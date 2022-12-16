Read full article on original website
Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After days of fighting wind and snow, crews are finally able to open Interstate 90 throughout the state. Parts of I-90 east of Rapid City were opened in the morning and the remaining blocked stretches opened before noon. The Rapid City to Wyoming state line section was opened Friday.
Here’s how Rapid City is adjusting services for the upcoming holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City will be adjusting hours for certain city services for Christmas and New Year’s. For the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday period, the Rapid City Landfill will be open until noon Saturday, Dec. 24, closed Christmas Day and closed Monday, Dec. 26. The Landfill will be open normal hours on Saturday, Dec. 31, closed New Year’s Day and closed Monday, Jan. 2.
Final Dakota 38+2 Prayer Ride prompted by spiritual leader
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A dark historical moment is being remembered as a group of horses and riders are making their way through the snow. The trek from South Dakota to Minnesota is over 300 miles. The Dakota 38 + 2 ride continues in its 17th year....
Brutally cold temperatures next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be cold tonight and tomorrow with lows mostly in the single digits overnight and highs in the teens Sunday afternoon. However, temperatures throughout the work week will be a lot worse. Highs will be in the single digits for much of next week with lows well below zero. The coldest morning will be Thursday, where wind chills could be as low as -50°.
Extremely cold air moves in for the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cloudy skies and areas of dense freezing fog will be likely overnight. This could create some slippery spots for your morning commute, so be careful. Temperatures will be very cold as lows will fall below zero for much of the area. Highs Monday will be...
Winter weather impacting west river
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – With drifts approaching 6-8 feet in places, Winter Storm Diaz refuses to give Western South Dakota a break Thursday. The storm’s blizzard warning continues until Friday morning for most of the area. I-90 from the Wyoming line all the way out to Chamberlain is closed...
With Interstate 90 closed, truck drivers are stuck in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of semi-truck drivers are currently stuck in Rapid City because of Interstate 90 being shut down. Some truck drivers have been parked here for hours… and some drivers have been waiting for days. Including Richard Parrs from Georgia. “I’ve been stuck here...
Super cute Rapid City airport therapy dogs and their awesome owners honored at board meeting
RAPID CITY, S.D. Dan and Kathie Brusseau were honored at the December 20, 2022 Rapid City Regional Airport Board Meeting for their participation in the RAPaws for Passengers Therapy Program. Since the program’s inception, just over a year ago, they have volunteered more than 240 hours and traveled 4,048 miles to provide a “pawsitive” experience for airport guests.
‘Treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions
In May of 2021, Abbey Lynn Steele gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. A urine test showed methamphetamine in his system. Steele, who turned 19 that month, also tested positive for meth. The drug’s detection in the baby’s urine assured that Steele would not keep full custody under South Dakota law. Its […] The post ‘Treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota humorist Dorothy Rosby explains how she made peace with lefse and her Scandinavian in-laws.
Editor’s note: This is excerpted from Rosby’s ’Tis the Season to Feel Inadequate, Holidays, Special Occasions and Other Times Our Celebrations Get Out of Hand now available at Mitzi’s Books in Rapid City and on Amazon in both print and e-book versions. Uffdah. Norwegians take their...
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a deadly shooting at a North Rapid City home Sunday night. Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought “based on information garnered in the investigation,” according to a Rapid City Police Department release. Police were initially looking for two men. However, Colten Triebwasser, 26 of Rapid City, has been contacted by police and is no longer a person of interest.
