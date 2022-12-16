ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

Worthington Woman Dies In Pittsburgh Crash

An Armstrong County woman died in a crash over the weekend near Pittsburgh. Our news partners at WPXI report that 38-year-old Kendra Fennell of Worthington died in an accident Saturday night on the McKees Rocks Bridge. The two vehicle accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety described the crash...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

SUV slams into Pittsburgh house during sleepover

PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into the front of a house in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood early Saturday morning, right into a living room full of children having a sleepover. "I thought the house exploded," said Joshua Winkler, the father of the children hosting the sleepover. "I didn't know what...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

MISSING: Pittsburgh police seek missing person

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police detectives are asking for information to help find a missing person who was last seen in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. Police said Kneno "Cino" Weaver was last seen at the intersection of Lincoln and Lemington avenues at 1 a.m. Sunday. Police said Weaver was wearing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Heavy smoke billows from house fire in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in the City of Butler Tuesday afternoon. The call for the fire in the 500 block of Third Street came in around 3:40 p.m. According to the City of Butler Fire Department, a fire fighter was taken to a hospital with chest pain after the fire.
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Two people in custody after SWAT team called to Pittsburgh's North Side

PITTSBURGH — Two people were taken into custody after the SWAT team was called to a home in the Brighton Heights neighborhood on Pittsburgh’s North Side. SWAT was called to a home on the 3500 block of Brighton Road around 5 a.m. to assist with warrant service after a person with a warrant initially refused to leave the house.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Wingstop chicken restaurant returning to Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — The Wingstop chicken restaurant has returned to Pittsburgh. The restaurant opened its first new location Monday at the Bill Green Shopping Center in Pleasant Hills. Besides chicken wings, Wingstop is known for its chicken tenders and chicken sandwich, all of which can be "tossed" in 11 different...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Head-on collision on McKees Rocks Bridge leaves 1 dead, others injured

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after a head-on crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge.Officials told KDKA this happened around 6 p.m. on the Pittsburgh side of the bridge.After being closed for several hours, the bridge reopened around 11 p.m.The deceased victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital. One person was listed in critical condition, the other was in stable condition.No word was given on what caused the accident.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Bar Catches Fire

(Ellwood City, Pa.) Fire Fighters in Ellwood City were busy this morning fighting a fire at the Dog Gone Bar. Crews were able to get the fire that was reported just after 12:15 AM under control within and hour at the bar located on first street in Ellwood City. No...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
wtae.com

Fatal accident leads to closures of Pittsburgh-area bridge

PITTSBURGH — One person is dead, one in critical condition, and a third in stable condition after a vehicle collision on the McKees Rocks Bridge Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the city side of the McKees Rocks Bridge. Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy