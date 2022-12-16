Heavy metals found in dark chocolate including Hershey’s, Trader Joe’s

CBS News reports that Consumer Reports released research saying some kinds of dark chocolate contain potentially dangerous levels of heavy metals.

Scientists at the nonprofit advocacy organization measured heavy metal levels in 28 different brands of dark chocolate, and found cadmium and lead in all of them. For 23 of the brands, just an ounce a day would be enough to ingest an unhealthy level of heavy metals.

Long-term exposure to even small amounts of cadmium or lead have been linked with a long list of health issues. Developmental problems, brain growth, kidney damage, and reproductive issues are all possible consequences.

Consumer Reports did find five brands with much safer levels of both metals, with chief CR food safety researcher Tunde Akinleye stating “that shows it’s possible for companies to make products with lower amounts of heavy metals, and for consumers to find safer products that they enjoy.”

According to CR’s findings, the safer choices are:

Mast Organic Dark Chocolate 80% Cocoa. CR found an ounce contained 14% less lead and 40% less cadmium than California’s allowable limits.

Taza Chocolate Organic Deliciously Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao held 33% less lead and 74% less cadmium.

Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate 86% Cacao contained 36% less lead and 39% less cadmium.

Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate Twilight Delight. Lead contained was 61% below the allowable level and cadmium 96% beneath its allowable limit.

Valrhona Abinao Dark Chocolate 85% Cacao. Lead 63% and cadmium 73% below.

