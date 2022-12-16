Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Savannah man found guilty of concealing death of girlfriend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been found guilty of concealing the death of his girlfriend in 2019. A jury found Dwight Brewington guilty of concealing the death of another and aggravated assault. He was found not guilty on all murder charges. Police had said that Brewington dumped...
WJCL
As investigation unfolds after Georgia school shooter hoaxes, 911 calls show similarities
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An active shooter hoax at the end of November shut down as many as 20 schools across Georgia,including in Savannah. It came just weeks after a similar string of incidents in South Carolina. Now authorities say there are similarities in the 911 calls placed that day.
WJCL
Months without answers, police raise reward to $15,000 to find killer of Savannah teen girl
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's been more than seven months since a 15-year-old girl was fatally shot in Savannah's Yamacraw Village. But, to date, no arrests have been made in the case. On Monday, the Savannah Police Department increased the reward to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in...
fox5atlanta.com
Crime in Georgia town hits 'new low' after someone steals 'the baby Jesus right before Christmas,' police say
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. - Georgia police said crime hit a "new low" after someone stole expensive Nativity scene statues from outside a Catholic Church. "We know that many in our community are shocked and disgusted over the theft of nativity scene pieces from St. Michael Catholic Church," the Tybee Island Police Department posted to its Facebook page on Monday. "We’re equally disappointed that someone would steal from one of our local houses of worship, especially during the holidays."
Savannah Police looking for missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing teenager this afternoon. Police say that Luis Ortega, 16, was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on December 18 in the 2000 block of Florida Ave. Luis is described as being 5’5″ and weighs about 120 lbs with black hair and brown […]
wtoc.com
Man found not guilty of murder charges for June 2021 incident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - David Brohawn was found not guilty on malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault charges in the death of 56-year-old Regner Arce. On June 15, 2021, police responded to the 1900 block of East Victory Drive where they found Arce suffering from injuries from an apparent altercation. He died from his injuries on June 25.
WJCL
Man arrested, charged in connection to violent crime spree in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video: Police arrest suspected shooter in Friday night homicide. The Savannah Police Department has charged a man in connection to two violent crimes in Savannah’s Southside this month. He was also charged in connection to a homicide in a neighboring jurisdiction. SPD charged 21-year-old Adaunte...
fox5atlanta.com
Lost hunter found after three-day search in Georgia swamp
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. - After days of being lost in the woods, a Georgia hunter has been found safe. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources say game wardens were called to the Buffalo Swamp Wildlife Management Area Sunday over reports of a hunter that had been lost for more than five hours.
wtoc.com
Savannah Police arrest man in connection to violent crime spree
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police has arrested a man in connection to several violent crimes in the area, including homicide. Police say they arrested and charged Adaunte Jermain Kimble, 21, with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery. On December 13, officers responded to the 12400 block of...
wtoc.com
Two shot in home invasion on St. Helena Island
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two men were shot in a home invasion on St. Helena Island on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Sea Island Parkway at approximately 9:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
WSAV-TV
BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting
BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. Hundreds gather for Chanukah at Forsyth celebration. Large crowds were in Forsyth park for the 6th public Hanukah celebration in Savannah. Local Holiday Market helps to provide aid relief …. Local Holiday Market helps...
SPD seeks to ID storage unit burglary suspects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department (SPD) detectives are seeking to identify two suspects who are accused of breaking into at least seven storage sheds. Police say the subjects were seen on surveillance footage picking open the locks on the sheds and stealing the contents at Midgard Self Storage on Beaumont Drive on Dec. […]
SPD arrests suspect connected to several violent crimes
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department has charged a man connected to two violent crimes on the Southside of Savannah and is thought to be connected to a homicide in Chatham County. Adaunt’e Jermain Kimble, 21, is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery as well as felony murder. […]
wtoc.com
Search over, one in custody in connection to Saturday shooting in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Burton. Officials say deputies responded to a shots fired call on Possum Hill Road in Burton around 10 a.m.Saturday. Once they arrived on scene, they learned 27-year-old Tommie Lee Gill...
WJCL
Police arrest suspected shooter in Friday night homicide
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the Friday shooting death of a 35-year-old man. CCPD has charged 21-year-old Adaunt’e Kimble with felony murder, felony possession of a knife or firearm during commission of, or attempt to, commit a felony, two felony counts of aggravated assault and felony armed robbery.
WJCL
Grandmother of Quinton Simon sentenced to 10 days in jail for violating court order
SAVANNAH, Ga. — We are learning new information about the jailing of Billie Jo Betterton, also known as Billie Jo Howell, the grandmother of formerly missing toddler Quinton Simon. Betterton was jailed Monday, December 12, for violating a court order. Her mugshot shows her wearing a suicide-prevention smock. According...
wtoc.com
One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead and another has been arrested following a Friday night shooting, according to Chatham County Police. Police say 35-year-old Carey Powers, Jr. was found dead in his apartment in the 1000 block of King George Boulevard Friday evening. Officials say he had gunshot wounds.
wtoc.com
Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a former girlfriend at a business on Mall Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to police, 22-year-old Alphonso Xavier Irving has been booked into the Chatham County jail on a murder charge. Irving is accused of...
Savannah man faces federal charges in Jan. 6 riot
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man caught on video inside the United States Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack is now facing federal charges. Dominic Box was charged Thursday after security camera footage and many of his own pictures and videos, show him illegally entering the capitol building three times. In a 17-page document written […]
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in murder at Fort Stewart identified as Army infantryman
FORT STEWART, Ga. - Officials say the suspect in a deadly shooting at Georgia Fort Stewart Army base has been identified as an infantryman assigned to the same division as his victim. The shooting happened Monday morning at the building complex for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the...
