ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Governor expands on changes to Department of Juvenile Justice

WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Opvv5_0jkkirMX00

Governor Beshear has further expanded on planned changes to the Department of Juvenile Justice. The department will operate three separate high security facilities for male juveniles ages 14 and above. Specifically, those who have been charged with offenses that could lead to violent or disruptive behavior.During his Team Kentucky briefing, the Governor said the three locations have already been selected.“So, beginning next year, and we’re going to begin working towards it. We will have three of these high-level facilities, and they are the Adair Regional Detention Center, the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center, and Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.”Governor Beshear said these facilities were chose because of the physical securities at these particular sites. These will house juveniles convicted of A, B, and C level felonies.Those under the age of 14 or charged with a Class D felony or lesser offense will be housed in facilities in either Boyd, Breathitt, Jefferson, or McCraken Counties.Governor Beshear said, with these changes comes a promise to those working the facilities.“What we’ll also be doing in this system is providing our people with more tools for their own protection and tools to be able to stop a riot or a disruption when it occurs.”As of December 14th, Kentucky had 171 male juveniles in detention centers throughout the commonwealth. Of those, 82 have been charged with certain violent or serious offenses.The target date to implement these changes is January of next year.**In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

These new California public health laws could affect you and your family in 2023

Several important health-related bills were passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, including a measure legalizing human composting and another sanctioning doctors who spread COVID-19 misinformation. Here’s a quick look at what’s effective Jan. 1. Protections for gender-affirming care. Transgender youth and their families...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

California lawmakers want answers on tax refund debit card issues

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some California lawmakers have confirmed what KCRA 3 Investigates first reported last week: several people have complaints and concerns of fraud with the state's Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards. "This is becoming an embarrassing routine for the state of California," said Republican Assm. Jim Patterson,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

California needs to spend $8.1 billion annually to end homelessness, report says

LOS ANGELES — The state of California needs to spend $8.1 billion annually if it wants to end homelessness by 2035. The Corporation for Supportive Housing’s California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment, released Tuesday, found that state and federal governments are likely to commit an average of $1.2 billion for affordable and supportive housing each year — $6.9 billion less than the actual need.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Final Election Results Are Here at Last, and California’s GOP is Still in Decline

On December 16, nearly 40 days after the November mid-term elections, California’s Secretary of State finally released the “Statement of Vote.” This document is the official and final record of the winners and losers. What is belatedly certain is what we knew all along. California’s GOP did not arrest the catastrophic slide that defines its performance so far in the 21st century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynwmo.com

Newsom Blames Biden in a Letter to the Editor: the Kettle Calling the Kettle Black

I was shocked to hear that California Governor Gavin Newsom said the border crisis was caused by Vice President Joe Biden. Really? According to our distinguished governor, who recently went to the border, if Biden lets Title 42 expire, California will be flooded with immigrants, which, given the state’s current financial situation, could “break” the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WEKU

Eastern Standard Preview Dec. 22

In this season of giving there is need among flood survivors in eastern Kentucky. And the response is not always what you might imagine. Anya Slepyan has the story of a gift of kindness and warmth from quilters around the country. | Joseph Anthony relocated to Hazard from New York City. He offers a reading of his essay about chopping down his first Kentucky Christmas tree | Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson talks with Tom Eblen about her childhood Christmases in Casey County | Kentucky novelist Silas House talks with Tom Martin about “When She Came to Mercy”, his short story about kindness in a time of need | “Hearing Angel Voices,” an Eastern Standard radio play by A.K. Forbes, about that famous couple for whom there was “no room in the Inn.” | Georgia Green Stamper offers her own childhood recollection of the manger story.
KENTUCKY STATE
usf.edu

Florida reports an uptick in COVID cases and deaths

Florida had more than 22,500 reported new cases of COVID-19 this past week, continuing a sharp increase. The Florida Department of Health on Friday released data that showed the state had 22,572 reported cases from Dec. 9 through Thursday. That came after 19,931 cases during the week that started Dec. 2 and 18,793 cases during the week that started Nov. 25.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study

Story at a glance Six of the top 10 happiest cities in the United States are located in California, a state known for its laid-back attitude and thriving technology sector. That’s according to a new ranking from SmartAsset that assessed 13 different metrics related to personal finance, well-being and quality of life. The group weighed…
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierrawave.net

COMMENT PERIOD STARTS FOR NEW STATEWIDE FIRE HAZARD SEVERITY MAP

The State Fire Marshall has released the much-anticipated Fire Hazard Severity Zone (FHSZ) map and has begun a public comment period for the regulatory process. The FHSZ is a comprehensive map that ranks California’s State Responsibility Area (SRA) – or rural, unincorporated areas – based on the likelihood different areas will experience wildfire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

California’s residential solar rules overhauled after highly charged debate

The California Public Utilities Commission today overhauled the state’s rooftop solar regulations, reducing payments to homeowners for excess power but providing nearly a billion dollars in incentives to encourage more solar projects for low-income homes. Commissioners called the new rules — adopted unanimously after hours of highly charged public...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

DMV Driver’s License Program Speeds Up With Updated Online Application

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has updated the online driver’s license and identification card application, speeding up the application process.  The new online application design, announced by the DMV Friday, includes modules and simplified language. “Applying for a driver’s license or identification card is even easier with our new online driver’s license and ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
153K+
Followers
16K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy