When Syracuse basketball got crushed by top-20 Illinois on the road, 73-44, in late November, that marked the final ACC-Big Ten Challenge contest for the ‘Cuse. Since moving from the Big East Conference to the Atlantic Coast Conference in the 2013-14 campaign, the Orange has suited up in 10 ACC-Big Ten Challenges, sporting a sub-par 4-6 overall record in this annual event.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO