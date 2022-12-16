Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave. An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnehaha County captain identifies man in Sunday’s fatal snowmobile accident
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on Sunday’s fatal snowmobile and SUV accident that left one man dead. Captain Adam Zishka with Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department said a group of snowmobile riders were in the area when one of the men flipped near South Dakota Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. As the driver attempted to collect his snowmobile, a man driving an oncoming SUV said he did not have enough time to slow down before colliding with the driver of the snowmobile.
nwestiowa.com
Man drives into snowbank, jailed for OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 77-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, near Orange City on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of David Raymond Ruden stemmed from him driving a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado pickup into a snowbank on Ironwood Avenue, south of 420th Street about two miles northwest of Orange City, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon driver arrested on charge of OWI
SHELDON—A 47-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gabriel Justin Moser stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup for an equipment violation at the intersection of Highway 18 and Washington Avenue in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Driver hits mailboxes, arrested for OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 57-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Scott Roger Myers stemmed from a report of a 2006 Ford Freestyle backing up...
Clerk assaulted during robbery, Sioux City PD seeking information
The Sioux City Police Department is asking for help from the public with information regarding a robbery of a business on Monday Morning.
kicdam.com
Marlene Stokka, 80, of Milford Formerly of Estherville
A private family Celebration of Life for 80-year-old Marlene Stokka of Milford, formerly of Estherville will be Thursday, December 22nd at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
KELOLAND TV
Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver crashed into a building in northern Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of 54th and N. Cliff Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens said the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with the building.
siouxcountyradio.com
Accident Leads to Arrest of Hawarden Woman
A Hawarden woman was arrested after authorities investigated an unoccupied car in a ditch six miles southwest of Ireton Thursday morning. While investigating the accident, authorities discovered a container of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a bag containing marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue. Sioux County...
Fatal accident in Carroll County
(Carroll Co) A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker, of Auburn, Iowa, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 71 and 64-year-old Edward Peterson, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a 2022 International LT625 northbound. Wuebker crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The Equinox came to rest in the west ditch. The semi came to rest in the east ditch.
WOWT
Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is dead after losing control on slick roads Thursday morning. 26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck on U.S. Highway 71 at 150th Street, north of Carroll, just before 6 a.m. The semi, driven by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings man identified as person killed in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update from Sioux Falls police on a deadly crash earlier this month. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Cody Hoss from Brookings. His body was found near his crashed pickup in northern Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. on December 5th. “No other vehicles...
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha authorities locate rape suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha rape suspect has been located, authorities say. Authorities were searching for Kylan Bailey. Court documents say he pressured a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that Bailey had been located with the help of...
KELOLAND TV
SDHP: 30 citations issued for driving on closed roads, interstates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High winds and drifting snow continues to keep interstates and many roads in South Dakota closed or impassable. While getting stranded is one risk for people who don’t comply with road closures, fines are also possible for those who travel on closed roads.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal vehicle vs. snowmobile crash; SDSU advances; Frigid temps to start the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both interstates in...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Pezhin LaMere, 43, Sioux City, first-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 15, 15 years prison. Christopher Michael Duby, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Peter Kenneth Hodges Jr., 30, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 9, five years...
nwestiowa.com
George man cited for poisoning animals
GEORGE—A 54-year-old George man was cited Wednesday, Dec. 14, on a charge of animal abuse. The citing of Percy Leon Meyer stemmed from a George resident reporting his dog had been poisoned, and it was the second dog poisoned in seven months, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
kicdam.com
City of Storm Lake Approves Contract To Research Future Retail Development
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The Storm Lake City Council approved a contract on Monday that will allow some exploration into getting some additional retail options in town. Development Services Specialist Lee Dutfield told the council the process of starting research to find more options began more than a year ago and led the proposed contract with The Retail Coach.
