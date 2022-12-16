ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Basketball: Top opponents for ‘Cuse in new ACC/SEC Challenge

When Syracuse basketball got crushed by top-20 Illinois on the road, 73-44, in late November, that marked the final ACC-Big Ten Challenge contest for the ‘Cuse. Since moving from the Big East Conference to the Atlantic Coast Conference in the 2013-14 campaign, the Orange has suited up in 10 ACC-Big Ten Challenges, sporting a sub-par 4-6 overall record in this annual event.
Syracuse Basketball: Starters simply fabulous in strong win over CNY foe

Over the weekend on the Hill, Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim played 11 of his 12 scholarship players as the ‘Cuse wrapped up its non-conference slate by hosting Central New York neighbor Cornell. For much of the 2022-23 season to date, Boeheim has utilized a deep bench, and...
