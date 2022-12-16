PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after a head-on crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge.Officials told KDKA this happened around 6 p.m. on the Pittsburgh side of the bridge.After being closed for several hours, the bridge reopened around 11 p.m.The deceased victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital. One person was listed in critical condition, the other was in stable condition.No word was given on what caused the accident.

