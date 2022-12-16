ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Richmond hospital's emergency department busy with respiratory patients

WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AA8xS_0jkklmIl00

A central Kentucky hospital, like many across the Commonwealth, is seeing a large number of respiratory patients. Baptist Health Richmond is at or even above capacity this month. Lora King is the director of emergency, cardiovascular, and behavioral health services at the Madison County hospital. For some patients, King said family doctors or a trip to an urgent treatment facility might be better.“We could just absolutely push through a little bit quicker if we were seeing those that were a higher acuity, meant for the emergency department. So, we do encourage patients to use urgent treatment center or to utilize primary care physicians,” said King.King said the emergency department at Baptist Health Richmond has been seeing 20 more patients than typically seen this time of year.She noted the hospital has more patients than during the peak of COVID.“During COVID we still didn’t see the volume that we are seeing right now. At that time, everybody was kind of told shelter in place, stay at home. Although we were seeing an increase it wasn’t to the increase that we’re seeing today. Unfortunately seeing 20 more patients in a 24 hour period in a 19 bed ER has just been very difficult,” said King.King said Lexington area hospitals are sometimes not able to take transfers because they are at capacity.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As people come together for the holidays, Kentucky is facing a ‘tripledemic.’. “We’ve had COVID for the last two or three years it’s not gone away and actually we’re probably starting to see a little bit of an increase over the wintertime so that’s one virus,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel

Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed. How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel. Not only will the state's $15.8...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires

Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One person seriously hurt in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Richmond. Police say they responded around 3:30 Monday afternoon to Turpin Drive, where the victim was found. However, we’re told they think the shooting actually happened on nearby McWhorter Court and the victim ended up on Turpin...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

7-year-old dies, 5 others injured in mobile home fire on Winchester Road

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 7-year-old died and five others were injured in a mobile home fire on Sunday morning in Clay City. Crews were sent to a fire in a mobile home in the 9700 block of Winchester Road in Clay City around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Stanton Fire Department. When crews arrived, they saw the home already engulfed in flames.
CLAY CITY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

$15.8 million reallocated to support Lexington renters, landlords

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday the reallocation of nearly $15.8 million from the Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund to further support Lexington homeowners, renters and landlords who are still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who qualify can receive up to 15...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Carbon monoxide poisoning a concern during the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s important you stay warm safely by avoiding the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning. Some people enjoy the cold air during the holiday season, but others spend their time inside with the heat on high. Before you get too comfortable, officials warn that you need...
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

Manhunt ends with suspect in custody

A manhunt has ended tonight in Madison County with the apprehension of Russell M. Masters (AKA Mark Masters) age 52 of Richmond. Mr. Masters was being sought by local law enforcement for Attempted Murder, Fleeing and Evading Police, and Wanton Endangerment. The charges stem from the shooting incident on McWhorter Court around 3:30 yesterday in Richmond.
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Officials investigate fatal fire in Powell County

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay City Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that burned down a family’s home in Powell County. Officials say that the initial call came in at around 11 A.M. on Sunday morning. By the time that crews arrived at the scene, the family’s mobile home was fully engulfed.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Frankfort area pastor plans to teach, encourage potential pastors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A Frankfort pastor whose small church has members who regularly supply pulpits in the Franklin Baptist Association is planning training in 2023 for those interested in preaching and teaching the Bible more effectively. Scott Van Neste, who has been pastor at Bellepoint Baptist Church for...
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Tips to prevent frozen pipes this winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of this week’s expected winter weather, Kentucky American Water is reminding homeowners of some simple tips to help prevent their homes’ water pipes from freezing. Below is Kentucky American Water’s advice:. Disconnect garden hoses from your home. If you have an...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Car struck by gunfire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say gunfire struck a car on Charles Avenue in Lexington Monday night. No one was inside the car. No one was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. They do not have any suspect information to release.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Three tips to protect your plumbing during cold weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bitter cold air, which will arrive late this week, could cause some trouble with your plumbing. Nathan Halliday is a plumber and commercial sales representative for Dauenhauer Plumbing. “You’ll need to just slowly drip your, each faucet in the house, just a slow drip,” Halliday said....
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Georgetown coffee shop relocates to familiar Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Georgetown coffee shop forced to close has relocated to Lexington, and it’s in a familiar spot. Far Out Espresso officially opened in their new brick-and-mortar cafe on the corner of East High Street and Woodland Avenue on Dec. 9th. It’s the previous home of the original Ramsey’s and Ranada’s Kitchen.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington crash victim remembered as a light in the community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly Lexington crash has left one family mourning a daughter, mother and friend. Makenzie Harlin, 21, was in the passenger seat of a car hit by a truck near the intersection of Mason Headley Road and Gettysburg Road Wednesday afternoon. She died at the scene, just minutes from her home.
LEXINGTON, KY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
153K+
Followers
16K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy