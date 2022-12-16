How to beat the 7-Star Charizard Tera Raid event
These are the creatures you need for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's 7-Star Charizard raid event
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet just keep growing. It might’ve been a somewhat rough launch for Pikachu and pals, but despite that dedicated players and battlers have been presented with new challenges day after day, and the latest is the 7-Star Charizard Tera Raid event.
If you want to take down this tough Tera creature then you’re going to need to prepare the right Pokémon, and the right items. In this guide we’ll be breaking down Charizard’s stats, and the best Pokémon and strategies to take it down.
7-Star Tera Raid Charizard stats, moves – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Tera Raid Charizard is much tougher than you might be used to, but that shouldn’t be a surprise. If there is a real surprise, it’s the fact that it can use seven (7!) different attacks – which certainly feels unfair – and it’ll be able to use Fire, Dragon, and Flying-type attacks. Let’s prepare to defend against those.
Here’s the stats breakdown:
Charizard - Level 100
- Nature - Modest, special attack and speed invested
- Ability - Solar Powered (ups special attack in sunlight)
- Item - No Item
- Tera-type - Dragon
- Moves - Overheat, Fire Blast, Hurricane, Dragon Tera Blast, Dragon Pulse, Sunny Day, Inferno
Best counter for Charizard: Azumarill – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
To beat the Dragon Tera Type Charizard, you should use either a highly offensive Azumarill, or one in a support role. Azumarill is great in this fight thanks to Water and Fairy typing giving it resistances to several of Charizard’s attacks.
Azumarill can use Rain Dance to nerf some of Charizard’s attacks, but it does have the inverse effect of making the strong Hurricane attack a guaranteed hit.
Azumarill is strong in a variety of raids, making this a very strong choice. For the best chances of success, these are the builds you should go for with Azumarill:
Offensive Azumarill - Level 100
- Nature - Adamant, attack, and HP invested
- Ability - Huge Power
- Item - Shell Bell
- Tera-type - Fairy
- Moves - Rain Dance, Aqua Ring (alone)/ Light Screen (with partner), Belly Drum, Play Rough
Support Azumarill - Level 100
- Nature - Bold, special defense and HP invested
- Ability - Thick Fat
- Item - Light Clay
- Tera-type - Fairy
- Moves - Amnesia, Helping Hand, Light Screen, Tail Whip
Best counter for Charizard: Dachsbun – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Dachsbun is another good choice to fo against Charizard, but mainly because of its support abilities.
It’s immune to both Fire and Dragon-type attacks, which is excellent, but it can’t output that much damage. Therefore it’s best used to nerf the foe, and boost your allies.
For the perfect Dachsbun build, just follow this outline:
Support Dachsbun - Level 100
- Nature - Careful, special defense and HP invested
- Ability - Well-Baked Body
- Item - Ability Shield
- Tera-type - Fairy
- Moves - Howl, Helping Hand, Wish, Snarl
