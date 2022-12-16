Governor expands on changes to Department of Juvenile Justice

Governor Beshear has further expanded on planned changes to the Department of Juvenile Justice. The department will operate three separate high security facilities for male juveniles ages 14 and above. Specifically, those who have been charged with offenses that could lead to violent or disruptive behavior.During his Team Kentucky briefing, the Governor said the three locations have already been selected.“So, beginning next year, and we’re going to begin working towards it. We will have three of these high-level facilities, and they are the Adair Regional Detention Center, the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center, and Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.”Governor Beshear said these facilities were chose because of the physical securities at these particular sites. These will house juveniles convicted of A, B, and C level felonies.Those under the age of 14 or charged with a Class D felony or lesser offense will be housed in facilities in either Boyd, Breathitt, Jefferson, or McCraken Counties.Governor Beshear said, with these changes comes a promise to those working the facilities.“What we’ll also be doing in this system is providing our people with more tools for their own protection and tools to be able to stop a riot or a disruption when it occurs.”As of December 14th, Kentucky had 171 male juveniles in detention centers throughout the commonwealth. Of those, 82 have been charged with certain violent or serious offenses.The target date to implement these changes is January of next year.**In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.