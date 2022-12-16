Read full article on original website
Crews respond to 2 car fires overnight in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Two car fires were reported overnight in Pittsburgh. The first was reported before 1 a.m. in the area of Reed and Elmore streets in the city’s Terrace Village neighborhood. A 911 dispatcher said no injuries were reported. The second was reported just before 2 a.m. a...
butlerradio.com
Worthington Woman Dies In Pittsburgh Crash
An Armstrong County woman died in a crash over the weekend near Pittsburgh. Our news partners at WPXI report that 38-year-old Kendra Fennell of Worthington died in an accident Saturday night on the McKees Rocks Bridge. The two vehicle accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety described the crash...
wtae.com
SUV slams into Pittsburgh house during sleepover
PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into the front of a house in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood early Saturday morning, right into a living room full of children having a sleepover. "I thought the house exploded," said Joshua Winkler, the father of the children hosting the sleepover. "I didn't know what...
Man in critical condition after being hit by car on McKees Rocks Bridge
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car on the McKees Rocks Bridge Monday afternoon. Police, fire and medics were called to the scene of the crash around 2 p.m. Police said the man who was hit was taken to...
Traffic signal upgrades will restrict traffic in North Huntingdon, Penn Township
Traffic signal improvements along Route 30 in North Huntingdon will cause single-lane restrictions, as needed, beginning on Wednesday and continuing over six months. Three intersections in Penn Township will see similar work as part of the PennDOT project. Upgrades to signals and to signal timing will occur between 9 a.m....
'Destructive, disgusting' acts force Pittsburgh Regional Transit to alter fare vending machine hours
Pittsburgh Regional Transit on Tuesday announced that the fare vending machines at its Downtown Service Center will be closed outside of regular weekday business hours because of problematic behavior at the site. Starting Wednesday, the fare vending machines at the Downtown Service Center at 623 Smithfield St. will be open...
wtae.com
Fire tore through multi-family home in Butler, sent firefighter to the hospital
BUTLER, Pa. — A fire tore through a multi-family home in the city of Butler Tuesday night, sending a firefighter to the hospital. Tenants of a triplex in the 500 block of 3rd Street are displaced. Butler Township deputy fire chief Kevin Smith said one of his firefighters was...
wtae.com
10 floors of downtown Pittsburgh apartment building temporarily condemned after fatal fire
PITTSBURGH — Ten floors of The Roosevelt building in downtown Pittsburgh are temporarily condemned, according to Mayor Ed Gainey’s press secretary, Maria Montano, and documents posted on the building. This comes after an apartment caught fire on Dec. 11. Montano said the reason for the condemnation is to...
nextpittsburgh.com
Reopening of Fern Hollow Bridge reconnects vital link for Pittsburgh Jewish community
When the Fern Hollow Bridge reopens on Dec. 23, it will restore not only a vital link between the city’s eastern neighborhoods to Oakland and Downtown but a key part of the critical religious infrastructure for Pittsburgh Jews. Jewish religious laws prohibit carrying, driving and other activities outside of...
wtae.com
MISSING: Pittsburgh police seek missing person
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police detectives are asking for information to help find a missing person who was last seen in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. Police said Kneno "Cino" Weaver was last seen at the intersection of Lincoln and Lemington avenues at 1 a.m. Sunday. Police said Weaver was wearing...
Heavy smoke billows from house fire in Butler
BUTLER, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in the City of Butler Tuesday afternoon. The call for the fire in the 500 block of Third Street came in around 3:40 p.m. According to the City of Butler Fire Department, a fire fighter was taken to a hospital with chest pain after the fire.
wtae.com
Two people in custody after SWAT team called to Pittsburgh's North Side
PITTSBURGH — Two people were taken into custody after the SWAT team was called to a home in the Brighton Heights neighborhood on Pittsburgh’s North Side. SWAT was called to a home on the 3500 block of Brighton Road around 5 a.m. to assist with warrant service after a person with a warrant initially refused to leave the house.
wtae.com
Wingstop chicken restaurant returning to Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — The Wingstop chicken restaurant has returned to Pittsburgh. The restaurant opened its first new location Monday at the Bill Green Shopping Center in Pleasant Hills. Besides chicken wings, Wingstop is known for its chicken tenders and chicken sandwich, all of which can be "tossed" in 11 different...
wtae.com
Arrest made in 2013 deadly bank robbery at Washington County Giant Eagle
WASHINGTON, Pa. — More than nine years after Vincent Kelley was killed while trying to stop a bank robbery in Washington County, authorities have announced an arrest in the case. Victim's family reacts to news of arrest: Watch the report above. Keith Wilk, 39, of Pittsburgh, was taken into...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
Head-on collision on McKees Rocks Bridge leaves 1 dead, others injured
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after a head-on crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge.Officials told KDKA this happened around 6 p.m. on the Pittsburgh side of the bridge.After being closed for several hours, the bridge reopened around 11 p.m.The deceased victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital. One person was listed in critical condition, the other was in stable condition.No word was given on what caused the accident.
2 adults found deceased inside home in Duquesne, police investigating
DUQUESNE, Pa. — 11 News has learned two people were found dead in a home in Duquesne. Duquesne city police are now investigating after being called to a home on Herman Avenue Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. When Channel 11 News arrived, emergency crews along with People’s Gas Company...
beavercountyradio.com
Ellwood City Bar Catches Fire
(Ellwood City, Pa.) Fire Fighters in Ellwood City were busy this morning fighting a fire at the Dog Gone Bar. Crews were able to get the fire that was reported just after 12:15 AM under control within and hour at the bar located on first street in Ellwood City. No...
wtae.com
Fatal accident leads to closures of Pittsburgh-area bridge
PITTSBURGH — One person is dead, one in critical condition, and a third in stable condition after a vehicle collision on the McKees Rocks Bridge Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the city side of the McKees Rocks Bridge. Pittsburgh...
Another Cash 5 jackpot winner in Allegheny County
Another Cash 5 winning ticket has been sold locally in Allegheny County. A ticket sold for Monday’s drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-7-17-18-39 to win the $250,000 jackpot.
