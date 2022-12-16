Read full article on original website
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $500,000 scratch ticket won at Circle K
There was a scratch ticket worth $500,000 claimed in Massachusetts on Tuesday, along with another winning scratch ticket worth $100,000. The $500,000 winning ticket was sold from a Circle K convenience store in South Deerfield. It was won playing “The Price is Right” lottery scratch ticket game, and is the highest prize available to be won on that game. There were seven “The Price is Right” scratch tickets worth at least $600 claimed in Massachusetts in total on Wednesday.
Mass. Man Uses 'Intuition' Buying 6 Lottery Tickets with Same Numbers — And Multiplies $25K Prize
Raymond Roberts Sr. plans to buy a motorcycle after winning the "Lucky for Life" game six times with tickets he bought at a Fall River liquor store A Massachusetts man followed his "intuition" to play the same numbers six times in the state's lottery game "Lucky For Life" — and now he's a six-time winner. Raymond Roberts Sr., a veteran from Fall River, won his big prize — $25,000 a year for life — for each of his winning tickets after matching the first five numbers in the drawing...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won off of Super Mart ticket
A $1 million prize was the largest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts Monday. The prize was won off of a ticket sold at Super Mart in Chelsea. It was from the game “$2,000,000 50X Cashword.”. There were also three $100,000 prizes claimed Monday from three different games,...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms
Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $510 million after no winner Tuesday
There were no winning jackpot tickets sold for the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday night, rolling over the jackpot prize to an estimated $510 million. The drawing for the $510 million prize will be on Friday, Dec. 23 at 11 p.m., and has an estimated cash value of $266.8 million.
Caesars Sportsbook awarded mobile sports betting license in Mass.
State gaming regulators awarded a sports betting license Tuesday to Caesars Sportsbook, making it the third company to get the green light to operate mobile wagering tied to a brick-and-mortar casino in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted unanimously to grant the license during a day-long hearing where regulators were...
These Five Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have The Worst Drivers In The State
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in...
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Was the Money Spent to Light Fall River’s Braga Bridge Worth It?
In May, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts announced the completion of Phase One of the project to illuminate the Charles M. Braga Bridge that connects Fall River and Somerset along I-195 over the Taunton River. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation expects the project to be complete by the end of 2023.
MassLive.com
Four-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $585,000
Inderjit Boyal and Lakhveer Sahota bought the property at 5 Digregorio Drive, Worcester, from Raymond A Simoncini and Donna M Simoncini on Nov. 30, 2022, for $585,000 which works out to $183 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Hates This Massachusetts Restaurant and Here’s Why
Hate him or love him, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has become a big name in Massachusetts and national pop culture. What started as a humorous sports culture publication, (old school, like actually printed on paper) has turned into a pop culture machine covering the world of music, movies, news, and of course sports.
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!
Don't miss this festive and fun event!Photo by(Elina Fairytale) (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) With less than a week until Christmas, the Plymouth Family Resource Center has announced and released the official 2022 Plymouth & Kingston Holiday Lights list! This festive and fun list contains the 25 holiday light displays that were entered by the homeowners to be part of the official driving route for families and individuals to enjoy. This exciting event isn't just fun and done... once you get home, go visit the Plymouth Family Resource Center's Facebook page to vote for your favorite holiday light display!
The Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Extremely Close to the Berkshires
The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. In fact, they are some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the country during the winter months. Seeing as how we are in the Bay State, if you had to guess, what would you say would be the coldest town in Massachusetts? You may be surprised to learn just how close it is to the Berkshires.
10 most expensive homes sold in Worcester County Dec. 11-17
A house in Harvard that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Worcester County between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17. In total, 157 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $404,822. The average price per square foot ended up at $253.
Worcester City Council once again attempting to address vacant Big D Supermarket
A former supermarket on Mill Street in Worcester has sat vacant for more than 20 years, creating an eyesore and becoming a site of illegal dumping and other illicit activity, according to District 5 Councilor Etel Haxhiaj. Haxhiaj is making the latest push to get the space redeveloped. She is...
These are the best restaurants in the suburbs of Boston, according to diners
LYNN, Mass. — While Boston is widely renown as one of the top culinary scenes in the country, foodies looking for a delicious bite to eat don’t have to travel too far outside of the city to find a plethora of highly rated restaurants. OpenTable says it analyzed...
This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts
In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
State Rep. Stephen Kulik recalled as ‘decent man,’ who rose above politics for common good
If there is a constant in the way in which Stephen Kulik is remembered, it’s for a being a “decent man,” one who was devoted to public service and the common good. Humble, kind, patient are among the adjectives used to describe the man who at one point in his 25 years on Beacon Hill represented more than 20 small towns in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
Five of the best local spots to see the holiday lights!
Boston 25 viewers sent us their suggestions for the best area holiday light displays. Here are 5 of their favorite spots! Links have more information on hours the locations are open. MIDDLETON:. STICKNEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA. 5 2nd Ave. Middleton, MA. Collecting Donations for Make A Wish. TOPSFIELD:. Swenson Light...
WCVB
Massachusetts scratch bakery, oldest in New England, celebrating 135 years
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Along Broadway in Somerville's Ball Square, you'll find Lyndell's Bakery, where they have been serving up sweet baked goodies since 1887. Bill Galatis is the current owner of Lyndell's and only the fourth in the history of the 135-year-old bakery, which is the largest scratch bakery in all of New England.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
