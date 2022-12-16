ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Widespread of Wipers: Why It Matters For Enterprises

Organizations should consider deception technology, a strategy in which cyber attackers are lured away from an enterprise’s true assets and instead, diverted toward a decoy or a trap. Researchers have noticed a rising trend of wiper malware deployment concurrent with the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the first half of this...
Cisco Issues Warnings About Numerous Old Vulnerabilities Being Used in Attacks

To alert users of the potential malicious exploitation of critical vulnerabilities affecting its networking devices, Cisco has updated a number of security advisories. Many of the ‘critical’ or ‘high’ severity bugs have been fixed for four to five years, but businesses that haven’t patched their devices are still at risk. Last week, the tech giant added exploitation warnings to more than 20 advisories detailing security defects in Cisco IOS, NX-OS, and HyperFlex software.
Social Blade Confirms Breach Following Offer to Sell User Data by Hacker

Social Blade, a provider of social media analytics, has confirmed a security breach after a hacker allegedly offered to sell a database stolen from the company’s systems. Tens of millions of social media accounts, including those on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, are monitored by Social Blade. The business aids content producers in increasing the popularity of their channels. On Monday, a hacker forum advertised the sale of the Social Blade database. The seller claimed to have obtained 5.6 million records dated September 2022 and provided a sample of table names and content.

