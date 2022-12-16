ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County prison

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning.   Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy