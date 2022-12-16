ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in a Louisiana Court to Trafficking More than 2 lbs of Heroin and 11 lbs of Cocaine

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 5 days ago
Comments / 20

Benz
5d ago

I was thinking the same thing, very lenient sentence in comparison to other drug related charges, ma'am calm down. The article is not about murderers!

4
mikeypajamas
4d ago

I've been to federal prison in the early 90s . it's a snitching 🌎 now you would have got 20 years for that back then !

3
 

Calcasieu Parish News

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

