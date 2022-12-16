Read full article on original website
CREST Releases New Guide to Security Operations Centres
CREST, the global not-for-profit community of cyber security businesses and professionals working to keep our information safe in a digital world, today launches a new report into Security Operations Centres (SOCs). The CREST “What is a Security Operations Centre?” guide is a chance for everyone with an interest in cybersecurity...
Bugcrowd Announces Bug Bounty Program for Australian-Based Navitas
Bugcrowd, the leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity, today announced that Navitas, one of the world’s leading global education providers, has launched a private bug bounty program with Bugcrowd to identify and resolve security vulnerabilities. Navitas delivers educational programs to 60,000 aspirational students each year across its network of 92 colleges...
Veracode Includes Advanced Dynamic Analysis Capability with Acquisition of Crashtest Security Solution
Veracode , the world’s leading provider of modern application security testing solutions, today announced that it has acquired Germany-based software security tool Crashtest Security, a product of developer-focused dynamic application security testing (DAST). The investment will bolster existing DAST capabilities available as part of Veracode’s continuous software security platform and expand customer access globally.
WALLIX EXPANDS ITS CHANNEL FIRST STRATEGY AND INTRODUCES A PROGRAM DEDICATED TO MSPs
WALLIX, (Euronext: ALLIX) a European cybersecurity software provider and expert in Access and Identity Solutions, is strengthening its Channel First strategy by consolidating its partner support system: the Business Partner Program, the pillar of its indirect sales business model, to support the growth objectives announced in its development plan: the Unicorn 25. On this occasion, WALLIX is also launching a program dedicated to IT and cloud service providers – the MSPs (Managed Service Providers). MSPs are key players in the digital transformation of businesses and represent a growing market. Valued at $243.33 billion in 2021, it is estimated to reach $557.10 billion by 2028, growing at a rate of 12.6%, according to Fortune Business Insights™.
Social Blade Confirms Breach Following Offer to Sell User Data by Hacker
Social Blade, a provider of social media analytics, has confirmed a security breach after a hacker allegedly offered to sell a database stolen from the company’s systems. Tens of millions of social media accounts, including those on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, are monitored by Social Blade. The business aids content producers in increasing the popularity of their channels. On Monday, a hacker forum advertised the sale of the Social Blade database. The seller claimed to have obtained 5.6 million records dated September 2022 and provided a sample of table names and content.
CompoSecure Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification
CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security and authentication solutions, today reported it earned its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification. Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit validates that CompoSecure’s security, data controls, privacy capabilities and technology have been designed, implemented and operated effectively to meet industry-leading security practices. This certification is particularly crucial when it comes to earning and maintaining customer trust within the payments, secure authentication and cold storage hardware wallet markets.
Cisco Issues Warnings About Numerous Old Vulnerabilities Being Used in Attacks
To alert users of the potential malicious exploitation of critical vulnerabilities affecting its networking devices, Cisco has updated a number of security advisories. Many of the ‘critical’ or ‘high’ severity bugs have been fixed for four to five years, but businesses that haven’t patched their devices are still at risk. Last week, the tech giant added exploitation warnings to more than 20 advisories detailing security defects in Cisco IOS, NX-OS, and HyperFlex software.
Invest Ehub Expands Security Protocols for Enhanced Protection
In the financial trading industry, a broker’s security is one of the most significant factors that define a convenient and safe experience for participants. A robust security structure helps promote credibility and confidence among traders, thus allowing them to trust the platform with their funds. When a brokerage service takes security seriously, traders are more likely to feel comfortable using it and to continue using it for the long term. In light of this, Invest Ehub has upgraded its security protocols to foster a trustworthy and reliable ecosystem – and not for the first time.
Glupteba Botnet Remains Active Despite Google’s Efforts to Disrupt It
An analysis conducted by OT and IoT cybersecurity firm Nozomi Networks shows that the Glupteba botnet is still active following Google’s efforts to disrupt the cybercrime operation. A large number of compromised Windows devices fuel the Glupteba botnet. T. he malware has the ability to mine cryptocurrencies, turn devices...
Meta Has Paid USD 16 Million in Bug Bounties Since 2011
On Thursday, Facebook’s parent company Meta revealed that since 2011, it has paid out over USD 16 million in bug bounties, with USD 2 million going to winners in just 2022. Only 8,500 of the more than 170,000 vulnerability reports that the company has received from security researchers so far have been given a reward, according to the company. Researchers from 45 different nations received compensation for spotting security flaws in Facebook and other services and goods. Over 750 of the roughly 10,000 vulnerability reports that the social media behemoth received in 2022 were the subject of bounties.
Security strategies while embracing BYOD policy
Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) has only opened new opportunities for businesses but has also exposed businesses to various challenges. It has become crucial for the CISOs of various organizations to evaluate the risks, opportunities, and threats of embracing the BYOD model in their operations without compromising on security. Enterprises that aim to bridge the accessibility gap can enable access to the business network, IT infrastructure, and other applications from any authorized device need to have effective security strategies enforced.
