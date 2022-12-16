Read full article on original website
Related
WALLIX EXPANDS ITS CHANNEL FIRST STRATEGY AND INTRODUCES A PROGRAM DEDICATED TO MSPs
WALLIX, (Euronext: ALLIX) a European cybersecurity software provider and expert in Access and Identity Solutions, is strengthening its Channel First strategy by consolidating its partner support system: the Business Partner Program, the pillar of its indirect sales business model, to support the growth objectives announced in its development plan: the Unicorn 25. On this occasion, WALLIX is also launching a program dedicated to IT and cloud service providers – the MSPs (Managed Service Providers). MSPs are key players in the digital transformation of businesses and represent a growing market. Valued at $243.33 billion in 2021, it is estimated to reach $557.10 billion by 2028, growing at a rate of 12.6%, according to Fortune Business Insights™.
Veracode Includes Advanced Dynamic Analysis Capability with Acquisition of Crashtest Security Solution
Veracode , the world’s leading provider of modern application security testing solutions, today announced that it has acquired Germany-based software security tool Crashtest Security, a product of developer-focused dynamic application security testing (DAST). The investment will bolster existing DAST capabilities available as part of Veracode’s continuous software security platform and expand customer access globally.
US adds three dozen more Chinese businesses to its trade blacklist
Concerning national security, U.S. interests, and human rights, the U.S. Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese high-tech companies, including manufacturers of aviation equipment, chemicals, and computer chips, to an export controls blacklist. When a U.S. company tries to do business with one of the companies on the trade “Entity...
Meta Has Paid USD 16 Million in Bug Bounties Since 2011
On Thursday, Facebook’s parent company Meta revealed that since 2011, it has paid out over USD 16 million in bug bounties, with USD 2 million going to winners in just 2022. Only 8,500 of the more than 170,000 vulnerability reports that the company has received from security researchers so far have been given a reward, according to the company. Researchers from 45 different nations received compensation for spotting security flaws in Facebook and other services and goods. Over 750 of the roughly 10,000 vulnerability reports that the social media behemoth received in 2022 were the subject of bounties.
CREST Releases New Guide to Security Operations Centres
CREST, the global not-for-profit community of cyber security businesses and professionals working to keep our information safe in a digital world, today launches a new report into Security Operations Centres (SOCs). The CREST “What is a Security Operations Centre?” guide is a chance for everyone with an interest in cybersecurity...
CompoSecure Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification
CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security and authentication solutions, today reported it earned its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification. Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit validates that CompoSecure’s security, data controls, privacy capabilities and technology have been designed, implemented and operated effectively to meet industry-leading security practices. This certification is particularly crucial when it comes to earning and maintaining customer trust within the payments, secure authentication and cold storage hardware wallet markets.
The Widespread of Wipers: Why It Matters For Enterprises
Organizations should consider deception technology, a strategy in which cyber attackers are lured away from an enterprise’s true assets and instead, diverted toward a decoy or a trap. Researchers have noticed a rising trend of wiper malware deployment concurrent with the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the first half of this...
The 2023 Cybersecurity Outlook – Addressing New and Bigger Threats
The security issues that are present today still need to be resolved. But there are also new challenges because of advancing technology and a rapidly evolving global environment. With cybercriminals constantly evolving their attack strategies and techniques, ransomware has been a significant problem for cybersecurity for years and doesn’t seem...
Microsoft reclassifies a Windows vulnerability after an IBM researcher demonstrates remote code execution
After an IBM security researcher demonstrated that a Windows vulnerability could be exploited for remote code execution, Microsoft reclassified the flaw. The CVE-2022-37958 vulnerability in the SPNEGO Extended Negotiation (NEGOEX) security mechanism, which is used by clients and servers to negotiate the authentication protocol, was patched in September, according to a statement from Microsoft. The problem, which seemed to result in information disclosure, was reported to Microsoft by an anonymous researcher. The tech behemoth rated it as “important.”
Glupteba Botnet Remains Active Despite Google’s Efforts to Disrupt It
An analysis conducted by OT and IoT cybersecurity firm Nozomi Networks shows that the Glupteba botnet is still active following Google’s efforts to disrupt the cybercrime operation. A large number of compromised Windows devices fuel the Glupteba botnet. T. he malware has the ability to mine cryptocurrencies, turn devices...
