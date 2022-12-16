Read full article on original website
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
itsecuritywire.com
The Widespread of Wipers: Why It Matters For Enterprises
Organizations should consider deception technology, a strategy in which cyber attackers are lured away from an enterprise’s true assets and instead, diverted toward a decoy or a trap. Researchers have noticed a rising trend of wiper malware deployment concurrent with the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the first half of this...
itsecuritywire.com
Cisco Issues Warnings About Numerous Old Vulnerabilities Being Used in Attacks
To alert users of the potential malicious exploitation of critical vulnerabilities affecting its networking devices, Cisco has updated a number of security advisories. Many of the ‘critical’ or ‘high’ severity bugs have been fixed for four to five years, but businesses that haven’t patched their devices are still at risk. Last week, the tech giant added exploitation warnings to more than 20 advisories detailing security defects in Cisco IOS, NX-OS, and HyperFlex software.
itsecuritywire.com
Social Blade Confirms Breach Following Offer to Sell User Data by Hacker
Social Blade, a provider of social media analytics, has confirmed a security breach after a hacker allegedly offered to sell a database stolen from the company’s systems. Tens of millions of social media accounts, including those on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, are monitored by Social Blade. The business aids content producers in increasing the popularity of their channels. On Monday, a hacker forum advertised the sale of the Social Blade database. The seller claimed to have obtained 5.6 million records dated September 2022 and provided a sample of table names and content.
