MLive.com
Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 20, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121822
Snow will be much lighter and less persistent, with less than an inch for most. It’ll be a good day to dig out the driveways, sidewalks, and side streets. (Dec. 18, 2022) Snow will be much lighter and less persistent, with less than an inch for most. It’ll be a good day to dig out the driveways, sidewalks, and side streets. (Dec. 18, 2022)
Power restored to 1K in Grand Rapids after crash
Over one thousand residents in Grand Rapids are said to be without power following a car accident early this morning.
Lake effect snow gradually comes to an end Sunday
Winter weather advisories that have been in place since Thursday have been extended as lake effect snow continues.
Final Snow Totals From Weekend's Record Setting Lake Effect
Lake effect snow continues to drop on West Michigan communities. Winter Weather Advisories last through Sunday morning as well.
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Detroit animal shelter euthanizes for space, not W. Michigan
Shelters in Michigan and across the country are struggling with what one clinic director called an "unprecedented capacity crisis."
Muskegon's first Chipotle location opens Monday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its grand opening for its first-ever Muskegon location. The restaurant is set to open its location at 3194 Henry Street, across from the Walmart Supercenter on Monday, Dec. 19. The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days...
Corewell: These were the top baby names in 2022
A Grand Rapids hospital has released its top baby names for 2022.
Greenville man hospitalized after coming into contact with downed power lines
A man is in the hospital after coming into contact with downed power lines at the site of a crash in Montcalm County.
WOOD
Saying farewell to Jordan Carson
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
Zeeland teen airlifted after crashing into Beechwood Grill
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old from Zeeland suffered critical injuries after a crash Monday night in Holland Township. Deputies say the teen was driving westbound on Douglas Avenue just east of Aniline Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The driver crossed all lanes of traffic to the south and...
Bystander electrocuted following crash in Montcalm Twp.
A bystander to a Saturday crash in Montcalm Township is in the hospital after he was electrocuted by downed power lines.
GRPD: 14-year-old shot in the back on city's SE side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that has left a 14-year-old injured Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. near Kalamazoo Ave SE and Adams Street SE. Police say they are unaware of what led to the shooting, but...
wbrn.com
Three vehicle accident in Big Rapids Twp. injures one driver
A Three vehicle accident in Mecosta County left one driver with minor injuries. It happened Friday in front of the Walmart Store in Big Rapids. Deputies say a 34-year old woman from Baldwin lost control of her vehicle while leaving the parking lot causing a 26-year old man from Big Rapids to collide with her. The Big Rapids man then collided with another vehicle being driven by a 62-year old man from Paris.
Record snowfall this weekend, bitter cold expected by next week
Grand Rapids breaks snowfall record on Saturday and temperatures for the week ahead look to be frigid.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Country club prepares to welcome golfers with new amenities next year
A Grand Rapids country club is in the middle of a $16 million expansion project. Blythefield Country Club, 5801 Northland Drive NE, is building out its existing facilities with plans to be complete in time for the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic. The multiphase project began last summer, according to Tim Koster, incoming board president at Blythefield.
WOOD
Try this local barbecue sauce made in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local businesses, especially when they involve food! Momma D’s Kitchen offers a brand of barbecue sauce made right here in Grand Rapids. Debbie joins us today to talk about the Fine As Wine barbecue sauce line and the other food she offers for catering.
Grand Rapids family of 6 sick with flu, 'very grateful' for stranger who plowed their driveway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many were out shoveling or snow blowing all weekend long, as lake effect snow slammed West Michigan with over a foot of snow in some areas. But on Grand Rapids' Westside, a kind deed is warming the hearts of one family of six. Heather Gulliver...
Firefighters battle snow & flames at house on GR's northeast side
As Mother Nature's wrath unleashed snow all around them, firefighters were called to a house fire Saturday morning.
