Crimo looked tired and somber as he appeared via a video link. Lake County Judge Jacquelyn Melius said she accepted an agreement between Crimo’s lawyer and prosecutors that bond be set at $50,000. Among the conditions of his release, the judge told him, was that he turn in any gun licenses, as well as any weapons at his home.
walls102.com
Business exec sentenced for bilking hospitals seeking masks
CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a suburban Chicago businessman to nearly five years in prison on charges that he swindled two hospitals that had sought coveted protective face masks in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dennis W. Haggerty Jr. of Burr Ridge pleaded guilty in March to taking more than $2.5 million from hospitals in Chicago and Iowa. Prosecutors say Haggerty spent much of that money on personal credit cards and luxury cars without delivering the million N95 masks that his company promised to Northwestern Memorial Healthcare in Chicago and University of Iowa Medical Center. The judge said Monday that Haggerty took “advantage of a very bad time in this country.”
Is it legal to shoot a porch pirate in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As package thefts are on the rise in Illinois, especially around the holidays, homeowners are scrambling to protect themselves. Some Illinois residents are even getting locked an loaded and are ready to use deadly force if these specialized thieves decide to strike. But, is it legal to shoot a porch thief in […]
More Illinois residents are getting concealed carry licenses amid fears about crime
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more victims of violence in Chicago are fighting back, and concealed carry license holders in particular have drawn their own weapons in some recent, high-profile robberies and carjackings.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has learned a growing number of Illinois residents are getting licensed to defend themselves – and in a lot of cases, they are obtaining the concealed carry licenses because they feel unsafe.Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, a victim turned the tables on a shooter in the Loop by pulling out his own gun. The victim was walking toward his parked car was right...
WGNtv.com
Body found after warrant arrest in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. — A body was discovered inside an Elgin home following a warrant arrest Sunday night. Just before 7 p.m. Elgin police responded to the area of Summit and Hiawatha for a well-being check. When they arrived, police said a man was taken into custody on unrelated and outstanding warrants.
Three strikes for Cook County prosecutors
Silence fell over the courtroom as Judge Brian Flaherty announced his decision: “I believe that the original sentence imposed by Judge Baker still advances the interest of justice,” he said to the handful of people gathered in Markham to hear the ruling. “Petition to resentence defendant to something less than 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections is denied.”
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow
The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
What Are The ‘Rules’ For Tipping A Garbage Person In Illinois?
If you're a resident of Illinois, you know that having reliable garbage collection is crucial. If the person is an afterthought in your mind that could quickly change if they were to stop picking up your trash. These workers are busting their butt to do their job to the best of their abilities, so it's always a nice gesture to show your appreciation with a tip. But how much should you tip, and how can you do it safely and effectively?
wgel.com
2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season Preliminary Harvest Totals 76,854
Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). Comparatively, hunters harvested a final total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season in 2021. The preliminary harvest for...
WAND TV
IDOT unveils new website for road conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Transportation rolled out a new travel website ahead of the holiday. GettingAroundIllinois.com has updated road conditions and travel resources for getting around the state 365 days a year. “Our No. 1 priority is making sure roads are safe for the motoring...
WIFR
Three arrested in Nelson Street shooting, one now on the run
LEE Co., Ill. (WIFR) - Over two months ago, on October 16th at approximately 11:49 p.m, deputies from the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Bassett Street in Nelson after a report of an individual shot in the throat. The victim of the shooting was identified as 41-year-old, Jake Verkruysse of Erie, Illinois. Verkruysse was transported to KSB Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound and then airlifted to a Rockford Area Hospital for stabilization.
New Illinois Laws in 2023 Will Establish Official State Snake, Celebrate Sweet Corn and More
The state of Illinois will have dozens of new laws going into effect on Jan. 1, and while most will carve out new programs or add additional public safety measures, a handful will celebrate what makes the state unique. While most Illinoisans are aware that the state bird is the...
