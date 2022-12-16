ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

click orlando

FDLE seeks help locating Disney employee missing since 2017

TAMPA, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they are continuing to investigate the 2017 disappearance of a former Disney employee. Brian Edward Klecha, who was 35 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen making a banking transaction on Dec. 27, 2017, at MidFlorida Credit Union in Auburndale, according to the FDLE.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years

LOS ANGELES – Harvey Weinstein faces a shorter prison sentence in California after a Los Angeles jury failed to reach a verdict on whether the disgraced mogul planned his attack on a woman he was convicted of raping. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
click orlando

Your Florida Daily: The 1992 rogue wave

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was the summer of 1992. Independence Day weekend was almost here and Volusia County lifeguards were preparing for the beaches to be packed, however, no forecaster could predict what happened that Friday night. [TRENDING: Food Network star Guy Fieri delivers tasty Christmas gift to Ocala...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Unsettled weather pattern in Central Florida before Arctic blast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Steady rain will gradually exit Central Florida to make way for a mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday. By the afternoon, we will keep the clouds, and a few showers will be around, but it will not be as wet as Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida state senator considers expanding Parental Rights in Education law

The Florida Senate president said she is considering expanding the Parental Rights in Education law to additional grade levels in schools. The law, which prohibits discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in the classroom, currently applies to grade levels between Kindergarten and third grade. [TRENDING: It’s gonna get how...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Winter is coming: Rain in Central Florida ahead of Arctic blast

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing one of the strongest cold fronts in years for Central Florida. This front will not bring a risk of strong storms, but it will bring a big changes in temperatures for the weekend. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a high temperature...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

DeSantis takes aim at Florida teachers union dues with new proposal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled that he will make a priority of passing a long-debated proposal that would prevent teachers from having union dues deducted from their paychecks. DeSantis supported the proposal Monday during a speech in Orlando, describing it as “paycheck protection legislation.” The Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Pre-Christmas Arctic blast could bring coldest air in years to Central Florida

It’s time to hop on the Polar Express because the coldest air in years is expected to blast into Central Florida on Friday. The air that will push into Central Florida is currently charging up in Siberia. Starting Tuesday, the frigid air will creep into the U.S., sending actual air temperatures 20 to 40 degrees below zero in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.
ORLANDO, FL

