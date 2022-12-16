Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
Thiago Almada becomes the first active MLS player to win the World Cup
Argentina's dramatic World Cup Final win over France on Sunday marked a historic moment for Major League Soccer. La Albiceleste triumphed in a penalty shootout following a dramatic 3-3 draw which featured two goals from Lionel Messi, a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick, and huge chances to win the game at either end. In doing so, the South American giants sealed their third World Cup title of all time and their first since 1986.
Toronto FC sign ex-FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges via free agency
Toronto FC have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of free agent center-back Matt Hedges. Hedges has signed a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season, with TFC holding options on 2025 and 2026. The 32-year-old brings priceless experience to the Toronto backline after running up 349 appearances across...
Portland Timbers chasing Danish forward Kasper Junker - Report
The Portland Timbers are looking to strengthen their forward line with the signing of Danish forward Kasper Junker from J-League side Urawa Reds, according to reports. Gio Savarese already has Felipe Mora and Jaroslaw Niezgoda as options at the No.9 spot but after failing to guide the Timbers to the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Venezuelan is keen to improve his options.
2023 Major League Soccer regular season information
Major League Soccer has released the 2023 schedule. The season will kick off on February 25 as Nashville SC takes on New York City FC. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming MLS campaign... Where to Watch the 2023 MLS season. United States: All matches will be...
LA Galaxy sign goalkeeper Jonathan Bond to new contract through 2024 MLS season
The LA Galaxy have tied goalkeeper Jonathan Bond down to a new two-year contract, the club announced Monday. Bond's new deal keeps him at Dignity Health Sports Park through the 2024 MLS season, with the Galaxy holding the option to extend his stay for an extra year. “Jonathan has been...
Philadelphia Union sign Joe Bendik to contract extension
The Philadelphia Union have signed goalkeeper Joe Bendik to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 Major League Soccer season. The player was out of contract with the Eastern Conference team following the 2022 campaign. “Joe is integral to our goalkeeper unit, which was the best in the league last...
NYCFC loan Nicolas Acevedo to Esporte Clube Bahia in Brazil
New York City FC have loaned Nicolas Acevedo to new City Football Group side Esporte Clube Bahia in Brazil through December 31, 2023. “We believe this is a great opportunity for Nico to continue to develop and grow his career in a very competitive league, while at the same time giving us flexibility as we continue to build the roster ahead of the 2023 season,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a statement.
Club America confirm the departure of Guillermo Ochoa
Club America have confirmed the departure of Guillermo Ochoa, wishing him well in his next “European adventure.”
U.S. Salernitana interested in Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa
Guillermo Ochoa could soon be headed to Serie A.
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0