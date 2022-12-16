ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

FanSided

DraftKings NFL 2022: Best daily fantasy lineup for Week 16

This week’s DraftKings lineup features plenty of fantasy studs with plenty of upside, as well as some sleepers. Here is the best lineup for Week 16. If you’ve missed the fantasy playoffs, don’t fret — DraftKings is still a way to play fantasy football and add a little spice to gamedays.
FanSided

3 fatal mistakes Packers made this season, and how they can fix them moving forward

The Green Bay Packers have not lived up to expectations. Let’s reflect on their mistakes and look ahead to potential solutions. With a 6-8 record, the Green Bay Packers appear to be a longshot to make the postseason. Entering the season, they were viewed as one of the frontrunners in the NFC. Aaron Rodgers was coming off back-to-back MVP awards. Despite some offseason losses, they still had a nice running back duo in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon and a defense with a high ceiling.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Wild coaching stat proves Baker Mayfield has never had a fair shake

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield had an absurd amount of head coaches in his first five seasons in the NFL. Ahead of Week 14, the Los Angeles Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off of waivers to help fill out their quarterback depth with Matthew Stafford sidelined for the season. Less than two days with the team, Mayfield led the Rams to a 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. One week later, Mayfield received his first official start for the Rams, as they took on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15

Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
FanSided

Steelers legend Franco Harris passes away at 72

The Pro Football Hall of Fame running back and four-time Super Bowl champion was part of what was voted as the greatest play in NFL history. Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris, who turned in a Hall of Fame career and delivered both Super Bowls and iconic moments in the game’s history, has died.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

