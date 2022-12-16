ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Here’s who will be performing at Atlanta’s Peach Drop on New Year’s Eve

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
ATLANTA — If you’re looking for New Year’s Eve plans, the Peach Drop is back at Underground Atlanta for the first time in four years.

The city released new details Thursday night about the plan to bring back an Atlanta tradition.

This year’s Peach Drop will be hosted by Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens and Grammy-winning Atlanta music mogul Jermaine Dupri.

“The Peach Drop is back and better than ever,” Dickens said. “This festival has been a tradition for generations, and it is my pleasure to be able to host a world-class event with these amazing partners so residents and visitors alike can make new memories ringing in the New Year together in Atlanta.”

The city also released the list of performers for the Peach Drop. Jagged Edge, Youngbloodz, Da Brat, Drivin’-n-Crying and Blanco Brown will perform on the stage. Jagged Edge performed at the last Peach Drop in 2019 alongside 112 and Better Than Ezra.

The event is free and starts at 6 p.m. The Peach Drop happens at midnight.

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

