Read full article on original website
Related
2 dead in murder-suicide at law office in Goldsboro, police say
The incident was initially reported as a shooting at the Riddle and Brantley Law Firm at 601 N. Spence Ave., according to a news release from Goldsboro police.
Man found dead in car after crashing into tree, rolling down Raleigh embankment, police say
A man was found dead Tuesday morning in a vehicle that had gone down an embankment near Interstate 87.
Raleigh police looking to ID person connected to shooting at occupied business
Someone shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street around 9:06 p.m., police said.
‘Heroic’: Partner describes murder-suicide situation that killed a Goldsboro attorney
An attorney was killed in a shooting on Monday when police found two people dead from gunfire in a Goldsboro law office.
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of Janet Danahey, a Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago. Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring […]
Cooper commutes sentences, issues pardons of forgiveness for cases in Wayne, Edgecombe counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The sentences of six people were commuted on Tuesday by Gov. Roy Cooper. That includes people in cases that took place in Wayne and Edgecombe counties. Pardons of forgiveness were also issued to four others, including one for a crime that happened in Wayne County. The pardons and commutations were issued […]
Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County prison
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
Anti-Semitic sign hung on Moore County bridge ahead of Hanukkah, deputies say
Moore County deputies are investigating after they said a large sign with antisemitic symbols was hung on a bridge in the Vass area.
Kinston native Vivan Howard’s creation Viv’s Fridge comes to New Bern, Raleigh
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston native and chef Vivian Howard, star of PBS shows like “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” is expanding her smart refrigerator program that she started earlier this year. Now, they are expanding to Raleigh and New Bern. The new locations include outside Wine Authorities‘ Raleigh location at 211 E. Franklin […]
Comments / 0