Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart now uses drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top levelRoger MarshOrlando, FL
5 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Mochi Donuts? A Great Experience At Mochinut and Möge TeeOff Our CouchOrlando, FL
Related
click orlando
FDLE seeks help locating Disney employee missing since 2017
TAMPA, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they are continuing to investigate the 2017 disappearance of a former Disney employee. Brian Edward Klecha, who was 35 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen making a banking transaction on Dec. 27, 2017, at MidFlorida Credit Union in Auburndale, according to the FDLE.
click orlando
‘Smells like a dead skunk’: Mount Dora calls on state legislators after complaints over marijuana plant
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – The Mount Dora city council passed a measure Tuesday evening calling for the state legislature to further regulate medical marijuana cultivation sites. The city had received several complaints from homeowners inside The Lakes at Mount Dora about the smell of marijuana and loud noises from a nearby Curaleaf .
click orlando
Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years
LOS ANGELES – Harvey Weinstein faces a shorter prison sentence in California after a Los Angeles jury failed to reach a verdict on whether the disgraced mogul planned his attack on a woman he was convicted of raping. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial on...
click orlando
Your Florida Daily: The 1992 rogue wave
ORLANDO, Fla. – It was the summer of 1992. Independence Day weekend was almost here and Volusia County lifeguards were preparing for the beaches to be packed, however, no forecaster could predict what happened that Friday night. [TRENDING: Food Network star Guy Fieri delivers tasty Christmas gift to Ocala...
click orlando
Unsettled weather pattern in Central Florida before Arctic blast
ORLANDO, Fla. – Steady rain will gradually exit Central Florida to make way for a mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday. By the afternoon, we will keep the clouds, and a few showers will be around, but it will not be as wet as Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
click orlando
Florida state senator considers expanding Parental Rights in Education law
The Florida Senate president said she is considering expanding the Parental Rights in Education law to additional grade levels in schools. The law, which prohibits discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in the classroom, currently applies to grade levels between Kindergarten and third grade. [TRENDING: It’s gonna get how...
click orlando
Winter is coming: Rain in Central Florida ahead of Arctic blast
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing one of the strongest cold fronts in years for Central Florida. This front will not bring a risk of strong storms, but it will bring a big changes in temperatures for the weekend. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a high temperature...
click orlando
DeSantis takes aim at Florida teachers union dues with new proposal
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled that he will make a priority of passing a long-debated proposal that would prevent teachers from having union dues deducted from their paychecks. DeSantis supported the proposal Monday during a speech in Orlando, describing it as “paycheck protection legislation.” The Florida...
click orlando
Pre-Christmas Arctic blast could bring coldest air in years to Central Florida
It’s time to hop on the Polar Express because the coldest air in years is expected to blast into Central Florida on Friday. The air that will push into Central Florida is currently charging up in Siberia. Starting Tuesday, the frigid air will creep into the U.S., sending actual air temperatures 20 to 40 degrees below zero in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.
Comments / 0