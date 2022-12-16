ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

wtoc.com

Savannah man found guilty of concealing death of girlfriend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been found guilty of concealing the death of his girlfriend in 2019. A jury found Dwight Brewington guilty of concealing the death of another and aggravated assault. He was found not guilty on all murder charges. Police had said that Brewington dumped...
SAVANNAH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Crime in Georgia town hits 'new low' after someone steals 'the baby Jesus right before Christmas,' police say

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. - Georgia police said crime hit a "new low" after someone stole expensive Nativity scene statues from outside a Catholic Church. "We know that many in our community are shocked and disgusted over the theft of nativity scene pieces from St. Michael Catholic Church," the Tybee Island Police Department posted to its Facebook page on Monday. "We’re equally disappointed that someone would steal from one of our local houses of worship, especially during the holidays."
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police looking for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing teenager this afternoon. Police say that Luis Ortega, 16, was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on December 18 in the 2000 block of Florida Ave. Luis is described as being 5’5″ and weighs about 120 lbs with black hair and brown […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Man found not guilty of murder charges for June 2021 incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - David Brohawn was found not guilty on malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault charges in the death of 56-year-old Regner Arce. On June 15, 2021, police responded to the 1900 block of East Victory Drive where they found Arce suffering from injuries from an apparent altercation. He died from his injuries on June 25.
SAVANNAH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lost hunter found after three-day search in Georgia swamp

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. - After days of being lost in the woods, a Georgia hunter has been found safe. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources say game wardens were called to the Buffalo Swamp Wildlife Management Area Sunday over reports of a hunter that had been lost for more than five hours.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police arrest man in connection to violent crime spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police has arrested a man in connection to several violent crimes in the area, including homicide. Police say they arrested and charged Adaunte Jermain Kimble, 21, with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery. On December 13, officers responded to the 12400 block of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Two shot in home invasion on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two men were shot in a home invasion on St. Helena Island on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Sea Island Parkway at approximately 9:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting

BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. Hundreds gather for Chanukah at Forsyth celebration. Large crowds were in Forsyth park for the 6th public Hanukah celebration in Savannah. Local Holiday Market helps to provide aid relief …. Local Holiday Market helps...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to ID storage unit burglary suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department (SPD) detectives are seeking to identify two suspects who are accused of breaking into at least seven storage sheds. Police say the subjects were seen on surveillance footage picking open the locks on the sheds and stealing the contents at Midgard Self Storage on Beaumont Drive on Dec. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD arrests suspect connected to several violent crimes

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department has charged a man connected to two violent crimes on the Southside of Savannah and is thought to be connected to a homicide in Chatham County. Adaunt’e Jermain Kimble, 21, is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery as well as felony murder. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police arrest suspected shooter in Friday night homicide

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the Friday shooting death of a 35-year-old man. CCPD has charged 21-year-old Adaunt’e Kimble with felony murder, felony possession of a knife or firearm during commission of, or attempt to, commit a felony, two felony counts of aggravated assault and felony armed robbery.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead and another has been arrested following a Friday night shooting, according to Chatham County Police. Police say 35-year-old Carey Powers, Jr. was found dead in his apartment in the 1000 block of King George Boulevard Friday evening. Officials say he had gunshot wounds.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a former girlfriend at a business on Mall Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to police, 22-year-old Alphonso Xavier Irving has been booked into the Chatham County jail on a murder charge. Irving is accused of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah man faces federal charges in Jan. 6 riot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man caught on video inside the United States Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack is now facing federal charges.  Dominic Box was charged Thursday after security camera footage and many of his own pictures and videos, show him illegally entering the capitol building three times.  In a 17-page document written […]
SAVANNAH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in murder at Fort Stewart identified as Army infantryman

FORT STEWART, Ga. - Officials say the suspect in a deadly shooting at Georgia Fort Stewart Army base has been identified as an infantryman assigned to the same division as his victim. The shooting happened Monday morning at the building complex for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the...
FORT STEWART, GA

