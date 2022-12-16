Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
Captagon War: The Violent New Drug Trade That’s Setting the Middle East on Fire
The soldiers who patrol the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s northeast border with Syria are hardened sons of the desert. The frontier they secure is harsh and barren. Temperatures in summer can break 115 degrees in the shade—when any shade can be found. Winters are brutally cold, with cutting winds and sudden blizzards. Sandstorms can be […]
itsecuritywire.com
The 2023 Cybersecurity Outlook – Addressing New and Bigger Threats
The security issues that are present today still need to be resolved. But there are also new challenges because of advancing technology and a rapidly evolving global environment. With cybercriminals constantly evolving their attack strategies and techniques, ransomware has been a significant problem for cybersecurity for years and doesn’t seem...
itsecuritywire.com
US adds three dozen more Chinese businesses to its trade blacklist
Concerning national security, U.S. interests, and human rights, the U.S. Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese high-tech companies, including manufacturers of aviation equipment, chemicals, and computer chips, to an export controls blacklist. When a U.S. company tries to do business with one of the companies on the trade “Entity...
itsecuritywire.com
The Widespread of Wipers: Why It Matters For Enterprises
Organizations should consider deception technology, a strategy in which cyber attackers are lured away from an enterprise’s true assets and instead, diverted toward a decoy or a trap. Researchers have noticed a rising trend of wiper malware deployment concurrent with the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the first half of this...
itsecuritywire.com
Security strategies while embracing BYOD policy
Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) has only opened new opportunities for businesses but has also exposed businesses to various challenges. It has become crucial for the CISOs of various organizations to evaluate the risks, opportunities, and threats of embracing the BYOD model in their operations without compromising on security. Enterprises that aim to bridge the accessibility gap can enable access to the business network, IT infrastructure, and other applications from any authorized device need to have effective security strategies enforced.
itsecuritywire.com
Veracode Includes Advanced Dynamic Analysis Capability with Acquisition of Crashtest Security Solution
Veracode , the world’s leading provider of modern application security testing solutions, today announced that it has acquired Germany-based software security tool Crashtest Security, a product of developer-focused dynamic application security testing (DAST). The investment will bolster existing DAST capabilities available as part of Veracode’s continuous software security platform and expand customer access globally.
itsecuritywire.com
CREST Releases New Guide to Security Operations Centres
CREST, the global not-for-profit community of cyber security businesses and professionals working to keep our information safe in a digital world, today launches a new report into Security Operations Centres (SOCs). The CREST “What is a Security Operations Centre?” guide is a chance for everyone with an interest in cybersecurity...
itsecuritywire.com
Bugcrowd Announces Bug Bounty Program for Australian-Based Navitas
Bugcrowd, the leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity, today announced that Navitas, one of the world’s leading global education providers, has launched a private bug bounty program with Bugcrowd to identify and resolve security vulnerabilities. Navitas delivers educational programs to 60,000 aspirational students each year across its network of 92 colleges...
itsecuritywire.com
Glupteba Botnet Remains Active Despite Google’s Efforts to Disrupt It
An analysis conducted by OT and IoT cybersecurity firm Nozomi Networks shows that the Glupteba botnet is still active following Google’s efforts to disrupt the cybercrime operation. A large number of compromised Windows devices fuel the Glupteba botnet. T. he malware has the ability to mine cryptocurrencies, turn devices...
itsecuritywire.com
CompoSecure Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification
CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security and authentication solutions, today reported it earned its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification. Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit validates that CompoSecure’s security, data controls, privacy capabilities and technology have been designed, implemented and operated effectively to meet industry-leading security practices. This certification is particularly crucial when it comes to earning and maintaining customer trust within the payments, secure authentication and cold storage hardware wallet markets.
itsecuritywire.com
WALLIX EXPANDS ITS CHANNEL FIRST STRATEGY AND INTRODUCES A PROGRAM DEDICATED TO MSPs
WALLIX, (Euronext: ALLIX) a European cybersecurity software provider and expert in Access and Identity Solutions, is strengthening its Channel First strategy by consolidating its partner support system: the Business Partner Program, the pillar of its indirect sales business model, to support the growth objectives announced in its development plan: the Unicorn 25. On this occasion, WALLIX is also launching a program dedicated to IT and cloud service providers – the MSPs (Managed Service Providers). MSPs are key players in the digital transformation of businesses and represent a growing market. Valued at $243.33 billion in 2021, it is estimated to reach $557.10 billion by 2028, growing at a rate of 12.6%, according to Fortune Business Insights™.
itsecuritywire.com
Invest Ehub Expands Security Protocols for Enhanced Protection
In the financial trading industry, a broker’s security is one of the most significant factors that define a convenient and safe experience for participants. A robust security structure helps promote credibility and confidence among traders, thus allowing them to trust the platform with their funds. When a brokerage service takes security seriously, traders are more likely to feel comfortable using it and to continue using it for the long term. In light of this, Invest Ehub has upgraded its security protocols to foster a trustworthy and reliable ecosystem – and not for the first time.
itsecuritywire.com
Cisco Issues Warnings About Numerous Old Vulnerabilities Being Used in Attacks
To alert users of the potential malicious exploitation of critical vulnerabilities affecting its networking devices, Cisco has updated a number of security advisories. Many of the ‘critical’ or ‘high’ severity bugs have been fixed for four to five years, but businesses that haven’t patched their devices are still at risk. Last week, the tech giant added exploitation warnings to more than 20 advisories detailing security defects in Cisco IOS, NX-OS, and HyperFlex software.
itsecuritywire.com
Social Blade Confirms Breach Following Offer to Sell User Data by Hacker
Social Blade, a provider of social media analytics, has confirmed a security breach after a hacker allegedly offered to sell a database stolen from the company’s systems. Tens of millions of social media accounts, including those on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, are monitored by Social Blade. The business aids content producers in increasing the popularity of their channels. On Monday, a hacker forum advertised the sale of the Social Blade database. The seller claimed to have obtained 5.6 million records dated September 2022 and provided a sample of table names and content.
defensenews.com
Washington is waking up on weapons for Taiwan
The U.S. Senate voted 83-11 to pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2023 after the U.S. House of Representatives advanced the same legislation in a resounding 350-80 vote. The annual defense bill, which now heads to President Joe Biden for his signature, includes landmark legislation related to Taiwan that can begin to close the gap between words and actions in Washington and play a decisive role in deterring Chinese aggression and avoiding great power war.
The Windows Club
Complete list of Command Prompt commands
Command Prompt on Windows is a powerful tool with nearly 300 commands to perform various functions. Some are now depreciated. You can perform various system tasks using the commands on Command Prompt. In this post, we have compiled the complete list of Command Prompt commands that are currently in use, from various documents on Microsoft.com and its subdomains. This list is long to follow but will certainly be a guide for you with all the working commands in a single location.
freightwaves.com
Shipping giant MSC faces more fallout from cocaine cases
Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC), the world’s largest ocean carrier, is facing ongoing fallout from multiple drug smuggling cases that occurred over three years ago. Bloomberg Businessweek published an in-depth investigative report Friday that said the U.S. government is pursuing the shipping giant for $700 million or more in penalties and could move forward with a forfeiture case against the 2018-built container ship MSC Gayane.
Comments / 0