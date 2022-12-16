TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. - Georgia police said crime hit a "new low" after someone stole expensive Nativity scene statues from outside a Catholic Church. "We know that many in our community are shocked and disgusted over the theft of nativity scene pieces from St. Michael Catholic Church," the Tybee Island Police Department posted to its Facebook page on Monday. "We’re equally disappointed that someone would steal from one of our local houses of worship, especially during the holidays."

