8 Best Last-Minute Costco Deals to Fill Your Freezer in December 2022

You may be entertaining a bunch of family members or inviting a few friends over. Or maybe you’re just trying to keep the kids fed with so much going on during the holiday season.

It’s a crazy time of year, but stocking up with these last-minute freezer finds from Costco may help you get through the next few weeks — without breaking the bank.

Panko shrimp

Panko shrimp can be a quick fix for dinner or a great finger food for your next holiday party. Kirkland’s Signature Panko Shrimp are $22.71 for a 2.5-pound bag, which includes a $4 discount until Dec. 25.

Pro tip: A genius Costco hack that every shopper should know is how affordable the Kirkland Signature brand is compared to name-brand products. You can save some money going with the in-stand brand without having to compromise on quality.

Potstickers

You can make an easy dinner out of potstickers, which you can prepare directly from the freezer.

The Bibigo Chicken Potstickers come in a 4.2-pound bag for $14.42. The potstickers — which are $3.20 off until Dec. 25 — are packed with ground chicken and vegetables.

You can prepare them by pan-frying, steaming, microwaving, or trying out the new air fryer that you got as a holiday gift.

Ravioli

Toss up some Rana Maine Lobster Ravioli for a warm meal after a long day in the cold. The ravioli comes in a two-pack for $16.66, including a $4.50 discount until Dec. 25.

And remember to check out Costco’s pasta sauce options to make your ravioli extra tasty.

Chicken melts

Grab some Sandwich Bros Chicken Melt Flatbread Pocket Sandwiches for a snack or easy lunch or dinner. The pockets come stuffed with chicken and cheese and can be easily microwaved for a quick bite.

Pick them up for $13.19, which includes a $2.50 discount until Jan. 1.

Pork sausage

If you have lots of people staying at your place, try the Jimmy Dean Fresh Port Sausage for a breakfast treat.

The three-pound version of this Jimmy Dean favorite includes a $2.70 discount, bringing the price down to $10.29 until Jan. 1.

Jalapeno poppers

Making finger foods for a fun and festive party? Try The Original Poppers Brand Cream Cheese Jalapenos for $10.49, including a $3.50 discount until Jan. 1.

The poppers are jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and breaded, so they’re super easy to bake and serve to your guests.

Bacon

Another great Costco find is the Kirkland Signature Fully-Cooked Bacon, Hickory Wood Smoked. The breakfast treat comes in a one-pound pack and is microwaveable, so it’s easy to prepare for you and the whole family.

Grab a pack for $13.99, which includes a $3 discount, until Dec. 25.

Storage bags

If you need to store items in your freezer, it may be a good idea to grab some Ziploc bags to keep everything cool and secure.

The variety pack of Ziploc Double Zipper Bags includes different sizes for all your needs and are $3.80 off for $20.99 until Dec. 25.

Bottom line

Are you getting excited about all the easy dinners and delicious treats you can stock up in your freezer?

Remember to check your wallet for the best Costco credit cards, and consider taking a shopping list with you to help you stick to your budget.

And of course, there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself to a $1.50 hot dog and drink at the food court after another successful Costco run.