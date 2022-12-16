Texas Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in a Louisiana Court to Trafficking More than 2 lbs of Heroin and 11 lbs of Cocaine

Read full article on original website
Benz
5d ago
I was thinking the same thing, very lenient sentence in comparison to other drug related charges, ma'am calm down. The article is not about murderers!
mikeypajamas
4d ago
I've been to federal prison in the early 90s . it's a snitching 🌎 now you would have got 20 years for that back then !
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Shawnda Augustus, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been sentenced to 75 months in prison and ordered to pay $361,074 in restitution for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison on Multiple Charges Including Carjacking and Weapons Charges
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison on Multiple Charges Including Carjacking and Weapons Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Devin Weaver of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced to 168 months in prison for carjacking, brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentence was handed down on December 14, 2022, and resulted from a two-day trial that ended in Weaver’s conviction on all counts. The investigation into Weaver’s crimes was conducted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program designed to reduce violent crime and gun violence in communities.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening to Shoot a US Congressperson
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening to Shoot a US Congressperson. Monroe, Louisiana – A man in Louisiana has been sentenced to three years in prison for threatening to shoot a US congressperson in a series of over 100 phone calls. The threats were made in October 2021, and the perpetrator was subsequently investigated by the US Capitol Police and the FBI.
Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws
Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on Monday, December 19, 2022, that Jerome Shaquille Wilson, alias “Rome,” age 27, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was indicted on December 15, 2022, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Federal laws prevent those who have been convicted of certain offenses from carrying firearms.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two female suspects in relation to the theft of over $1,000 worth of clothing and electronics from a Walmart in Prairieville, Louisiana. Authorities indicated that the suspects may be charged with felony theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously.
Ponchatoula man wanted for double murder in Houston arrested in Tangipahoa Parish
PONCHATOULA – A man wanted for capital murder in Houston was arrested in Tangipahoa Parish. The Ponchatoula Police Department said 18-year-old Bradlyn Alex McKay, who goes by “Bam,” from Ponchatoula is suspected of shooting and killing two men outside of a convenience store in Houston last month.
2 Louisiana women accused of stealing over 60 items from Walmart; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on Louisville Avenue in reference to a theft. Once police arrived at the store, they were informed that 20-year-old K’Drecia Jackson and 18-year-old Shameka White allegedly exited the store […]
14 alleged members of Sauce Walka's 'The Sauce Factory' arrested in Houston on drug, firearm charges
HOUSTON - A day after Atlanta rapper Gunna pleaded guilty to one charge of racketeering in the watched YSL RICO case, another label group is said to allegedly have several members arrested for similar charges. On Thursday, an investigation conducted by the FBI and Houston Police Department led to several...
Mutual combat is only legal in Texas and one other state
Mutual combat is legal in Texas — something that might come as a surprise to many people. It’s true though. According to Penal Code 22.06, if two parties agree to a physical fight then they’re allowed to get handsy. The legality of fighting came up in a...
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
Convictions For Unlawfully Carrying Guns Skyrocket After Texas Passed Constitutional Carry
No one seems to know why.
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
What could go wrong? Waller cops pulling over drivers to hand out gift cards
Not all are thrilled by the gesture, some questioning its safety and legality.
Another Louisiana Juvenile Has Been Arrested in Connection with an October Homicide
Another Louisiana Juvenile Has Been Arrested in Connection with an October Homicide. LaPlace, Louisiana – A 16-year-old male from LaPlace, Louisiana has been charged with obstructing justice in connection with the October shooting death of Yasmine Halum. A 15-year-old was previously charged with second-degree murder in the case. The...
Houston Woman Involved in Mail Theft in Churches Gets Arrested
Following several theft reports of mail in churches in the North Texas area of Flower Mound and Dallas-Fort Worth territory, police carried out an investigation. The reports were recorded in the period of November 2nd to November 10th. According to the sources, Flower Mound police have arrested the chief suspect...
'Organized crime is what it is': Police report 812 juggings in 2022 so far, a 13% increase from 2021
Police blame organized crime for the spike in a specific type of robbery cases compared to last year, and most victims don't realize they were being followed.
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish. Louisiana – A Destrehan, Louisiana resident has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for failing to tag and validate a deer harvest and for failing to comply with harvest card requirements. The Louisiana...
Major Candle Recall Affecting Candles Sold In Louisiana and Texas
Over 30,000 candles sold across the country, including in Shreveport have been recalled. Good Matters Three-Wick Candles have been recalled because of fire and laceration hazards, officials said. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the candles can “burn at higher than usual temperatures” and the jars can break. A release stated that the candles were sold in “black, blue, white, yellow, pink and blue colors, and in the following scents: Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Cypress+ Fig, Homecoming, Snowfall, Wild Pine, Hope, Love, Peace.”
Jury convicts New Orleans man of robbing woman and killing her brother
James Jefferson robbed a New Orleans woman, then killed her brother less than a month later, shooting the 30-year-old man in the back outside his Algiers apartment, a jury has decided. The Orleans Parish jury convicted Jefferson, 34, of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in...
