Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
DraftKings NFL 2022: Best daily fantasy lineup for Week 16
This week’s DraftKings lineup features plenty of fantasy studs with plenty of upside, as well as some sleepers. Here is the best lineup for Week 16. If you’ve missed the fantasy playoffs, don’t fret — DraftKings is still a way to play fantasy football and add a little spice to gamedays.
3 fatal mistakes Packers made this season, and how they can fix them moving forward
The Green Bay Packers have not lived up to expectations. Let’s reflect on their mistakes and look ahead to potential solutions. With a 6-8 record, the Green Bay Packers appear to be a longshot to make the postseason. Entering the season, they were viewed as one of the frontrunners in the NFC. Aaron Rodgers was coming off back-to-back MVP awards. Despite some offseason losses, they still had a nice running back duo in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon and a defense with a high ceiling.
Wild coaching stat proves Baker Mayfield has never had a fair shake
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield had an absurd amount of head coaches in his first five seasons in the NFL. Ahead of Week 14, the Los Angeles Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off of waivers to help fill out their quarterback depth with Matthew Stafford sidelined for the season. Less than two days with the team, Mayfield led the Rams to a 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. One week later, Mayfield received his first official start for the Rams, as they took on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.
NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15
Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
Steelers legend Franco Harris passes away at 72
The Pro Football Hall of Fame running back and four-time Super Bowl champion was part of what was voted as the greatest play in NFL history. Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris, who turned in a Hall of Fame career and delivered both Super Bowls and iconic moments in the game’s history, has died.
Kenny Pickett news sends Mason Rudolph back where he belongs on Steelers depth chart
With the return of Kenny Pickett on the horizon, Pittsburgh Steelers fans can rest assured that Mason Rudolph will be relegated back to where he belongs. Coming off a Week 14 loss at the hands of Mitch Trubisky, the Pittsburgh Steelers were faced with a choice: start Trubisky against the Carolina Panthers, or take a gamble on Mason Rudolph?
Updated NFL Draft Order after Texans win at tanking, Jaguars actually win, Bears, Colts lose
The Jaguars won an overtime thriller, and the Houston Texans lost again. How does the action so far impact the draft order in Week 15?. Almost every game in the opening slate of Sunday’s slate of NFL games in Week 15 was competitive. Chiefs-Texans going to overtime? Who saw that one coming?
