Minnesota sees increasing hospitalizations for COVID, flu and RSV

By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, St. Cloud Times
 5 days ago
Cases of COVID-19, influenza and RSV are on the rise, prompting the Minnesota Department of Health to urge Minnesotans to stay up-to-date with vaccinations.

Hospitalizations for all three respiratory illnesses have nearly tripled between Nov. 19 and Dec. 10, when there were 2,300 patients in the hospital. School districts in the St. Cloud region have had their share of experience with these illnesses, as well.

Michael Rivard, assistant superintendent of elementary education for the St. Cloud Area School District, said schools "continue to see a significant number of students coming to our health offices due to illness."

Minnesota school districts are required to report to the MDH when they reach a threshold of three or more students absent with influenza-like symptoms in a single classroom or 5% of the total school population absent due to influenza-like symptoms. The district has had to report that once since Thanksgiving break, according to Rivard.

Meanwhile, Sartell-St. Stephens superintendent Dr. Jeff Ridlehoover said in a statement "while we do have a small number of students absent due to illness," the number of students with illness "are normal and consistent with previous, pre-COVID, years."

"At this time, we have not witnessed any significant increases to our student attendance due to illness," Ridlehoover said. " ... We are thankful to our students, staff, and families for doing what they can to remain healthy and in curbing the spread of germs during the winter months."

MDH made its announcement in a virtual press conference Tuesday before people gather for the holidays. As of last week, 20% of Minnesotans are up-to-date with their vaccines.

The department urges anyone who has symptoms of flu or RSV to stay home, cover coughs and sneezes, and to regularly wash their hands or sanitize. Symptoms may include fevers, chills, headaches, muscle soreness, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath, a runny nose and a sore throat.

More: RSV cases in St. Cloud areaInfluenza and RSV cases spiking for children in Central MN, according to CentraCare

"None of these symptoms are fun for the holidays. The best way to prevent it is to not get sick at all," state epidemiologist and medical director Dr. Ruth Lynfield said.

For all viruses, MDH urges the public to wear masks, improve ventilation in the home and workplace, and avoid crowded places, if possible. The viruses' spread also results in delays for care of non-virus-related hospital visits, according to MDH commissioner Jan Malcolm.

According to the MDH website, Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties are at medium level for COVID-19. At this level, the department advises mask wearing for those who show symptoms, have a positive test or were exposed to someone with COVID-19, especially on public transportation.

Comments / 0

