Elmore Says Raises A$3.92 Million At A$0.016 Per Share
* FUNDS WILL BE APPLIED TOWARDS RELOCATION OF PLANT AND EQUIPMENT FOR COPPER COBALT PROCESSING AT PEKO PROJECT, AMONG OTHERS
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO>: Losses of 5 cents announced for third quarter
20 December 2022 11:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by BlackBerry Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -5 cents per share, 5 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported zero EPS. Losses of -7 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -7 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $169.00 million, which is higher than the estimated $168.73 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $169 million from $184 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.07 -0.05 Beat May. 31 2022 -0.05 -0.05 Met Feb. 28 2022 -0.04 0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.07 0.00 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 20 at 11:31 p.m.
BlackBerry Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in November - Earnings Summary
* BlackBerry Ltd reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 5 cents per share for the quarter ended in November. The mean expectation of six analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 7 cents per share. * Revenue fell 8.2% to $169.00 million from a year ago; analysts expected $168.73 million. * BlackBerry Ltd's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 1 cent. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 7.7% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * BlackBerry Ltd shares had fallen by 13.8% this quarter and lost 52.5% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $4 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for BlackBerry Ltd is $5.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 20 at 11:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Nov. 30 2022 -0.07 -0.05 Beat Aug. 31 2022 -0.07 -0.05 Beat May. 31 2022 -0.05 -0.05 Met Feb. 28 2022 -0.04 0.01 Beat.
Centuria Capital Confirms Interim Distribution Totalling 5.80 Au Cents/Stapled Security Will Be Paid For Yr
* CONFIRMS INTERIM DISTRIBUTION TOTALLING 5.80 AU CENTS/STAPLED SECURITY WILL BE PAID FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2022
Stock Exchange Of Thailand Says Will List Moshi Moshi Retail Corp On Dec 22
* WILL LIST MOSHI MOSHI RETAIL CORP ON DEC 22 UNDER TICKER SYMBOL "MOSHI"
Perenti (ASX:PRN) share price surges on FY23 guidance upgrade
Perenti has upgraded its revenue guidance for FY23 by AU$0.1 billion to AU$0.2 billion. The upgraded guidance is driven by new contracts secured by the company from Evolutions Mining and Regis Resources. Shares of Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN) are heading north today (19 December 2022) after the company upgraded its guidance...
Jesper Eigen Møller Takes Over As Chairman
* REG-JESPER EIGEN MØLLER TAKES OVER AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * JESPER EIGEN MØLLER HAS ACCEPTED POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * SØREN INGERSLEV HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Prepay meters worsen energy inequality in UK
A bitter cold descends on snow-topped terraced houses in the north London suburb of Arnos Grove, as Samantha Pierre-Joseph warms her living room with a small whirring fan heater. The home, bedecked with snowflake decorations and a Christmas tree, has the central heating switched off to save cash as energy...
Uplizna (Inebilizumab-Cdon) Gets Approval In Brazil For The Treatment Of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder
* UPLIZNA® (INEBILIZUMAB-CDON) APPROVED IN BRAZIL FOR THE TREATMENT OF NEUROMYELITIS OPTICA SPECTRUM DISORDER (NMOSD)
UPDATE 1-Bankers not expecting quick recovery as IPO volumes plunge
(Adds more context, details and background) LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Investment bankers are bracing for another tough year ahead after losing out on lucrative fees from arranging share sales, as equity capital markets (ECM) deals, including new listings, plummeted to the lowest level since the early 2000s. With...
Investor L&G says change of Capricorn directors 'warranted'
LONDON (Reuters) -Capricorn Energy investor Legal & General Investment Management is in favour of changing Capricorn's directors, it said on Tuesday, after another investor's call for a vote to oust seven of them including the CEO. "We believe there has been a substantial breakdown in relations between the current Capricorn...
Does Santa Claus rally phenomenon exist in Bitcoin?
The Santa Claus rally refers to an uptick in prices of listed stocks around the time of Christmas and New Year. Bitcoin’s all-time high was in November 2021, and in the following month, it could not hold on to that price level. December 2020 was good for Bitcoin, but...
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, December 20
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Nike Inc is expected to report a jump in second-quarter revenue as shoppers snapped up the sportswear giant's sneakers amid a ramp up in discounts to clear inventories. Investors will be looking out for the company's forecast, its comments on current demand trends, recovery in China, inventory position as well as margin pressures. The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to release housing starts data. Housing starts likely decreased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.400 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. Permits for future home construction likely decreased to a rate of 1.485 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. General Mills Inc is expected to post a rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by steady demand for its snacks and cereals despite price hikes. Investors will look out for comments from the company on impact from inflation, shift in consumer behavior and any forecast it provides. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report retail sales likely rose 1.5% in October, after falling 0.5% in September. Mexico's retail sales likely edged 0.4% higher in October, after falling 0.2% in September. Argentina's current account data for third quarter is scheduled for release. (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged for 4th consecutive month
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive month on Tuesday, matching expectations, but markets increasingly see further monetary easing to prop up a slowing economy. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.30%. In...
Stocks, bonds fall as BOJ's surprise policy shift spooks investors
LONDON (Reuters) -Global stocks and bonds fell on Tuesday as a surprise policy tweak by Japan's central bank rattled investors already worried about the economic fallout of rising interest rates and lifted domestic bond yields to seven-year highs. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) widened the allowable band for long-term yields...
Precious metals rally as U.S. dollar extends losses
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed more than 1% to their highest levels in a week on Tuesday and other precious metals also rallied on the back of a sliding dollar, as markets remained focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 1.5% to $1,814.68 per ounce...
Gold climbs above $1,800 as dollar dips on BOJ policy move
(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 1% to above the key $1,800 level on Tuesday as the dollar dropped to session lows after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak, while markets also weighed the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,802.11...
