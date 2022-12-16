ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

MLive.com

Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 20, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121822

Snow will be much lighter and less persistent, with less than an inch for most. It’ll be a good day to dig out the driveways, sidewalks, and side streets. (Dec. 18, 2022) Snow will be much lighter and less persistent, with less than an inch for most. It’ll be a good day to dig out the driveways, sidewalks, and side streets. (Dec. 18, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon's first Chipotle location opens Monday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its grand opening for its first-ever Muskegon location. The restaurant is set to open its location at 3194 Henry Street, across from the Walmart Supercenter on Monday, Dec. 19. The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Saying farewell to Jordan Carson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wbrn.com

Three vehicle accident in Big Rapids Twp. injures one driver

A Three vehicle accident in Mecosta County left one driver with minor injuries. It happened Friday in front of the Walmart Store in Big Rapids. Deputies say a 34-year old woman from Baldwin lost control of her vehicle while leaving the parking lot causing a 26-year old man from Big Rapids to collide with her. The Big Rapids man then collided with another vehicle being driven by a 62-year old man from Paris.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Country club prepares to welcome golfers with new amenities next year

A Grand Rapids country club is in the middle of a $16 million expansion project. Blythefield Country Club, 5801 Northland Drive NE, is building out its existing facilities with plans to be complete in time for the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic. The multiphase project began last summer, according to Tim Koster, incoming board president at Blythefield.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Try this local barbecue sauce made in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local businesses, especially when they involve food! Momma D’s Kitchen offers a brand of barbecue sauce made right here in Grand Rapids. Debbie joins us today to talk about the Fine As Wine barbecue sauce line and the other food she offers for catering.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

