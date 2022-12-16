Read full article on original website
Related
wcbu.org
Here's how this tiny Fulton County village is restoring its historic 19th century opera house
Just 87 people call the Fulton County village of Ellisville home, according to the last U.S. Census. But this tiny community brags of a big asset: a historic opera house. The opera house was built in 1891, during the halcyon narrow-gauge railroad days of the village. But Paula Helle said when the railroad went bust, so did Ellisville.
Graham Health System in Canton opens newly expanded Intensive Care Unit
A Canton hospital has added additional beds to its intensive care unit. With the expansion of its ICU, Graham Health System is able to accommodate up to 10 ICU patients at a time. “Due to advancements in technology and medicine and the availability of preventative care, people are living longer,”...
Galesburg Aldermen pass home rules sales tax increase
Galesburg City Council on Monday night passed a .25 percent increase to the home rule sales tax. The final vote went along an expected route; 4-3 with Kevin Wallace, Dwight White, Jaclyn Smith-Esters, and Sarah Davis voting in favor. Bradley Hix, Larry Cox, and Wayne Dennis were opposed. Aldermen and...
Russell Brings Major Investment To Northwest Davenport
A large investment in the industrial growth of Davenport occurred in 2022 when Russell Co facilitated the development of a new 95-acre industrial park in northwest Davenport. The industrial park will include nearly 1.5 million square feet of building space that will house multiple tenants. The new site, adjacent to...
Handwritten reports and heavy vests: David Clague looks back on 50 years in policing
Sheriff David Clague retired this month, not only from 15 years as the County Sheriff but also a 5-decade run in law enforcement. Practically all that work came within the confines of Knox County, starting with the Galesburg Police Department. Tom Meredith recently spoke with Sheriff Clague at length about...
‘A convenient way to treat minor illnesses and injuries.’ OSF OnCall opens soon in Galesburg
OSF HealthCare will soon offer a new convenient option in Galesburg for patients who need urgent care that do not require a trip to the emergency department. A new OSF OnCall Urgent Care clinic is scheduled to open Jan. 2 at 2779 Volunteer Drive, Suite 201, near the Walmart location.
Galesburg City Council has 10 candidates for 4 open seats in 2023 election. Here are the latest to file
Ten candidates will vie for four seats on the Galesburg City Council in the April 2023 consolidated election. Two more candidates filed petitions to run for City Council on Monday. Citizens had until 5 p.m. Monday to file. Seats in the city’s odd wards — 1, 3, 5, 7 — are up for election in the spring. Seats in Wards 2, 4 and 6 will be on the ballot in 2025.
Sales tax increase tops Monday’s Galesburg Council agenda
The Galesburg City Council on Monday night is set to vote on an increase in the home rule sales tax from 1 percent to 1.25 percent. City administration has brought this plan forward as a way to raise revenue by $950,000, paying for city road improvements and a community center.
wglc.net
Area Counties moved up to High Community Spread of COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced that COVID-19 levels are on the rise, with three area counties at the High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission. DeKalb, Lee and Woodford Counties have elevated numbers of new cases, however Putnam, Bureau and LaSalle County currently remain at a low level. In the last week 82 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 statewide. IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra is reminding the public that basic health precautions are especially important when it comes to protecting members of the family who are most vulnerable, including older family members and the very young.
Galesburg City Council votes in favor of new sales tax increase
GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg City Council voted 4-3 on Monday, Dec. 19 to approve a contentious sales tax increase. The city's sales tax rate will now increase from 1% to 1.25%. It will become effective July 1, 2023, and city officials said Galesburg will start seeing that money in October. The increase is estimated to bring in approximately $950,000 to the city in annual revenue.
977wmoi.com
Citizens Advisory Committee Chairman Chip Algren Says if Sunset Tax Referendum Does Not Pass Warren County Jail Will Close
County jails throughout the state of Illinois are overseen by the Illinois Department of Corrections and have rules and regulations that must be complied. With the current age of the Warren County jail and the state it is in, Chairman of the Citizens Advisory Committee of the ongoing jail project for the Warren County Board Chip Algren reports in the latest annual inspection of the jail, there was a list of areas not in compliance:
Sedan stolen from East Main Street business in broad daylight Friday afternoon
Shortly before 5:00pm on Friday, Galesburg Police responded to Glass Specialty on East Main Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police met with employees who said another employee’s 2009 Honda Civic was taken from the parking lot while the owner was working out of town. Officers spoke with the owner who said he left the sedan unlocked and had buried the keys in the center console.
977wmoi.com
Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards Advises Being on Alert to Scammers
Scams unfortunately seem to continue and are expanding across the country. While some scammers target certain audiences around a specific time frame, Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards advises to always be on alert and one scam to be mindful of is the online lonely-hearts scams on dating sites:. “We still...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport responds to Farnam Street house fire
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 6:52 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department. responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. Five apparatus, one Incident Command vehicle and an additional support unit responded to the incident. A total of 21 personnel worked at the scene at some point during the fire, according to a Tuesday release.
25newsnow.com
Winter storm arriving in Central Illinois in the middle of holiday travel
(25 News Now) - This incoming winter storm will barrel through Central Illinois right as people are trying to get to their holiday destinations. The Illinois Department of Transportation says lower staffing levels mean plowing and treating roads will take longer, but don’t think it will severely impact their response.
977wmoi.com
Tina Conard and Kathy Tate Retire After 40 Plus Years of Service Combined to Warren County
Since taking office in 2010, both Warren County Clerk and Recorder Tina Conard and Warren County Treasurer Kathy Tate did not seek re-election this past November in the 2022 General Election and retired after serving Warren County for over 20 years. Buildings and Grounds Committee Chair Sean Cavanaugh thanked them both for their years of service:
iheart.com
Chillicothe Church Asking to Demolish Houses on South Mulberry Street
The Design Review Board of the City of Chillicothe has announced a special meeting for next Thursday. The board will consider an application submitted by First Wesleyan Church in November to demolish three houses at 73, 77, and 81 South Mulberry Street for a parking lot. The meeting will be...
The Otherside of the tax increase: Galesburg Aldermen speak to WGIL about opposition to sales tax increase
Galesburg City Council Members Bradley Hix (Ward 1) and Larry Cox (Ward 7) stopped by Galesburg’s Evening News Wednesday to talk about their opinions on a proposed increase in the home rule sales tax, a proposed community center, and all the moving pieces behind both topics. Here you can...
Insurance to cover much-needed surgery for 8-year-old Coal Valley, IL boy after fundraiser announced
The family still needs "to pay for medical debt, travel and much much more" but said "we're so blessed about this."
Monmouth firefighters battle weekend blaze, cause remains under investigation
Firefighters in Monmouth battled a weekend fire to a house that remains under investigation. According to a press release from Monmouth Fire Chief Casey Rexroat, firefighters responded to a structure fire at a residence at 817 South 1st Street at 4:59 Sunday morning. Fire crews found the residence was heavily...
WGIL - Galesburg's news
Galesburg, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.http://www.wgil.com
Comments / 0