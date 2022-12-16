Read full article on original website
UPDATE 6-Bankman-Fried hearing to resume on Wednesday as extradition decision looms
NASSAU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A court hearing in the Bahamas in the case of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will resume on Wednesday, a court official said on Tuesday, and a person close to the matter said the 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul still intends to consent to extradition. Bankman-Fried was arrested...
REFILE-FTX'S Bankman-Fried's lawyer departs courthouse in Bahamas - Reuters witness
(Fixes spelling error of "lawyer" in first paragraph) Dec 20 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Sam Bankman-Fried departed a court in the Bahamas on Tuesday and the founder of the failed FTX crypto exchange was not seen at the court, according to a Reuters witness, after a source said Bankman-Fried was prepared to return to the United States to face fraud charges. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Jan. 6 committee discovered Trump witness got offer to make her "financially very comfortable"
Former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during the final House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2022. (AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., revealed on Monday that witnesses...
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Prepay meters worsen energy inequality in UK
A bitter cold descends on snow-topped terraced houses in the north London suburb of Arnos Grove, as Samantha Pierre-Joseph warms her living room with a small whirring fan heater. The home, bedecked with snowflake decorations and a Christmas tree, has the central heating switched off to save cash as energy...
Crypto tycoon Bankman-Fried could be extradited Wednesday: source
Onetime crypto-king Samuel Bankman-Fried could be extradited from the Bahamas to New York on Wednesday to stand trial for fraud, a source familiar with his case said Tuesday. The former head of the FTX group, which was worth some $32 billion before it imploded in November, is planning to appear in Nassau court Wednesday with signed papers agreeing to his extradition, the source told AFP.
U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
Taliban free two Americans in 'goodwill gesture': US
The Taliban have freed two Americans in detention in Afghanistan, the State Department said Tuesday, on the same day that the militant faced condemnation for banning women at universities. "This, we understand, to have been a goodwill gesture on the part of the Taliban. This was not part of any...
Peru lawmakers move up general elections to April 2024
Peru's Congress on Tuesday voted to move up general elections from 2026 to April 2024 in a bid to ease political tensions sparked by the removal from office and arrest of president Pedro Castillo. Lawmakers voted 93-30 with one abstention for the change in the electoral calendar. The measure also...
Hungary's Richter signs letter of intent with Mithra for commercialisation of Donesta
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt SAYS:. * IT HAS SIGNED A BINDING LETTER OF INTENT WITH MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS FOR COMMERCIALISATION OF PRODUCT DONESTA. * DONESTA IS AN ESTETROL-BASED PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR HORMONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY IN POSTMENOPAUSAL WOMEN. * TERRITORIES COVERED BY THE AGREEMENT ARE EUROPE INCLUDING...
Factbox-How governments are trying to ease impact of inflation
(Reuters) - Pandemic-related disruptions to global supply chains and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have driven up prices of energy, commodities and necessities. Here's how governments are trying to help hard-hit consumers and companies:. AMERICAS:. * Brazil's Senate approved raising the government spending cap, allowing the president-elect's incoming...
Press Release: UPDATE 3-U.S. slaps record penalty on Fortnite maker for alleged children's privacy violation
Dec 19 (Reuters) - "Fortnite" creator Epic Games will pay $520 million to settle allegations that it illegally collected children's personal information and tricked people into making purchases, the Federal Trade Commission and the company said on Monday. It will pay a record penalty of $275 million for violating a...
Stock Exchange Of Thailand Says Will List Moshi Moshi Retail Corp On Dec 22
* WILL LIST MOSHI MOSHI RETAIL CORP ON DEC 22 UNDER TICKER SYMBOL "MOSHI" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Precinct Properties (NZX: PCT) enters into new segment, shares down
Precinct Properties, a developer of commercial office spaces, has entered into a new segment. It announced that it would develop multi-unit residential properties with Lamont & Co. In the beginning, the new business will deliver Lamont’s existing strategy. Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZX: PCT) announced on Tuesday (20...
COVID border restrictions on migrants to stay in place after Supreme Court order
WASHINGTON/CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said COVID-era restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum should be kept in place for now, siding with Republicans who brought a legal challenge. The restrictions, known as Title 42, were...
