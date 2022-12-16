Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Former Buccaneers' Wide Receiver Ends Brief Retirement
Former Bucs' wideout, Cole Beasley, has found a new home after coming out of retirement.
Why the Bills were against fans throwing snowballs vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills faithful pulled some headlines in Week 15. The Bills (11-3) took a dramatic 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins (8-6) on Saturday. Due to heavy snowfall prior to kickoff, seats in Highmark Stadium were filled up with the fluffy stuff–And it was put to use. During...
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos HC Entering ‘Final Evaluation’ to Save Job per NFL.com
For the first time in three months, the Denver Broncos won a game on U.S. soil, and boy, did they need it. A quality opponent or not, the Broncos took the field on Sunday and handled the Arizona Cardinals in one of their best offensive performances this season. No, that’s...
Upon Further Review: Be prepared Broncos Country -- there's a path to Hackett staying
The day after each Broncos game, digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke gives his top observation from the game. Since the first week of the regular season, Broncos Country has been unhappy with coach Nathaniel Hackett. His game management, his clock management, his offense and his overall leadership has frustrated fans...
Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football
Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed... The post Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
