To alert users of the potential malicious exploitation of critical vulnerabilities affecting its networking devices, Cisco has updated a number of security advisories. Many of the ‘critical’ or ‘high’ severity bugs have been fixed for four to five years, but businesses that haven’t patched their devices are still at risk. Last week, the tech giant added exploitation warnings to more than 20 advisories detailing security defects in Cisco IOS, NX-OS, and HyperFlex software.

23 HOURS AGO