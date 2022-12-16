ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IL

QuadCities.com

Russell Brings Major Investment To Northwest Davenport

A large investment in the industrial growth of Davenport occurred in 2022 when Russell Co facilitated the development of a new 95-acre industrial park in northwest Davenport. The industrial park will include nearly 1.5 million square feet of building space that will house multiple tenants. The new site, adjacent to...
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg City Council has 10 candidates for 4 open seats in 2023 election. Here are the latest to file

Ten candidates will vie for four seats on the Galesburg City Council in the April 2023 consolidated election. Two more candidates filed petitions to run for City Council on Monday. Citizens had until 5 p.m. Monday to file. Seats in the city’s odd wards — 1, 3, 5, 7 — are up for election in the spring. Seats in Wards 2, 4 and 6 will be on the ballot in 2025.
GALESBURG, IL
wglc.net

Area Counties moved up to High Community Spread of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced that COVID-19 levels are on the rise, with three area counties at the High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission. DeKalb, Lee and Woodford Counties have elevated numbers of new cases, however Putnam, Bureau and LaSalle County currently remain at a low level. In the last week 82 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 statewide. IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra is reminding the public that basic health precautions are especially important when it comes to protecting members of the family who are most vulnerable, including older family members and the very young.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
WQAD

Galesburg City Council votes in favor of new sales tax increase

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg City Council voted 4-3 on Monday, Dec. 19 to approve a contentious sales tax increase. The city's sales tax rate will now increase from 1% to 1.25%. It will become effective July 1, 2023, and city officials said Galesburg will start seeing that money in October. The increase is estimated to bring in approximately $950,000 to the city in annual revenue.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Citizens Advisory Committee Chairman Chip Algren Says if Sunset Tax Referendum Does Not Pass Warren County Jail Will Close

County jails throughout the state of Illinois are overseen by the Illinois Department of Corrections and have rules and regulations that must be complied. With the current age of the Warren County jail and the state it is in, Chairman of the Citizens Advisory Committee of the ongoing jail project for the Warren County Board Chip Algren reports in the latest annual inspection of the jail, there was a list of areas not in compliance:
WARREN COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Sedan stolen from East Main Street business in broad daylight Friday afternoon

Shortly before 5:00pm on Friday, Galesburg Police responded to Glass Specialty on East Main Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police met with employees who said another employee’s 2009 Honda Civic was taken from the parking lot while the owner was working out of town. Officers spoke with the owner who said he left the sedan unlocked and had buried the keys in the center console.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Davenport responds to Farnam Street house fire

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 6:52 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department. responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. Five apparatus, one Incident Command vehicle and an additional support unit responded to the incident. A total of 21 personnel worked at the scene at some point during the fire, according to a Tuesday release.
DAVENPORT, IA
25newsnow.com

Winter storm arriving in Central Illinois in the middle of holiday travel

(25 News Now) - This incoming winter storm will barrel through Central Illinois right as people are trying to get to their holiday destinations. The Illinois Department of Transportation says lower staffing levels mean plowing and treating roads will take longer, but don’t think it will severely impact their response.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
