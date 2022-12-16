Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, an unidentified black female fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vehicle stolen with Milwaukee boy inside near 32nd and Michigan
MILWAUKEE - Police said a 6-year-old Milwaukee boy was in the backseat of a stolen vehicle Tuesday, Dec. 20. Authorities said unknown persons got into the running vehicle near 32nd and Michigan and drove off with the boy inside. The vehicle stopped roughly a block away, and the persons got out.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa business armed robbery, no injuries
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 at a business near 115th Street and North Avenue. It happened around 9 a.m. It is believed the robber fled the area prior to police arrival. There are no reported injuries, and it is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Significant Milwaukee police presence near 34th and Wells
MILWAUKEE - There is a significant police presence near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 for what officials describe as a "critical incident." The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the scene. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene – and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Union Grove man accused; reckless and drunk driving, threatening deputy
UNION GROVE, Wis. - A 34-year-old Union Grove man faces multiple charges following what authorities called a reckless driving incident on Monday evening, Dec. 19. The accused is Joshua Karasti. According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, an off-duty sheriff's sergeant was driving on West Street...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting at Vets Place Central, man dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police shot and killed a 66-year-old man at a veterans home Tuesday morning, Dec. 20. Police said they were called for an active shooter at Vets Place Central near 34th and Wells around 7:30 a.m. The facility provides transitional and long-term housing for veterans – including the 66-year-old.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire; mother, 3 daughters left homeless
RACINE, Wis. - A mother and three daughters are homeless after fire destroyed their home on Randolph Street in Racine on Monday morning, Dec. 19. Racine firefighters were dispatched to the residence on Randolph near Maple Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday. Officials say nobody was home when the firefighters arrived. They saw heavy fire showing from a bedroom window and entering the attic space.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee robbery, shooting, victim among 3 arrested
MILWAUKEE - The victim of a Milwaukee robbery and shooting near 48th and Hampton Tuesday night, Dec. 20 was among three 18-year-old men police arrested in the case. Police said the crimes happened around 7 p.m. According to police, a total of three Milwaukee men, 18, including the shooting victim,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burlington fire, hybrid vehicle batteries identified as cause
BURLINGTON, Wis. - The Burlington Fire Department said hybrid vehicle batteries are to blame for a Dec. 15 fire. According to fire officials, crews cut their way into the building on Maryland Avenue near Milwaukee Avenue. Four battery packs from hybrid vehicles were found where the fire originated. The batteries...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police recover 31 packages; 1 arrested; 1 sought
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are warning people to be extra cautious this year after arresting one of the thieves responsible for stealing 31 packages this holiday season. "This is a vehicle and person that we and the Milwaukee police had our eye out for several days as they were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting: Suspected gunman dead; 3 taken to hospital
KENOSHA, Wis. - One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a shootout with police in Kenosha Monday night, Dec. 19 near 13th Avenue and 56th Street. Neighbors woke up with a lot of questions. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, police said they responded to a call of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee burglary near 27th and Bolivar; 2 sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking into a burglary near 27th and Bolivar on Saturday, Dec. 17. According to the police, two people forced entry into an occupied residence and removed property. Milwaukee police are looking for the robbers. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal Kilbourn Bridge fall, video shows desperate rescue effort
MILWAUKEE - For the first time since Richard Dujardin fell from a raised Kilbourn Bridge in Milwaukee in August, we’re seeing video of the desperate attempt to save him. Dujardin was visiting Milwaukee from Rhode Island. His family says he was trying to walk across the bridge to visit a church.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 50th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 29, was shot Monday evening, Dec. 19 near 50th and North. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. Police said the victim was treated at the scene. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Semi rollover, dumps scrap metal on Milwaukee off-ramp
MILWAUKEE - A semi rolled over on the off-ramp from northbound I-43 at National Avenue on Milwaukee's south side on Monday morning, Dec. 19. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says the truck was hauling a full load of scrap metal. There is no word at this time on injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 13-year-old girl shot near 65th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee 13-year-old girl was shot Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18 near 65th and Villard. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Police said the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County crash; deputy injured on I-94 near County F
JEFFERSON, Wis. - A Jefferson County deputy was involved in a crash on I-94 near County F Sunday morning, Dec 18. The sheriff's office said the crash happened around 5 a.m. The deputy was in their parked squad car, providing scene security for a tow truck operator removing a semi-truck in the median when a vehicle struck the squad car.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall owner in court Monday; 1 day after suspicious fire
The owners of Milwaukee's vacant Northridge Mall are due back in court Monday, Dec. 19. The hearing comes just one day after another fire was reported on the property.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
School staff member punched; Milwaukee woman charged, wanted
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been charged after police said she punched a school staff member in November. Prosecutors have charged Tangreanna Shanks-Wallace, 24, with battery to a school district officer. Court records indicate a warrant was issued for her arrest on Dec. 7. Police were called to an...
