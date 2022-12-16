ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UPDATE 6-Bankman-Fried hearing to resume on Wednesday as extradition decision looms

NASSAU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A court hearing in the Bahamas in the case of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will resume on Wednesday, a court official said on Tuesday, and a person close to the matter said the 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul still intends to consent to extradition. Bankman-Fried was arrested...
REFILE-FTX'S Bankman-Fried's lawyer departs courthouse in Bahamas - Reuters witness

(Fixes spelling error of "lawyer" in first paragraph) Dec 20 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Sam Bankman-Fried departed a court in the Bahamas on Tuesday and the founder of the failed FTX crypto exchange was not seen at the court, according to a Reuters witness, after a source said Bankman-Fried was prepared to return to the United States to face fraud charges. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Prepay meters worsen energy inequality in UK

A bitter cold descends on snow-topped terraced houses in the north London suburb of Arnos Grove, as Samantha Pierre-Joseph warms her living room with a small whirring fan heater. The home, bedecked with snowflake decorations and a Christmas tree, has the central heating switched off to save cash as energy...
Crypto tycoon Bankman-Fried could be extradited Wednesday: source

Onetime crypto-king Samuel Bankman-Fried could be extradited from the Bahamas to New York on Wednesday to stand trial for fraud, a source familiar with his case said Tuesday. The former head of the FTX group, which was worth some $32 billion before it imploded in November, is planning to appear in Nassau court Wednesday with signed papers agreeing to his extradition, the source told AFP.
U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
Taliban free two Americans in 'goodwill gesture': US

The Taliban have freed two Americans in detention in Afghanistan, the State Department said Tuesday, on the same day that the militant faced condemnation for banning women at universities. "This, we understand, to have been a goodwill gesture on the part of the Taliban. This was not part of any...
Peru lawmakers move up general elections to April 2024

Peru's Congress on Tuesday voted to move up general elections from 2026 to April 2024 in a bid to ease political tensions sparked by the removal from office and arrest of president Pedro Castillo. Lawmakers voted 93-30 with one abstention for the change in the electoral calendar. The measure also...
Hungary's Richter signs letter of intent with Mithra for commercialisation of Donesta

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt SAYS:. * IT HAS SIGNED A BINDING LETTER OF INTENT WITH MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS FOR COMMERCIALISATION OF PRODUCT DONESTA. * DONESTA IS AN ESTETROL-BASED PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR HORMONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY IN POSTMENOPAUSAL WOMEN. * TERRITORIES COVERED BY THE AGREEMENT ARE EUROPE INCLUDING...
Factbox-How governments are trying to ease impact of inflation

(Reuters) - Pandemic-related disruptions to global supply chains and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have driven up prices of energy, commodities and necessities. Here's how governments are trying to help hard-hit consumers and companies:. AMERICAS:. * Brazil's Senate approved raising the government spending cap, allowing the president-elect's incoming...
Stock Exchange Of Thailand Says Will List Moshi Moshi Retail Corp On Dec 22

* WILL LIST MOSHI MOSHI RETAIL CORP ON DEC 22 UNDER TICKER SYMBOL "MOSHI" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Precinct Properties (NZX: PCT) enters into new segment, shares down

Precinct Properties, a developer of commercial office spaces, has entered into a new segment. It announced that it would develop multi-unit residential properties with Lamont & Co. In the beginning, the new business will deliver Lamont’s existing strategy. Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZX: PCT) announced on Tuesday (20...

