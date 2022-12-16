How to beat the 7-Star Charizard Tera Raid event

These are the creatures you need for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's 7-Star Charizard raid event

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet just keep growing. It might’ve been a somewhat rough launch for Pikachu and pals, but despite that dedicated players and battlers have been presented with new challenges day after day, and the latest is the 7-Star Charizard Tera Raid event.

If you want to take down this tough Tera creature then you’re going to need to prepare the right Pokémon, and the right items. In this guide we’ll be breaking down Charizard’s stats, and the best Pokémon and strategies to take it down.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: 5 best Pokémon for solo 6-star raids (; 1:39)

7-Star Tera Raid Charizard stats, moves – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Tera Raid Charizard is much tougher than you might be used to, but that shouldn’t be a surprise. If there is a real surprise, it’s the fact that it can use seven (7!) different attacks – which certainly feels unfair – and it’ll be able to use Fire, Dragon, and Flying-type attacks. Let’s prepare to defend against those.

Here’s the stats breakdown:

Charizard - Level 100

Nature - Modest, special attack and speed invested

Ability - Solar Powered (ups special attack in sunlight)

Item - No Item

Tera-type - Dragon

Moves - Overheat, Fire Blast, Hurricane, Dragon Tera Blast, Dragon Pulse, Sunny Day, Inferno

Best counter for Charizard: Azumarill – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Azumarill is one of the best overall Raid Pokémon.

To beat the Dragon Tera Type Charizard, you should use either a highly offensive Azumarill, or one in a support role. Azumarill is great in this fight thanks to Water and Fairy typing giving it resistances to several of Charizard’s attacks.

Azumarill can use Rain Dance to nerf some of Charizard’s attacks, but it does have the inverse effect of making the strong Hurricane attack a guaranteed hit.

Azumarill is strong in a variety of raids, making this a very strong choice. For the best chances of success, these are the builds you should go for with Azumarill:

Offensive Azumarill - Level 100

Nature - Adamant, attack, and HP invested

Ability - Huge Power

Item - Shell Bell

Tera-type - Fairy

Moves - Rain Dance, Aqua Ring (alone)/ Light Screen (with partner), Belly Drum, Play Rough

Support Azumarill - Level 100

Nature - Bold, special defense and HP invested

Ability - Thick Fat

Item - Light Clay

Tera-type - Fairy

Moves - Amnesia, Helping Hand, Light Screen, Tail Whip

Best counter for Charizard: Dachsbun – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

A great choice specifically for this Charizard fight.

Dachsbun is another good choice to fo against Charizard, but mainly because of its support abilities.

It’s immune to both Fire and Dragon-type attacks, which is excellent, but it can’t output that much damage. Therefore it’s best used to nerf the foe, and boost your allies.

For the perfect Dachsbun build, just follow this outline:

Support Dachsbun - Level 100